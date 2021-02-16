Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — February 8, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

February 8, 2021

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high library on Jan. 11, 2021 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Frafjord, Reblitz, Lloyd, Nelson, Thomsen, Koele, Steffen. Absent: none.

Visitors: Faith Lambert, Denise Heiman, Jeremy Cross, Jake Thomas, Jeff Locke, Jeff Klingensmith, Scott Gernhart.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the agenda as amended to add item 5-d Tickets for Regional Duals and to move visitor comments earlier on the agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to waive the reading of the Jan. 11, 2021 and Feb. 1, 2021 board minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve bills in the amounts of $65,147.82 from the General Fund, $19,431.24 from the PPEL Fund, $89.00 from the Management Fund, $2,500.00 from the Sales Tax Fund, $4,408.99 from the Activity Fund, $15,709.72 from the Lunch fund and prepaid checks for $15,987.60 from the General Fund, $1,076.99 from the PPEL Fund, $10,000.00 from the Sales Tax Fund, $8,322.24 from the Activity Fund, and $1,180.69 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: Jeff Locke – request to open gym to full capacity and allow spectators to attend both events for wresting duals Tues. evening. Josh Locke – request to open gym to full and allow fans to attend both sessions. Jeff Klingensmith – comments regarding SBL’s wrestling events.

Hearing: President Frafjord opened the hearing on the 21-22 School Calendar at 7:48 pm.

• Glackin presented calendar.

• Hearing closed by Frafjord at 7:49 pm.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the 2021-22 school calendar as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Lambert – Report on COVID expenses to date, review recent purchase of snow box, Glackin — report – COVID numbers good

Policies & Procedures

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve the open enrollment requests by Frank and Glenda Thompsen (KP) for Caden (7) and by Jake and Erin Muecke (LB) for William (3) to attend WC beginning with the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve setting an annual maximum on the Early Retirement Plan. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to change ticket availability from 250 per team to capacity and allow anyone to attend both sessions. Motion carried 4 ayes – Thomsen, Lloyd, Koele, Steffen and 2 nay – Nelson, Reblitz.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation

• Moved by Nelson, second by Lloyd to extend deadline on house sale bids to the March 8, 2021 meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the specs for the HVAC upgrade to the HS Gym with the 2 alternates, to set direct publication for bids and set bid acceptance date of 3/8/21 at noon with bids opened at 2:00 that day and acted upon at the March 8, 2021 meeting at 7:30 pm.

Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the parking lot specs as presented by Scott Gernhart with a June 7, 2021 start date and a completion date of Aug. 9, 2021 with a $500/day penalty if not substantially complete by date. Also, to set direct publication for bids and set bid acceptance date of 3/4/21 at noon with bids opened at 2:00 that day and acted upon at the March 8, 2021 meeting at 7:30 pm direct the publication Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve drivers ed contracts for Kim Mendenhall (class/driving), Ron Zahourek (driving) and Robert Doenhofer (driving). Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve the asst. speech stipend for 20-21 at $1400 per assignment. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve a TLC contract for Kati Steffen for the remainder of this school year for $1,250.00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve contracts for Shawn Archer for asst. baseball, Caleb Lubbers for head boys golf, and for Jacob Schultz for volunteer asst. baseball. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-curricular:

• Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to approve sharing of the following

* Kingsley-Pierson CSD: Cross Country, Track, Industrial Tech Teacher, Elem. Guidance Teacher, Head of Operations/Maint., Transportation Coord., and Curriculum Dir.

* Akron-Westfield CSD– Human Resources

* Lawton-Bronson – Family and Consumer Science

* Sioux City CSD – Career Academy

* Western IA Tech-College programs

* NWAEA – Social Worker

Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve set the 2021 drivers ed fee at $325 with $215 going to instructor salary. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Review of initial budget expectations by Doug Glackin – initial projections not more than 13.98 mil tax rate.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen set March 8, 2021 at 7:30 for the public hearing on HVAC in HS gym, parking lot, and/or Wrestling Room Addition projects. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Nelson to adopt the following resolution: The Board of Directors of Woodbury Central CSD, will levy property taxes for fiscal year 2021-22 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the amendment to the cafeteria plan to allow mid year changes in the Flexible Spending Program. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Good of the cause – Heiman – speech results – should have 3-4 qualify for all-state speech.

