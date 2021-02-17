Cushing City Council Minutes — February 2, 2021

| | 0

Cushing City Council
February 2, 2021
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Alex Rabbass and Mary Tyler.  Also present: Sgt. Tadlock

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2) January 5, 2021 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits
Motion passed 5/0.

Claims
Anfinson Farm Store  Tordon    32.71
AT&T  Firemen Cell    63.33
Don’s Pest Control  Fire Station Treatment    46.00
Elaine Droegmiller  Library Books/supplies    148.84
Foundation Analytical  Lab Water testing    31.90
Gary Merkel  Mileage to 911 Meeting    30.24
Gill Hauling  Landfill Fees    1100.00
IMFOA  Dues 2021    50.00
Iowa Good Roads  Dues 2021    95.00
Iowa One Call  Locate Services    9.00
ISG  Operator Services    900.00
Joy Auto City  Truck Repairs    91.93
MCI  Telephone    30.54
Mid-American  Electricity    1035.58
Mills Pharmacy  Ambulance supplies 50.00
Nicole Huisinga  Vacuum/Mileage    99.56
Northside Tire  Tire Repair    71.92
One Source  Printer Paper    33.30
Tammy Porter  Library Chairs    1360.95
REC Standpipe  Electricity    132.60
Rick’s Computers  Library Computer    1166.50
Sanitary Services  Garbage Fees    4061.25
SCE  Water Repairs    413.27
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    58.32
Simmering Cory  Final Grant Payment    16000.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  Snow Blade    372.87
Stevenson Hardware  City Parts    49.99
The Record  Publishing    215.55
USPS  Stamps/Postage    111.80
Vince Dvorak  EMT Class Books    481.00
Woodbury Co. EMS  Paramedic Assist    400.00

Revenues by Fund:
General    4025.42
Library    1200.00
Road Use    1792.93
Water Fund    38,139.22
Sewer Fund    2123.90
Solid Waste Fund    1956.25
Fire Fund    0.00
Total Revenue    49,237.72

Sheriff’s Report. Sgt. Tadlock reported that Cushing had 0 calls last month.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed the need to replace the city pickup. Motion made by VanHouten to search for and purchase a city pickup up to $10,000. Seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 5/0.

There was also discussion on garbage cans sitting out by streets all week long, and difficulty with snow removal. Motion made by Joy to write up a resolution or ordinance that will charge a $25 fine if garbage cans are still out on curb 48 hours after garbage pickup. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0.

E911/Landfill Board. Report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by Wittrock to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Joy. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business
• Nuisances: Clerk gave an update on Gander case from lawyer.
• Mosquito Spraying: Council would like to have spraying done May 26th – September 8th

General Business
• Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on approving the maximum tax levy for FY21-22 at 7:05 p.m. No written or verbal comments were made, a motion was made by Wittrock to close public hearing. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 7:07 p.m.

• ISG: Motion by Wittrock to accept the Operator Services contract. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0.

• Ambulance: Motion made by Joy to move $5000 to ambulance savings. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolutions

Resolution 2021:02: Motion by Joy to approve the tax levy maximum for FY21-22. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolution 2021:03: Motion by VanHouten to approve the FY21-20 Wages. Seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolution 2021:04: Motion by Rabbass to set the public hearing for March 2, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. to approve the budget for FY21-22. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolution 2021:05: Motion by Wittrock to award contract for the lift station replacement project, seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolution 2021:06: Motion by Rabbass to approve contract and performance and/or bonds for the lift station replacement project. Seconded by Joy. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolution 2021:07: Motion by Rabbass to set March 2, 2021 for a public hearing on proposal to enter into a sewer revenue loan and disbursement agreement and to borrow money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $350,000. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 7:35 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record
Thursday, February 18, 2021

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment