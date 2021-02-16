Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — February 8, 2021

| | 0

Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
February 8, 2021

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high library on Jan. 11, 2021 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Frafjord, Reblitz, Lloyd, Nelson, Thomsen, Koele, Steffen. Absent: none.

Visitors: Faith Lambert, Denise Heiman, Jeremy Cross, Jake Thomas, Jeff Locke, Jeff Klingensmith, Scott Gernhart.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the agenda as amended to add item 5-d Tickets for Regional Duals and to move visitor comments earlier on the agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to waive the reading of the Jan. 11, 2021 and Feb. 1, 2021 board minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve bills in the amounts of $65,147.82 from the General Fund, $19,431.24 from the PPEL Fund, $89.00 from the Management Fund, $2,500.00 from the Sales Tax Fund, $4,408.99 from the Activity Fund, $15,709.72 from the Lunch fund and prepaid checks for $15,987.60 from the General Fund, $1,076.99 from the PPEL Fund, $10,000.00 from the Sales Tax Fund, $8,322.24 from the Activity Fund, and $1,180.69 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: Jeff Locke – request to open gym to full capacity and allow spectators to attend both events for wresting duals Tues. evening. Josh Locke – request to open gym to full and allow fans to attend both sessions. Jeff Klingensmith – comments regarding SBL’s wrestling events.

Hearing: President Frafjord opened the hearing on the 21-22 School Calendar at 7:48 pm.
• Glackin presented calendar.
• Hearing closed by Frafjord at 7:49 pm.
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the 2021-22 school calendar as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Lambert – Report on COVID expenses to date, review recent purchase of snow box, Glackin — report – COVID numbers good

Policies & Procedures
• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve the open enrollment requests by Frank and Glenda Thompsen (KP) for Caden (7) and by Jake and Erin Muecke (LB) for William (3) to attend WC beginning with the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve setting an annual maximum on the Early Retirement Plan. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to change ticket availability from 250 per team to capacity and allow anyone to attend both sessions. Motion carried 4 ayes – Thomsen, Lloyd, Koele, Steffen and 2 nay – Nelson, Reblitz.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation
• Moved by Nelson, second by Lloyd to extend deadline on house sale bids to the March 8, 2021 meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the specs for the HVAC upgrade to the HS Gym with the 2 alternates, to set direct publication for bids and set bid acceptance date of 3/8/21 at noon with bids opened at 2:00 that day and acted upon at the March 8, 2021 meeting at 7:30 pm.

Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the parking lot specs as presented by Scott Gernhart with a June 7, 2021 start date and a completion date of Aug. 9, 2021 with a $500/day penalty if not substantially complete by date. Also, to set direct publication for bids and set bid acceptance date of 3/4/21 at noon with bids opened at 2:00 that day and acted upon at the March 8, 2021 meeting at 7:30 pm direct the publication Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve drivers ed contracts for Kim Mendenhall (class/driving), Ron Zahourek (driving) and Robert Doenhofer (driving). Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve the asst. speech stipend for 20-21 at $1400 per assignment. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve a TLC contract for Kati Steffen for the remainder of this school year for $1,250.00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve contracts for Shawn Archer for asst. baseball, Caleb Lubbers for head boys golf, and for Jacob Schultz for volunteer asst. baseball. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-curricular:
• Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to approve sharing of the following
* Kingsley-Pierson CSD: Cross Country, Track, Industrial Tech Teacher, Elem. Guidance Teacher, Head of Operations/Maint., Transportation Coord., and Curriculum Dir.
* Akron-Westfield CSD– Human Resources
* Lawton-Bronson – Family and Consumer Science
* Sioux City CSD – Career Academy
* Western IA Tech-College programs
* NWAEA – Social Worker
Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve set the 2021 drivers ed fee at $325 with $215 going to instructor salary. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Review of initial budget expectations by Doug Glackin – initial projections not more than 13.98 mil tax rate.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen set March 8, 2021 at 7:30 for the public hearing on HVAC in HS gym, parking lot, and/or Wrestling Room Addition projects. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Nelson to adopt the following resolution: The Board of Directors of Woodbury Central CSD, will levy property taxes for fiscal year 2021-22 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the amendment to the cafeteria plan to allow mid year changes in the Flexible Spending Program. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Good of the cause – Heiman – speech results – should have 3-4 qualify for all-state speech.

Adjourn: Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to adjourn at 9:22 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary
Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — February 2021
OPERATING FUND
BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICE FIRE  EXTINGUISHER SERVICES    87.70
CULLIGAN FEB21 – LUNCH RM SOFTENER RENTAL    19.50
CULLIGAN FEB21 – LUNCH RM SOFTENER SALT    66.15
CULLIGAN SOFTENER RENTAL    24.50
Vendor Total: 110.15
DIESEL SPECIALTIES FUEL ADDITIVE    496.32
Healy Welding BUS 11 – REPAIR MIRROR BRACKET    72.00
IOWA ASSN of SCHOOL BOARDS ISFLC TRACK 15-CH    225.00
Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Assoc. MEMBERSHIP & CLINIC – BASEBALL COACH    145.00
ISTATE TRUCK CENTER
11 & 17- WATER SENSOR    97.84
13 – EGR VALVE    750.14
VALVE CORE CREDIT    (66.13)
11 – FUEL FILTER    57.74
Vendor Total: 839.59
LAWTON-BRONSON COMM. SCHOOL SPEC EDUCATION TUITION OUT    23,957.72
Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. EQUIP RENTAL AG CLASS    77.89
Mercy Medical Services DRIVER PHYSICAL    127.00
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY    27.97
ELECTRICITY    24.92
NATURAL GAS    66.93
ELECTRICITY    390.57
ELECTRICITY    49.49
ELECTRICITY    7,586.84
NATURAL GAS    284.35
NATURAL GAS    379.07
ELECTRICITY    386.78
NATURAL GAS    13.19
ELECTRICITY    12.52
Vendor Total:    9,222.63
MID-BELL MUSIC ALTO SAX REEDS    33.24
MidAmerica Books LIBRARY BOOKS    826.00
MIDWEST WHEEL DRYERS/CORE CHARGE    410.39
MIDWEST WHEEL CORE CREDIT    (201.94)
MIDWEST WHEEL FUEL FILTERS & TOGGLE SWITCH    463.80
Vendor Total: 672.25
MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER    789.85
Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association JAZZ BAND ENTRY FEE 150.00
NWAEA EDGENUITY BOOKS    145.00
NWAEA SHARED SOCIAL WORKER    6,382.90
Vendor Total: 6,527.90
Olson, Michaela EMPLOYEE PHYSICAL    42.00
PSAT/NMSQT TESTING    51.00
RECORD, THE  PUBLISHING    438.13
RECORD, THE  PUBLISHING    326.68
Vendor Total: 764.81
Roling Oil FUEL    4,410.00
Ruhrer, Joshua SPEC ED REIMB 450.00
SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST. CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT – OPEN ENR.    942.32
SIOUX CITY RAMPS PARKING RAMP FOR SCHOOL VEHICLE    50.00
SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC NATURAL GAS    2,099.49
THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA  03 – MOTOR 12V CW 84K 50K    123.84
13 – BLOWER ASSEMBLY    62.73
17 – DRIVERS SEAT BELT    174.74
17 – WINDOW    396.02
11 – WINDOW    125.51
Vendor Total:    882.84
TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING SERVICE    474.22
WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS SPEC. EDUCATION TUITION OUT    10,620.90
Fund Total: 65,147.82
Checking Account Total: 65,147.82

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates WRESTLING ROOM ADDITION    4,470.50
Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates  GYM A/C PROJECT    2,095.00
Vendor Total: 6,565.50
Certified Testing Services, Inc. GEOTECH REPORT – PARKING LOT PROJECT    3,160.00
Certified Testing Services, Inc. GEOTECH REPORT ON WRESTING ROOM ADDITION    1,290.00
Vendor Total: 4,450.00
ENGINEERING DESIGN ASSOCIATES GYM A/C AND TEMP CONTROL SYSTEM RETROFIT    7,338.75
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASES    1,076.99
Fund Total: 19,431.24
Checking Account Total: 19,431.24

MANAGEMENT FUND
EGR Insurance Inc.  WORK COMP AUD    255.00
EGR Insurance Inc.  LIABILITY CREDIT    (166.00)
Fund Total 89.00
Checking Account Total 89.00

SALES TAX FUND
MID COUNTRY MACHINERY SNOW PUSHERS W/ RUBBER EDGE    2,500.00
Fund Total: 2,500.00
Checking Account Total: 2,500.00