Adjourn: Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to adjourn at 9:22 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — February 2021

OPERATING FUND

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICE FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICES 87.70

CULLIGAN FEB21 – LUNCH RM SOFTENER RENTAL 19.50

CULLIGAN FEB21 – LUNCH RM SOFTENER SALT 66.15

CULLIGAN SOFTENER RENTAL 24.50

Vendor Total: 110.15

DIESEL SPECIALTIES FUEL ADDITIVE 496.32

Healy Welding BUS 11 – REPAIR MIRROR BRACKET 72.00

IOWA ASSN of SCHOOL BOARDS ISFLC TRACK 15-CH 225.00

Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Assoc. MEMBERSHIP & CLINIC – BASEBALL COACH 145.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER

11 & 17- WATER SENSOR 97.84

13 – EGR VALVE 750.14

VALVE CORE CREDIT (66.13)

11 – FUEL FILTER 57.74

Vendor Total: 839.59

LAWTON-BRONSON COMM. SCHOOL SPEC EDUCATION TUITION OUT 23,957.72

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. EQUIP RENTAL AG CLASS 77.89

Mercy Medical Services DRIVER PHYSICAL 127.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 27.97

ELECTRICITY 24.92

NATURAL GAS 66.93

ELECTRICITY 390.57

ELECTRICITY 49.49

ELECTRICITY 7,586.84

NATURAL GAS 284.35

NATURAL GAS 379.07

ELECTRICITY 386.78

NATURAL GAS 13.19

ELECTRICITY 12.52

Vendor Total: 9,222.63

MID-BELL MUSIC ALTO SAX REEDS 33.24

MidAmerica Books LIBRARY BOOKS 826.00

MIDWEST WHEEL DRYERS/CORE CHARGE 410.39

MIDWEST WHEEL CORE CREDIT (201.94)

MIDWEST WHEEL FUEL FILTERS & TOGGLE SWITCH 463.80

Vendor Total: 672.25

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 789.85

Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association JAZZ BAND ENTRY FEE 150.00

NWAEA EDGENUITY BOOKS 145.00

NWAEA SHARED SOCIAL WORKER 6,382.90

Vendor Total: 6,527.90

Olson, Michaela EMPLOYEE PHYSICAL 42.00

PSAT/NMSQT TESTING 51.00

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 438.13

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 326.68

Vendor Total: 764.81

Roling Oil FUEL 4,410.00

Ruhrer, Joshua SPEC ED REIMB 450.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST. CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT – OPEN ENR. 942.32

SIOUX CITY RAMPS PARKING RAMP FOR SCHOOL VEHICLE 50.00

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC NATURAL GAS 2,099.49

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA 03 – MOTOR 12V CW 84K 50K 123.84

13 – BLOWER ASSEMBLY 62.73

17 – DRIVERS SEAT BELT 174.74

17 – WINDOW 396.02

11 – WINDOW 125.51

Vendor Total: 882.84

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING SERVICE 474.22

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS SPEC. EDUCATION TUITION OUT 10,620.90

Fund Total: 65,147.82

Checking Account Total: 65,147.82

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates WRESTLING ROOM ADDITION 4,470.50

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates GYM A/C PROJECT 2,095.00

Vendor Total: 6,565.50

Certified Testing Services, Inc. GEOTECH REPORT – PARKING LOT PROJECT 3,160.00

Certified Testing Services, Inc. GEOTECH REPORT ON WRESTING ROOM ADDITION 1,290.00

Vendor Total: 4,450.00

ENGINEERING DESIGN ASSOCIATES GYM A/C AND TEMP CONTROL SYSTEM RETROFIT 7,338.75

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASES 1,076.99

Fund Total: 19,431.24

Checking Account Total: 19,431.24

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR Insurance Inc. WORK COMP AUD 255.00

EGR Insurance Inc. LIABILITY CREDIT (166.00)

