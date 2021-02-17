Cushing City Council Minutes — February 2, 2021

Cushing City Council

February 2, 2021

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Alex Rabbass and Mary Tyler. Also present: Sgt. Tadlock

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) January 5, 2021 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 5/0.

Claims

Anfinson Farm Store Tordon 32.71

AT&T Firemen Cell 63.33

Don’s Pest Control Fire Station Treatment 46.00

Elaine Droegmiller Library Books/supplies 148.84

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 31.90

Gary Merkel Mileage to 911 Meeting 30.24

Gill Hauling Landfill Fees 1100.00

IMFOA Dues 2021 50.00

Iowa Good Roads Dues 2021 95.00

Iowa One Call Locate Services 9.00

ISG Operator Services 900.00

Joy Auto City Truck Repairs 91.93

MCI Telephone 30.54

Mid-American Electricity 1035.58

Mills Pharmacy Ambulance supplies 50.00

Nicole Huisinga Vacuum/Mileage 99.56

Northside Tire Tire Repair 71.92

One Source Printer Paper 33.30

Tammy Porter Library Chairs 1360.95

REC Standpipe Electricity 132.60

Rick’s Computers Library Computer 1166.50

Sanitary Services Garbage Fees 4061.25

SCE Water Repairs 413.27

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 58.32

Simmering Cory Final Grant Payment 16000.00

Steffen Truck Equipment Snow Blade 372.87

Stevenson Hardware City Parts 49.99

The Record Publishing 215.55

USPS Stamps/Postage 111.80

Vince Dvorak EMT Class Books 481.00

Woodbury Co. EMS Paramedic Assist 400.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 4025.42

Library 1200.00

Road Use 1792.93

Water Fund 38,139.22

Sewer Fund 2123.90

Solid Waste Fund 1956.25

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue 49,237.72

Sheriff’s Report. Sgt. Tadlock reported that Cushing had 0 calls last month.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed the need to replace the city pickup. Motion made by VanHouten to search for and purchase a city pickup up to $10,000. Seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 5/0.

There was also discussion on garbage cans sitting out by streets all week long, and difficulty with snow removal. Motion made by Joy to write up a resolution or ordinance that will charge a $25 fine if garbage cans are still out on curb 48 hours after garbage pickup. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0.

E911/Landfill Board. Report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by Wittrock to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Joy. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

• Nuisances: Clerk gave an update on Gander case from lawyer.

• Mosquito Spraying: Council would like to have spraying done May 26th – September 8th

General Business

• Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on approving the maximum tax levy for FY21-22 at 7:05 p.m. No written or verbal comments were made, a motion was made by Wittrock to close public hearing. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 7:07 p.m.

• ISG: Motion by Wittrock to accept the Operator Services contract. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0.

• Ambulance: Motion made by Joy to move $5000 to ambulance savings. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolutions

Resolution 2021:02: Motion by Joy to approve the tax levy maximum for FY21-22. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolution 2021:03: Motion by VanHouten to approve the FY21-20 Wages. Seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolution 2021:04: Motion by Rabbass to set the public hearing for March 2, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. to approve the budget for FY21-22. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolution 2021:05: Motion by Wittrock to award contract for the lift station replacement project, seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolution 2021:06: Motion by Rabbass to approve contract and performance and/or bonds for the lift station replacement project. Seconded by Joy. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolution 2021:07: Motion by Rabbass to set March 2, 2021 for a public hearing on proposal to enter into a sewer revenue loan and disbursement agreement and to borrow money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $350,000. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 7:35 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021