ACTIVITY FUND
ABERSON, JOSHUA  JH OFFICIAL    80.00
ABERSON, JOSHUA  JH OFFICIAL    80.00
Vendor Total: 160.00
CHESTERMAN CO. CONCESSION SUPPLIES    978.40
CRESTON ARCHERY ARCHERY ENTRY    70.00
HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS MS WR ANKLE BANDS    25.65
Iowa Football Coaches Association MEMBERSHIP    55.00
Iowa High School Speech Association
LG GRP DIST V    112.00
LG GRP DIST JV    28.00
LG GRP STATE V    115.00
LG GRP STATE JV   23.00
Vendor Total: 278.00
JOHNSON, SAMUEL BB OFFICIAL    105.00
Knaack, Denise SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
MEISTER, CARLY SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
NIELSEN, BETH CHEER JUDGE    25.00
NORRIS, BRENDAN SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
OA-BCIG High School ENTRY FEE    125.00
ORLANDO, BRENDA CHEER JUDGE    25.00
Pocahontas Area High School WR ENTRY    100.00
Ranniger, Royce BB OFFICIAL    105.00
Riddell/All American Sports Corp HELMETS 1,743.94
SCHULTZ, KEVIN BB OFFICIAL    105.00
STORM LAKE COMM. SCHOOL WR ENTRY    60.00
STRATTON, BLAKE SPEECH JUDGE 100.00
Sunnybrook  SR PARENT NIGHT    10.67
Sunnybrook  SR PARENT NIGHT    37.33
Vendor Total: 48.00
Fund Total: 4,408.99
Checking Account Total: 4,408.99

NUTRITION FUND
BIMBO BAKERIES USA  FOOD    111.01
BIMBO BAKERIES USA  FOOD    94.24
BIMBO BAKERIES USA  FOOD    172.29
BIMBO BAKERIES USA  FOOD    71.98
Vendor Total: 449.52
DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE
FOOD    266.88
FOOD    531.52
FOOD    266.88
FOOD    222.12
FOOD    399.48
FOOD    289.26
FOOD    177.36
FOOD    247.36
Vendor Total: 2,400.86
GREENBERG FRUIT CO.  FOOD    212.31
GREENBERG FRUIT CO.  FOOD    224.29
GREENBERG FRUIT CO.  FOOD    407.42
Vendor Total: 844.02
HOBART SALES AND SERVICE REPAIR LEAKING FITTING ON KLEENSTEAM 191.75
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES 554.17
FOOD    3,089.98
CREDIT FOOD    (45.60)
CREDIT SUPPLIES    (52.36)
FOOD    650.54
SUPPLIES    300.10
FOOD    2,849.28
SUPPLIES    49.58
WAREWASH    120.21
FOOD    1,474.60
SUPPLIES    647.84
FOOD    2,185.23
Vendor Total: 11,823.57
Fund Total: 15,709.72
Checking Account Total: 15,709.72

JANUARY 21 P-CARD PAYMENT
Vendor: BMO Financial Group
Check Total: 10,761.80
ELEM SUPPLIES    40.65
PK SUPPLIES    22.09
CHRISTMAS COOKIES FOR ELEMENTARY    56.00
POSTAGE    7.70
POSTAGE    165.00
GAS FOR VAN #1    30.39
NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION    17.11
HP 126A TONER    169.89
HP 62 INK BLACK    113.69
HP 100 PRO TONER     22.38
HP 62 INK COLOR     125.09
1/4” CABLE FOR MARY    18.58
ZOOM MA-2 CAMCORDER AND ACC FOR NOAH    247.46
BATTERY/CHARGER FOR MS PANASONIC CAMCOR    24.99
2X LENOVO POWER SUPPLIES    34.86
USB CARD READER    12.99
2X IPADS (ORDERED SEPT. 21, JUST RECEIVED)    659.98
PHONE AND INTERNET    638.60
VAN 14 FUEL    27.30
PEST CONTROL    57.00
WASH VAN #1    9.00
FOOD SUPPLIES FOR HOME EC CLASS    44.10
FOOD SUPPLIES FOR HOME EC CLASS    7.95
FOOD SUPPLIES FOR HOME EC CLASS    82.86
GAS    55.55
POSTAGE    1.20
GRAY 08 SUBURBAN- CHANGING SYSTEM    27.50
15-2 REPLACE FUEL FILTER/ BLEED SYSTEM    163.19
BUS 99 REPLACE FUEL FILTER/ BLEED SYSTEM    152.32
BUS 17 REPLACE FUEL FILTER/ BLEED SYSTEM    168.08
09 REPLACE FUEL FILTER/ BLEED SYSTEM    184.72
11 REPLACE FUEL FILTER/INSPECTION    291.61
REPLACE FUEL FILTER/BLEED SYSTEM    153.13
15 INSPECTION/REPLACE FUEL FILTER    309.88
BUS97 REPLACE FUEL FILTER    82.57
BUS19 REPLACE FUEL FILTER    186.48
BUS13 REPLACE FUEL FILTER    148.14
BUS03 REPLACE FUEL FILTER    152.32
STORAGE CONTAINER    13.95
TRAVEL EXPENSES    231.96
GASOLINE    47.49
GASOLINE    187.40
FACS SUPPLIES    23.40
LAB SUPPLIES    27.96
GLUE    17.97
SNACKS, JUICE, BOWLS    51.44
FOOD DRIVE INCENTIVES    38.48
RUBBER GLOVES MEDIUM    137.70
RUBBER GLOVES LARGE    159.00
MASK    1,060.00
ADULT- YOUTH MASK    789.66
HANDSOAP    579.96
CLEANING SUPPLIES    608.00
TOILET PAPER    249.68
TOILET PAPER    599.20
PAPER TOWELS    837.50
SUPPLIES/MATERIALS FOR WOODWORKING    326.00
GAS    21.03
PENCILS    5.66
SUPPLIES    21.99
HS SUPPLIES    5.25
ELEM. SUPPLIES    8.77