Fund Total 89.00

Checking Account Total 89.00

SALES TAX FUND

MID COUNTRY MACHINERY SNOW PUSHERS W/ RUBBER EDGE 2,500.00

Fund Total: 2,500.00

Checking Account Total: 2,500.00

ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, JOSHUA JH OFFICIAL 80.00

ABERSON, JOSHUA JH OFFICIAL 80.00

Vendor Total: 160.00

CHESTERMAN CO. CONCESSION SUPPLIES 978.40

CRESTON ARCHERY ARCHERY ENTRY 70.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS MS WR ANKLE BANDS 25.65

Iowa Football Coaches Association MEMBERSHIP 55.00

Iowa High School Speech Association

LG GRP DIST V 112.00

LG GRP DIST JV 28.00

LG GRP STATE V 115.00

LG GRP STATE JV 23.00

Vendor Total: 278.00

JOHNSON, SAMUEL BB OFFICIAL 105.00

Knaack, Denise SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

MEISTER, CARLY SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

NIELSEN, BETH CHEER JUDGE 25.00

NORRIS, BRENDAN SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

OA-BCIG High School ENTRY FEE 125.00

ORLANDO, BRENDA CHEER JUDGE 25.00

Pocahontas Area High School WR ENTRY 100.00

Ranniger, Royce BB OFFICIAL 105.00

Riddell/All American Sports Corp HELMETS 1,743.94

SCHULTZ, KEVIN BB OFFICIAL 105.00

STORM LAKE COMM. SCHOOL WR ENTRY 60.00

STRATTON, BLAKE SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

Sunnybrook SR PARENT NIGHT 10.67

Sunnybrook SR PARENT NIGHT 37.33

Vendor Total: 48.00

Fund Total: 4,408.99

Checking Account Total: 4,408.99

NUTRITION FUND

BIMBO BAKERIES USA FOOD 111.01

BIMBO BAKERIES USA FOOD 94.24

BIMBO BAKERIES USA FOOD 172.29

BIMBO BAKERIES USA FOOD 71.98

Vendor Total: 449.52

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE

FOOD 266.88

FOOD 531.52

FOOD 266.88

FOOD 222.12

FOOD 399.48

FOOD 289.26

FOOD 177.36

FOOD 247.36

Vendor Total: 2,400.86

GREENBERG FRUIT CO. FOOD 212.31

GREENBERG FRUIT CO. FOOD 224.29

GREENBERG FRUIT CO. FOOD 407.42

Vendor Total: 844.02

HOBART SALES AND SERVICE REPAIR LEAKING FITTING ON KLEENSTEAM 191.75

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES 554.17

FOOD 3,089.98

CREDIT FOOD (45.60)

CREDIT SUPPLIES (52.36)

