River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — February 15, 2021

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

02/15/2021 05:30 PM

Board Room |Jr/Sr High School |

Correctionville, IA

Attendee — Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 5:30 pm

Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

A visitor expressed concerns regarding the board requesting volunteers for interviewing potential Superintendent applicants, canceling the interviews, and the process of deciding to share a Superintendent with another district.

A. Washta HVAC Study – Jon Buiter – EDA

Jon Buiter presented to the board inforamation regarding the HVAC Study done at the elementary building.

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of 1/18/21 Regular Meeting and 2/3/21 Special Meeting

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report

2. Secondary Principal and Athletic Director Report

7. Old Business

A. Support Staff Pay Rates

Recommendation to approve $1 per hour raise to all custodians, associates, and nutrition workers retro active to February 1, 2021 with an additional .25 per hour raise starting July 1, 2021.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

8. Action Items

A. Contracts

Recommendation to approve contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Resignations

C. Operational Sharing Agreement – Superintendent for FY2022

Approve to share Kingsley-Pierson’s superintendent, Mr. Scott Bailey for the 2021-2022 School year with terms to be agreed upon on a later date.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Early Retirement Certified Staff Resolution

Resolution to offer an early retirement incentive of a $40,000 one lump payment to certified staff who are 55 years and older and have worked in the district for 15 years or more.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

E. ESSER Funds Expenditure Planning

Recommended to get additional quotes for elementary HVAC units and table until next month.

F. Budget Guarantee

RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of the River Valley Community School District, will levy property taxes for fiscal year 2021-2022 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

9. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

B. Superintendent Report

10. Adjournment

Adjourned 6:53

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 4, 2021