Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — January 26, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 26, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. 2021 Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the January 26, 2021 agenda with the addition of Mark Loutsch coming at 11:30 am to discuss and update the Board regarding the Harms junk clean up. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the January 19, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll paid on 1/22/2021. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the County Semi Annual Settlement of funds from June 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to table the approval of the Depository Resolution until next week. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the Wenzel Second Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 16 of Union Township. Motion Carried.

Tom Rohe, County Engineer, presented the County Engineer department / Secondary Road fund budget for FY 2021-22.

Mark Loutsch, past Board Supervisor, was present to provide an update on the progress regarding the Harm’s property clean up.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve setting the FY 2021-22 county employee insurance premium portion at 20% and the county cost share of the insurance premium at 80%. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve setting the tax revenue spending public hearing at 10 am on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 and set the county budget public hearing at 10 am on March 9, 2021. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:33 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 4, 2021