FOOD 650.54

SUPPLIES 300.10

FOOD 2,849.28

SUPPLIES 49.58

WAREWASH 120.21

FOOD 1,474.60

SUPPLIES 647.84

FOOD 2,185.23

Vendor Total: 11,823.57

Fund Total: 15,709.72

Checking Account Total: 15,709.72

JANUARY 21 P-CARD PAYMENT

Vendor: BMO Financial Group

Check Total: 10,761.80

ELEM SUPPLIES 40.65

PK SUPPLIES 22.09

CHRISTMAS COOKIES FOR ELEMENTARY 56.00

POSTAGE 7.70

POSTAGE 165.00

GAS FOR VAN #1 30.39

NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION 17.11

HP 126A TONER 169.89

HP 62 INK BLACK 113.69

HP 100 PRO TONER 22.38

HP 62 INK COLOR 125.09

1/4” CABLE FOR MARY 18.58

ZOOM MA-2 CAMCORDER AND ACC FOR NOAH 247.46

BATTERY/CHARGER FOR MS PANASONIC CAMCOR 24.99

2X LENOVO POWER SUPPLIES 34.86

USB CARD READER 12.99

2X IPADS (ORDERED SEPT. 21, JUST RECEIVED) 659.98

PHONE AND INTERNET 638.60

VAN 14 FUEL 27.30

PEST CONTROL 57.00

WASH VAN #1 9.00

FOOD SUPPLIES FOR HOME EC CLASS 44.10

FOOD SUPPLIES FOR HOME EC CLASS 7.95

FOOD SUPPLIES FOR HOME EC CLASS 82.86

GAS 55.55

POSTAGE 1.20

GRAY 08 SUBURBAN- CHANGING SYSTEM 27.50

15-2 REPLACE FUEL FILTER/ BLEED SYSTEM 163.19

BUS 99 REPLACE FUEL FILTER/ BLEED SYSTEM 152.32

BUS 17 REPLACE FUEL FILTER/ BLEED SYSTEM 168.08

09 REPLACE FUEL FILTER/ BLEED SYSTEM 184.72

11 REPLACE FUEL FILTER/INSPECTION 291.61

REPLACE FUEL FILTER/BLEED SYSTEM 153.13

15 INSPECTION/REPLACE FUEL FILTER 309.88

BUS97 REPLACE FUEL FILTER 82.57

BUS19 REPLACE FUEL FILTER 186.48

BUS13 REPLACE FUEL FILTER 148.14

BUS03 REPLACE FUEL FILTER 152.32

STORAGE CONTAINER 13.95

TRAVEL EXPENSES 231.96

GASOLINE 47.49

GASOLINE 187.40

FACS SUPPLIES 23.40

LAB SUPPLIES 27.96

GLUE 17.97

SNACKS, JUICE, BOWLS 51.44

FOOD DRIVE INCENTIVES 38.48

RUBBER GLOVES MEDIUM 137.70

RUBBER GLOVES LARGE 159.00

MASK 1,060.00

ADULT- YOUTH MASK 789.66

HANDSOAP 579.96

CLEANING SUPPLIES 608.00

TOILET PAPER 249.68

TOILET PAPER 599.20

PAPER TOWELS 837.50

SUPPLIES/MATERIALS FOR WOODWORKING 326.00

GAS 21.03

PENCILS 5.66

SUPPLIES 21.99

HS SUPPLIES 5.25

ELEM. SUPPLIES 8.77

Vendor: BMO Financial Group

Check Total: 3,157.24

WARMUPS 723.00

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD 18.00

BUCKET SLEEVE 47.87

BASEBALLS 525.00

PIZZA CONCESS. 26.97

CANDY CANES 22.17

POPCORN 24.98

FFA LIGHTING OLD TOWN 108.84

WR ROOMS-PELLA 811.86

LIGHTS FOR FUNDRAISER 497.19

CONCESS PIZZA 199.79

CONCESS SUPPLIES 144.82

CONCESS SUPPLIES 6.75

Vendor: BMO Financial Group

Check Total: 34.79

SUPPLIES 23.94

FOOD 7.10

FOOD 3.75

JAN 2021 PREPAID CHECKS

Checking Account ID: 1

Gill Hauling 861.66

Iowa High School Music Association 175.00

DHS CASHIER 1ST FLOOR 1,860.25

MID AMERICAN ENERGY 37.50

VERIZON WIRELESS 459.09

LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC 85.00

COUNTRY TOWING LLC 400.00

MIDWEST WHEEL 251.04

PERFECTION THE PERFECTION LEARNING CORP. 1,096.26

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 5,225.80

Checking Account ID: 2

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC 1,076.99

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 1,076.99

Checking Account ID: 5

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC 10,000.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 10,000.00

Checking Account ID: 6

KEVIN SCHULTZ 105.00

Denise Knaack 50.00

IHSAA 300.00

Void Total: 105.00

Total without Voids: 350.00

Checking Account ID:6

BERWYN ABERSON 80.00

Dale Barringer 105.00

DENNIS BECKER 105.00

George Davidson 105.00

JEFF GACKE 150.00

COLIN HENRICH 80.00

LLOYD JENNESS 160.00

CALEB LUBBERS 160.00

Jenni Malsam 105.00

TIM MAY 105.00

JOSEPH MUTH 105.00

Jim Wagner 105.00

SCOTT WAGNER 105.00

DOUG WESSLING 160.00

Mark Wetz 105.00

MIKE WINKLEPLECK 150.00

Mark Zalme 80.00

LLOYD JENNESS 240.00

Dwayne Johnson 185.00

JUSTIN MEYER 105.00

TAYLOR POLLOW 80.00

BRETT SANOW 150.00

GARY TROTH 105.00

John Wilcox 160.00

Mark Zalme 150.00

LLOYD JENNESS 45.00

KYLE OSWALD 105.00

Les Pedersen 105.00

TAYLOR POLLOW 125.00

CHAD WILLER 80.00

BERWYN ABERSON 80.00

RICH CROW 150.00

LLOYD JENNESS 80.00

MATTHEW PITTS 150.00

BRETT SANOW 150.00

JASON SLAUGHTER 105.00

Mark Zalme 150.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 4,465.00

Checking Account ID: 7

SPECIALTY UNDERWRITERS LLC 1,145.90

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 1,145.90

Grand Total — Void Total: 105.00

Total without Voids: 22,263.69

