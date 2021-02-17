Pierson City Council Minutes — February 10, 2021

Pierson City Council

February 10th, 2021

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on February 10th, 2021. Mayor Struve called the meeting or order and opened the public hearing on the Max Tax Levy at 7PM. Council in attendance: Krier, Bubke, Saxen, McQueen; Bubke was absent. With no one was present to discuss the Max Tax Levy and the clerk had received no written comments the public hearing was closed.

Motion by Sistrunk to approve the consent agenda, seconded by Krier, all voted aye; motion carried. Items on the consent agenda: Minutes and financial statements from January, Claims and Disbursements from Jan/Feb.

Disbursements by Fund: General$18934.05, Road Use$1961.85, Special Rev$291.90, Proprietary$12293.85, Receipts by Fund: General$14362.34, Road Use$3374.17, Special Rev$2346.43, Proprietary$11196.90.

The sheriff report was given by officer Brooks; they provided over 30 hours of patrol and responded to 2 calls for service.

Public Forum: Steve and Tiffon Brewer addressed the council regarding the letter they received on their animal permit. The council granted an extension to our April meeting due to the cold temps.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen to approve RESOLUTION 2021-04 APPROVING THE MAXIMUM TAX DOLLARS FROM CERTAIN LEVIES FOR THE CITY’S PROPOSED BUDGET FOR FY 2021-22, seconded by McQueen all voted aye motion carried.

Motion by McQueen seconded by Sistrunk to approve the 3rd reading of Ordinance 172 amending the SIS rate; all voted aye; motion carried. Motion to adopt ordinance 172 Amending the SIS Rate upon proper publication made by Sistrunk, seconded by Saxen all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by approve RESOLUTION 2021-05 A RESOLUTION REGARDING ASSESSMENTS OF UNPAID UTILITY CHARGES TO THE TREASURER was made by McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk; all vote aye, motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to set a public hearing on the FY2022 budget for the March 10th meeting, seconded by Saxen all voted aye; motion carried.

Clerk updated the council on the MRHD grant proposal.

Motion by Saxen seconded by Sistrunk to approve the clerk applying for the All-Star City Award, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier to approve City Wide Clean Up for May 6th, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by adjourn made by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier; all votes aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

Disbursements:

Badger Meter cell fee $174.44

Beelner labor $700.00

Bomgaars supplies $9.98

City of Pierson utility $141.44

Correctionville Building tiles $121.20

Electrical Engineering fees $577.97

Feld Fire supplies $159.87

Fire Service Training Bureau training $100.00

Foundation Analytical testing $60.25

Frontier phone $235.10

Frontier phone $100.58

GEMT fees $73.58

Hach sample cells $53.95

IMFOA dues $50.00

Iowa One Call locates $26.20

IPERS pension $877.44

Joy Auto belt $55.59

MidAmerican electric $1,484.43

New Coop fuel $46.23

New Coop fuel $446.95

Office of the Auditor periodic exam fee $800.00

Postmaster postage $5.35

REC electric $31.72

Simmering-Cory prof. fees $2,000.00

Sooland Bobcat belt $31.49

Staples envelopes $6.99

The Record publishing $140.35

Thompson Law Office legal fees $1,555.00

Triple C Pest Control mosquito spray $1,900.00

United States Treasurer withholding $1,244.44

Veenstra and Kimm prof. fees $1,519.42

Verizon internet $57.74

Wellmark insurance $2,378.86

Woodbury EMS assist $1,000.00

2020 Published Wages:

Alex Krier $300.00

Bonnie Saxen $325.00

Clayton Powell $33,993.98

Daniel Sistrunk $350.00

Doyle Struve $750.00

Gordon Bubke $300.00

Jeanette Beekman $36,558.88

Joel McQueen $350.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021