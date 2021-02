Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — February 8, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, February 8, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

Present: Wimmer, Schram, Kennedy, and Streck

Absent: Mead

Others: Three guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:05 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – none

C. Hearing of Proposed School Calendar for 2021-2022 School Year – President Wimmer called the hearing to order at 7:05 PM. Superintendent Thelander went over the proposed calendar and discussion was held. Wimmer adjourned the hearing at 7:18 PM.

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes: 1/11/21 & 1/27/21

C. Financial Reports: 1/31/21

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $158,000.56; Management $6,315.61; PPEL $15,539.58; Infrastructure $20,225.69; Extra & Hourly Pay $92,148.60.

E. Activity Account: $16,740.31

F. School Meal Program: $49,876.53

Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the consent agenda. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hirings/Contract Modifications – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the following contracts: Caleb Christensen MS Head Wrestling and MS Asst. Track; Steven Schaffer MS Head Track; Jody Baldwin and Kalli Welte MS Asst Track; Brittney Hermsen HS Asst. Girls’ Golf; and Jennifer Frank and Izabel Borja paraprofessionals. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2021 – Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the resident driver’s education fee for 2021 at $325. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Approval of Spring 2021 Coaches – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the spring 2021 coaches as presented. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

D. FFA Summer Trip –Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the 2021 FFA summer trip with consideration for COVID-19 safety protocols. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

E. 2021-2022 School Year Calendar Approval – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the 21-22 school calendar as presented. This includes a start day of 8/23/21, graduation on 5/22/22, and a tentative last day of school on 5/26/22. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Enrollment projections and budget considerations/Supt’s Report

B. Setting Date for Joint Board Meeting with Charter Oak-Ute

VI. Reports

A. Principals’ Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Budget Hearing Meeting Dates in April

B. Budget Guarantee Resolution

C. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes

D. Shared Contracts with COU

VIII. Announcements

A. Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 8, 2021 – 7:00 PM – Mapleton

B. Joint meeting with COU on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – 6:30 PM – Mapleton

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:13 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS — 02-08-21

GENERAL FUND

AMERICAN SEPTIC & PORTABLE SERVICES SUPPLIES 180.00

AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS SUPPLIES 2,495.00

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 678.99

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 148.50

BELSON, CINDY REIMBURSEMENT 95.66

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 287.98

BREWER TESTING SERVICES TESTING 1,120.00

BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP 1,000.00

BUROW, FRITZ REIMBURSEMENT 414.70

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA REGISTRATION 75.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 770.94

CENTURYLINK PHONE 365.24

CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL SHARED STAFF 10,972.36

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 15,638.72

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR 1,948.36

DHS CASHIER 1ST FLOOR MEDICIAD 7,723.79

DRENTH, MICHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 60.00

EDMENTUM SUPPLIES 149.26

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC BENEFITS 125.00

EDUSPIRE SOLUTIONS SOFTWARE 1,000.00

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 265.98

ESTHERVILLE LINCOLN CENTRAL TUITION 1,619.62

EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICE SUPPLIES 325.00

FLAMMANG, LAWRENCE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL SERVICES 612.50

GEYER INSTRUCTIONAL PRODUCTS SUPPLIES 144.00

GOETTSCH, JULIANA REIMBURSEMENT 44.89

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 3,990.95

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 712.50

HEARTLAND SCHOOL TUITION 3,515.00

HOGSTAD, KRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 137.28

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 3,229.49

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SUPPLIES 794.48

IOWA ASSOC. OF SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 400.00

IOWA CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE ENTRY FEES 100.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 34.50

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOCIATION ENTRY FEES 90.00

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE ENTRY FEES 100.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP 500.00

KING REINSCH PROSSER & CO LLP AUDIT 10,215.00

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 137.28

KOVARNA, DAVE REIMBURSEMENT 37.27

LAKESHORE SUPPLIES 0.00

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 166.14

MAHON, ERIK JAZZ BAND CLINICIAN 150.00

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 184.93

MASTERS, DENISE HOME SCHOOL 22.19

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 3,235.89

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 58.07

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DRUG TESTING SUPPLIES 968.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 715.49

MID AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL SUPPLIES 1,256.35

MORGAN, KERA REIMBURSEMENT 25.00

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 596.46

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 2,535.64

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 70.00

NWIBA JAZZ BAND ENTRY 150.00

OLSON, LISA REIMBURSEMENT 92.01

PETERSEN, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 118.76

PETERSEN, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 136.89

PSAT/NMSQT TESTING 136.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 542.25

RAINBOW RESOURCES HOME SCHOOL SUPPLIES 1,539.41

REALLY GREAT READING SUPPLIES 1,303.90

RECORD PRINTING NEWSLETTER PRINTING 3,007.76

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 156.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SMELTZER, BRIAN REIMBURSEMENT 224.49

SUNNYBROOK FLOWERS 75.00

TEACHING TEXTBOOKS SUPPLIES 201.34

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA BUS REPAIR PARTS 70.68

TIME FOR KIDS SUPPLIES 49.50

TITAN MACHINERY SUPPLIES 751.10

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 63,811.16

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 491.02

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 204.94

VERIZON WIRELESS TELEPHONE 1,343.57

WEST LYON BAND BOOSTERS ENTRY FEES 200.00

WEST MUSIC SUPPLIES 47.95

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 9.63

WURTH, TIFFANY JAZZ BAND CLINICIAN 150.00

Fund Total: 158,000.56

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT UNEMPLOYMENT 849.74

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 5,465.87

Fund Total: 6,315.61

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER CARPETING 13,971.59

dba MAPLETON ROOTER & PLUMBING SERVICES 195.00

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 94.99

RICK’S COMPUTERS SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 1,278.00

Fund Total: 15,539.58

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP. SUPPLIES 4,198.91

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA BPA FLC REGISTRATION 1,650.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 126.17

CLIFF WOLD’S OUTFITTING SUPPLIES 200.00

CLUB’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING SUPPLIES 79.80

GILMORE, LUKE OFFICIAL 80.00

GOTTO, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 110.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 6,867.34

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 39.34

HARRIMAN, WADE OFFICIAL 75.00

HENDERSON, AL OFFICIAL 80.00

HOOVER STATE OFFICE BUILDING, IDOR SALES TAX 99.00

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 420.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES REGISTRATION 85.00

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 110.00

MALLOY, JOHN OFFICIAL 110.00

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 80.00

REINKE, DALE OFFICIAL 110.00

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 28.84

SMELTZER, BRIAN REIMBURSEMENT 57.78

STEELE, JAMES OFFICIAL 110.00

WESSLING, DOUGLAS OFFICIAL 155.00

WIEBERS, ROLLIE OFFICIAL 110.00

WILLMOTT, SCOTT OFFICIAL 0.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 1,115.97

WIMMER, NICOLE REIMBURSEMENT 126.16

WORKS OF HEART SUPPLIES 516.00

Fund Total: 16,740.31

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS MILK 1,807.75

LANSINK, DIANE REIMBURSEMENT 79.05

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON-OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 18,917.44

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 22,578.29

STRACHAN SALES DBA HOBART REPAIRS/SUPPLIES 6,494.00

Fund Total: 49,876.53

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

APPTEGY WEBSITE 6,450.00

EDGENUITY SOFTWARE 6,000.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER 1,502.36

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC. SOFTWARE 319.28

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 3,110.80

PETERSEN, LEE REIMBURSEMENT 90.85

PQL LIGHTING 27.65

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 689.95

TERRACON CONSULTANTS, INC. SERVICES 600.00

TRI-STATE COMMUNICATIONS INC. SUPPLIES 1,434.80

Fund Total: 20,225.69

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021