Moville City Council Minutes — February 3, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, John Parks, Joel Robinson, and Mike Ofert are present. Tom Conolly is absent. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve minutes from the meetings on January 20th, 25th and 27th, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance for January, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Edgar Rodriguez, Jerry Sailer, Matt and Hunter Wise, Blake Stubbs, Guts Goodknight, Scott Gernhart, Pat Tomoson, Dawn Thomas, Gene Groetken and George Allan.

During Open Forum, Matt Wise informed the council that he did not agree with the recent Police Department action regarding an incident involving his dog. He presented the council with information regarding the incident and requested council review. Robinson responded that the Police Department followed the Ordinance and he supported that action. Council thanked Wise for providing the information and for his time.

Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update and presented the annual report for his department. Council discussed the purchase of a new fire truck for FY2022 for $453,900. Robinson motioned to approve this purchase, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. He informed the council that he is working on an application for the upcoming 2021 Spring MRHD grant to potentially upgrade facilities and aging equipment. Council discussed the possibility of issuing parking permits so that Guts Goodknight and family can park overnight without violating the existing parking ordinances at their residence at 101 Main Street. Council discussed but would like to wait to make a decision until all council members are in attendance. This will be added to a future agenda for further discussion and possible action.

Council discussed wage increase for Mike Weaver and Pat Smith retroactively to January 29, 2021 due to the potential hiring of a new Public Works employee at increased wages. Malm motions to approve wages for Mike Weaver at $33.16/hour and wages for Pat Smith at $26.50 retroactively to January 29, 2021, seconded by Parks. Ayes Malm, Parks, and Robinson. Ofert abstains. Motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2021-11 setting a Public Hearing for March 3, 2021 to approve the Plans/Specs for East Drive/6th Street storm sewer project, and setting bid dates for March 3, 2021. Ofert motions to approve, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed setting 2022 wages for Council and Mayor per meeting from $30 to $50 and Mayor pay from $4800 to $6000 per year. These changes need to be done by Ordinance, so Thompson will draft and will add this to future meeting for review and possible action.

Council considers hiring and wage of public works employee. Malm motions to hire Mike Ofert at $23/hour with a starting date of February 8, 2021, seconded by Robinson. Ayes Malm, Parks and Robinson. Ofert abstains. Motion carries. Ofert will tender his written resignation as Council member to City Hall at Thompson’s recommendation. Parks motions to accept Ofert’s anticipated resignation of his City Council position, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Thompson outlines that the council can choose to fill the vacancy by either election or appointment. Malm motions to appoint, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Thompson will prepare the necessary paperwork for publication.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed.

With no further business Parks motioned to adjourn at around 6:50 pm and Robinson seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021