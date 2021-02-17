Pierson Ordinance No. 172 (Sewer Charge)

Pierson City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 172

An Ordinance amending Chapter 100 Section 100.02

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter: Chapter 100 Section 100.02 shall read as follows:

100.02 RATE: The Rate for the System Improvement Surcharge (SIS) shall be $7.50 per month for water and $8.50 per month for sewer.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council on the 10th day of February 2021 and approved this 10th day of February, 2021.

First Reading: December 9, 2020

Second Reading: January 13, 2021

Third Reading: February 10, 2021

Doyle Struve, Mayor

City of Pierson

Attest:

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

City of Pierson

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021