Vendor: BMO Financial Group
Check Total: 3,157.24
WARMUPS    723.00
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD    18.00
BUCKET SLEEVE    47.87
BASEBALLS    525.00
PIZZA CONCESS.    26.97
CANDY CANES    22.17
POPCORN    24.98
FFA LIGHTING OLD TOWN    108.84
WR ROOMS-PELLA    811.86
LIGHTS FOR FUNDRAISER    497.19
CONCESS PIZZA    199.79
CONCESS SUPPLIES    144.82
CONCESS SUPPLIES    6.75

Vendor: BMO Financial Group
Check Total: 34.79
SUPPLIES    23.94
FOOD    7.10
FOOD    3.75

JAN 2021 PREPAID CHECKS
Checking Account ID: 1
Gill Hauling    861.66
Iowa High School Music Association    175.00
DHS CASHIER 1ST FLOOR    1,860.25
MID AMERICAN ENERGY    37.50
VERIZON WIRELESS    459.09
LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC    85.00
COUNTRY TOWING LLC    400.00
MIDWEST WHEEL    251.04
PERFECTION THE PERFECTION LEARNING CORP. 1,096.26
Void Total: 0.00
Total without Voids: 5,225.80

Checking Account ID: 2
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC    1,076.99
Void Total: 0.00
Total without Voids: 1,076.99

Checking Account ID: 5
Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC    10,000.00
Void Total: 0.00
Total without Voids: 10,000.00

Checking Account ID: 6
KEVIN SCHULTZ    105.00
Denise Knaack    50.00
IHSAA    300.00
Void Total: 105.00
Total without Voids: 350.00

Checking Account ID:6
BERWYN ABERSON    80.00
Dale Barringer    105.00
DENNIS BECKER    105.00
George Davidson    105.00
JEFF GACKE    150.00
COLIN HENRICH    80.00
LLOYD JENNESS    160.00
CALEB LUBBERS    160.00
Jenni Malsam    105.00
TIM MAY    105.00
JOSEPH MUTH    105.00
Jim Wagner    105.00
SCOTT WAGNER    105.00
DOUG WESSLING    160.00
Mark Wetz    105.00
MIKE WINKLEPLECK    150.00
Mark Zalme    80.00
LLOYD JENNESS    240.00
Dwayne Johnson    185.00
JUSTIN MEYER    105.00
TAYLOR POLLOW    80.00
BRETT SANOW    150.00
GARY TROTH    105.00
John Wilcox    160.00
Mark Zalme    150.00
LLOYD JENNESS    45.00
KYLE OSWALD    105.00
Les Pedersen    105.00
TAYLOR POLLOW    125.00
CHAD WILLER    80.00
BERWYN ABERSON    80.00
RICH CROW    150.00
LLOYD JENNESS    80.00
MATTHEW PITTS    150.00
BRETT SANOW    150.00
JASON SLAUGHTER    105.00
Mark Zalme    150.00
Void Total: 0.00
Total without Voids: 4,465.00

Checking Account ID: 7
SPECIALTY UNDERWRITERS LLC    1,145.90
Void Total: 0.00
Total without Voids: 1,145.90
Grand Total — Void Total: 105.00
Total without Voids: 22,263.69

Published in The Record
Thursday, February 18, 2021

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment