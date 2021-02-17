Anthon City Council Minutes — February 8, 2021

Anthon City Council

FEBRUARY 8, 2021

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on February 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barb Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan. Also present: Amy Buck, Allyson Dirksen, Captain Todd Peterson, Craig Handke, Amanda Goodenow and Polly Pithan.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Hamman, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT: Captain Todd Peterson was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 64 hours and 1 minute and responded to 2 calls for service and spent 1 hour at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from January 11, 2021 and January 25, 2021 meetings, financial reports as filed. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Benson, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

PROPOSED BUDGET: Motioned by Benson, seconded by Petersen, to open the public hearing at 5:44 pm on the proposed property tax levy for 2021 – 2022. Carried 5-0. No oral or written comments were received on said property tax levy. Motioned by Petersen, seconded by Hamman to close public hearing at 5:45 pm. Carried 5-0. Motioned by Benson, seconded by Boggs to adopt Resolution #2021-02-500 entitled “Resolution Approving FY 2021 – 2022 Maximum Property Tax Dollars”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Hamman, to approve the proposed budget for 2021/2022 for publication and set the public hearing for March 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Carried 5-0. The Clerk was directed to publish the required notice and estimate summary as required by law.

WATER PROJECT: Motioned by Petersen, seconded by Benson to adopt Resolution #2021-02- 501 entitled “Resolution Approving Change Order No. 1 to the Anthon, Iowa Water System Improvements Project – Section 2”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Motioned by Boggs, seconded by Hamman, to adopt Resolution #2021-02-502 entitled “Resolution Acknowledging Receipt of Notice of Acceptability of Work Re: Cahoy Pump Service”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to approve the “Certificate of Substantial Completion by Industrial Process Technology to the Anthon, Iowa Water System Improvements – Section 1 with Alternates 1 & 2”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY (NOT REAL PROPERTY) AT 502 E Bridge St., Anthon, IA: Motioned by Pithan, seconded by Petersen to adopt Resolution #2021-02-503 entitled “Resolution Proposing Sale of Personal Property (Two Garages and House Located at 502 E. Bridge St.)” On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN CITY AND ANTHON COMMUNITY CENTER: Motioned by Boggs, seconded by Pithan to approve “Development Agreement between the City, Anthon Community Center and Sioux Valley Sports Club”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Pithan reported the proposed sidewalk/curb drainage project on North 2nd Ave is currently in the process of seeking a grant to aid in the cost. Handke reported the Water System Improvement Project is nearing completion.

January Receipts: General – $84317.22; RUT – $6536.24; LOST – $7144.01; Debt Service – $519.70; Water – $15905.67; Water Capital Project – $118075.22; Sewer – $10122.62; Electric – $66196.76. Total: $308817.44. Expenses: General – $78926.65; RUT – $5704.67; Water – $9737.99; Water

Capital Project – $36277.22; Sewer – $4578.52; Electric – $55533.78. Total: $190758.83.

Wages 2020: Darla Baird – 866.13; Barbara Benson – 630.00; Jerry Boggs – 675.00; Amy Buck – 36432.03; Ruth Groth – 22851.60; Corey Hamman – 630.00; Craig Handke – 70863.55; Roger Hladik – 4031.59; Michael Kerns – 15010.43; Anthony McFarland – 31959.01; Coni Miller – 33.80; Lisa Petersen – 675.00; Allan Pithan – 225.00; Tammy Reimer – 4635.00; Joanne Reimert – 6649.78; Suann Stines – 5333.77; Allison Umbach – 405.00; Jenifer D Umbach – 51494.00; Diane Yockey – 105.00.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:32 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

FEBRUARY 2021

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES $10.49

CENTURY LINK PHONE $68.20

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS $220.83

HAWKINS INC. SUPPLIES $333.75

IMFOA DUES $100.00

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES $4.50

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOCIATION TRAINING $300.00

LONG LINES PHONE $334.32

MCNIFF LEGION POST FLAGS $22.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,753.90

WIMECA ENERGY $46,682.80

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $1,106.30

SALES TAX SALES TAX $2,080.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $41.58

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,919.42

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAX $610.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $3,832.87

IPERS WH IPERS $2,511.17

CLOUD MARK SNOW REMOVAL $360.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IOWA INSURANCE $5,393.31

ITRON INC. HANDHELD MAINT. $1,776.41

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. SUPPLIES WATER $2,724.84

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $418.35

AUDITOR OF STATE FILING FEE $175.00

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $133.62

DEMCO OFFICE SUPPLIES $100.26

UNITED BANK OF IOWA BOX RENT $60.00

BARNES & NOBLE INC. LIBRARY MATERIALS $136.93

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $266.40

HEALY WELDING REPAIR SNOWBLADE $294.64

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $226.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $138.75

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY PUBLISHING $81.75

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $15.00

UMBACH TONY SNOW REMOVAL $210.00

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $700.00

INDUSTRIAL PROCESS TECH WATER PROJECT – PAYMENT 8 $18,443.03

CAHOY PUMP SERVICES INC. WATER PROJECT $13,413.37

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $69.70

KURT PAULSEN & KATIE CLOUD COMM. CATALYST DRAW $60,000.00

CAMPBELL COLIN REBATE INSULATION $448.50

BURT PUBLIC LIBRARY DVD’S $12.50

FRASE JEFF METER DEPOSIT REFUND $93.70

JOHANNSEN DAWN REBATE WASHER $50.00

KNOW BUDDY RESOURCES BOOKS $119.60

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $225.67

I&S GROUP, INC. ENGINEERING $4,109.09

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $12,158.28

CLAIMS TOTAL $186,286.83

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021