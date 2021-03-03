Moville City Council Minutes — February 17, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher is absent so Mayor Pro-Tem Tom Conolly called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, John Parks, Paul Malm and Joel Robinson are present. Malm motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the minutes from the meetings on February 1st and February 3rd, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the January Treasurer’s report, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the Journal Entries and Malm motioned to approve, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Application from Matt Jackson regarding the Crankshaft Bar and Grill at 140 Main Street. He requests the Commercial 100% exemption for 3 years. Council also reviewed the Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Application from Edgardo and Denise Rodriguez for their residence at 516 Main Street. They request 100% exemption on first $75,000 of improvements for 5 years. Malm motions to approve both applications for Tax Exemption, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. No speakers during Open Forum. Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Mike Weaver, and Edgar Rodriguez.

Chief Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. At around 6:04 pm Robinson motioned to open the Public Hearing on Maximum Property Tax Dollars certify for levy, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No one presented verbal or written comments before or during the meeting, so at around 6:08 pm, Robinson motioned to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered Resolution 2021-7 setting Maximum Property Tax Dollars to Certify for Levy. Malm motions to approve this Resolution, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered Resolution 2021-13 setting dates of a Consultation and Public Hearing on a proposed Amendment # 1 to the Frontage Road Urban Renewal Plan in the City of Moville, State of Iowa. Parks motioned to set the Consultation date to February 24th at 10am at City Hall, and setting the Public Hearing to 5:30 pm March 17th, 2021, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the proposed Chapter 58 Vacant and Abandoned Registry for 2021 and will let Clerk Peterson know if they see changes to be made. Council discussed the Main Street Parking Ordinance and the possibility of amending the Ordinance to allow Parking Permits. No action taken at this time. Weaver and Stubbs exit council chambers. Robinson excuses himself due to a conflict of interest. Conolly motions to enter Closed Session to discuss Real Estate Purchase pursuant to Iowa Code section 21.5.1(j), seconded by Malm. Ayes motion carries. Council discussion follows. Malm motions to leave Closed Session, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to table the decision until next meeting with no action taken now, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed Resolution 2021-12 setting Jodi Peterson as ADA compliance officer. Robinson motioned to approve Jodi Peterson as ADA compliance officer, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor & Council concerns and comments were discussed.

With no further business Conolly motioned to adjourn around 7:31 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Tom Conolly, Mayor Pro-Tem

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 4, 2021