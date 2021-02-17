Anthon City Council Minutes — February 8, 2021

| | 0

Anthon City Council
FEBRUARY 8, 2021

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on February 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barb Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan. Also present: Amy Buck, Allyson Dirksen, Captain Todd Peterson, Craig Handke, Amanda Goodenow and Polly Pithan.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Hamman, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT: Captain Todd Peterson was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 64 hours and 1 minute and responded to 2 calls for service and spent 1 hour at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from January 11, 2021 and January 25, 2021 meetings, financial reports as filed. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Benson, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

PROPOSED BUDGET: Motioned by Benson, seconded by Petersen, to open the public hearing at 5:44 pm on the proposed property tax levy for 2021 – 2022. Carried 5-0. No oral or written comments were received on said property tax levy. Motioned by Petersen, seconded by Hamman to close public hearing at 5:45 pm. Carried 5-0. Motioned by Benson, seconded by Boggs to adopt Resolution #2021-02-500 entitled “Resolution Approving FY 2021 – 2022 Maximum Property Tax Dollars”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Hamman, to approve the proposed budget for 2021/2022 for publication and set the public hearing for March 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Carried 5-0. The Clerk was directed to publish the required notice and estimate summary as required by law.

WATER PROJECT: Motioned by Petersen, seconded by Benson to adopt Resolution #2021-02- 501 entitled “Resolution Approving Change Order No. 1 to the Anthon, Iowa Water System Improvements Project – Section 2”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Motioned by Boggs, seconded by Hamman, to adopt Resolution #2021-02-502 entitled “Resolution Acknowledging Receipt of Notice of Acceptability of Work Re: Cahoy Pump Service”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to approve the “Certificate of Substantial Completion by Industrial Process Technology to the Anthon, Iowa Water System Improvements – Section 1 with Alternates 1 & 2”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY (NOT REAL PROPERTY) AT 502 E Bridge St., Anthon, IA: Motioned by Pithan, seconded by Petersen to adopt Resolution #2021-02-503 entitled “Resolution Proposing Sale of Personal Property (Two Garages and House Located at 502 E. Bridge St.)” On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN CITY AND ANTHON COMMUNITY CENTER: Motioned by Boggs, seconded by Pithan to approve “Development Agreement between the City, Anthon Community Center and Sioux Valley Sports Club”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Pithan reported the proposed sidewalk/curb drainage project on North 2nd Ave is currently in the process of seeking a grant to aid in the cost. Handke reported the Water System Improvement Project is nearing completion.

January Receipts: General – $84317.22; RUT – $6536.24; LOST – $7144.01; Debt Service – $519.70; Water – $15905.67; Water Capital Project – $118075.22; Sewer – $10122.62; Electric – $66196.76. Total: $308817.44. Expenses: General – $78926.65; RUT – $5704.67; Water – $9737.99; Water

Capital Project – $36277.22; Sewer – $4578.52; Electric – $55533.78. Total: $190758.83.

Wages 2020: Darla Baird – 866.13; Barbara Benson – 630.00; Jerry Boggs – 675.00; Amy Buck – 36432.03; Ruth Groth – 22851.60; Corey Hamman – 630.00; Craig Handke – 70863.55; Roger Hladik – 4031.59; Michael Kerns – 15010.43; Anthony McFarland – 31959.01; Coni Miller – 33.80; Lisa Petersen – 675.00; Allan Pithan – 225.00; Tammy Reimer – 4635.00; Joanne Reimert – 6649.78; Suann Stines – 5333.77; Allison Umbach – 405.00; Jenifer D Umbach – 51494.00; Diane Yockey – 105.00.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:32 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:
Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

FEBRUARY 2021
BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC.  SUPPLIES    $10.49
CENTURY LINK  PHONE    $68.20
HACH COMPANY  CHEMICALS    $220.83
HAWKINS INC.  SUPPLIES    $333.75
IMFOA  DUES    $100.00
IOWA ONE CALL  LOCATES    $4.50
IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOCIATION  TRAINING    $300.00
LONG LINES  PHONE    $334.32
MCNIFF LEGION POST  FLAGS    $22.00
SANITARY SERVICES  TRASH COLLECTION    $3,753.90
WIMECA  ENERGY    $46,682.80
UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT  REFUNDS    $1,106.30
SALES TAX SALES  TAX    $2,080.00
PETTY CASH  POSTAGE    $41.58
ANTHON UTILITIES  UTILITIES    $1,919.42
PAYROLL WH STATE TAX  STATE TAX    $610.00
EFTPS  FED/FICA TAX    $3,832.87
IPERS  WH IPERS    $2,511.17
CLOUD MARK  SNOW REMOVAL    $360.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IOWA  INSURANCE    $5,393.31
ITRON INC. HANDHELD  MAINT.    $1,776.41
UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. SUPPLIES  WATER    $2,724.84
THE RECORD  PUBLISHING    $418.35
AUDITOR OF STATE  FILING FEE    $175.00
CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT  LIBRARY MATERIALS    $133.62
DEMCO  OFFICE SUPPLIES    $100.26
UNITED BANK OF IOWA  BOX RENT    $60.00
BARNES & NOBLE INC.  LIBRARY MATERIALS    $136.93
QUILL  OFFICE SUPPLIES    $266.40
HEALY WELDING REPAIR  SNOWBLADE    $294.64
CURTIN MATTHEW  CONTRACT    $226.00
HEATH ANNIE  JANITORIAL CONTRACT    $138.75
RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY  PUBLISHING    $81.75
DOSE DOLORES  JANITORIAL CONTRACT    $15.00
UMBACH TONY SNOW  REMOVAL    $210.00
HEIDMAN LAW FIRM  LEGAL    $700.00
INDUSTRIAL PROCESS TECH WATER PROJECT – PAYMENT 8    $18,443.03
CAHOY PUMP SERVICES INC. WATER PROJECT    $13,413.37
FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB  ANALYSIS    $69.70
KURT PAULSEN & KATIE CLOUD  COMM. CATALYST DRAW    $60,000.00
CAMPBELL COLIN REBATE INSULATION    $448.50
BURT PUBLIC LIBRARY  DVD’S    $12.50
FRASE JEFF  METER DEPOSIT REFUND    $93.70
JOHANNSEN DAWN  REBATE WASHER    $50.00
KNOW BUDDY RESOURCES  BOOKS    $119.60
AT&T MOBILITY  PHONE    $225.67
I&S GROUP, INC.  ENGINEERING    $4,109.09
PAYROLL CHECKS  TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS    $12,158.28
CLAIMS TOTAL    $186,286.83

