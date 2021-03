City of Moville

Revenues & Claims

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 14,872.32

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 18,717.93

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 999.07

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 19,419.92

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 0.00

TIF LMI TOTAL 0.00

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 439.71

WATER TOTAL 17,554.48

SEWER TOTAL 20,064.57

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,393.90

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 93,461.90

CLAIMS REPORT 1/22/2021- 2/25/2021

4-WAY STOP SHOP FIRE DEPT. FUEL 228.87

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 286.20

AMAZON Office 365 for PD computers 45.56

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 474.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 249.99

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. SOIL TESTING 290.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 611.53

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 884.92

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 330.00

CLARK’S HARDWARE SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 27.45

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 57.85

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

EAGLE RIDGE SERVICE ANNUAL ADMINISTRATION 180.00

ECHO GROUP INC. SUPPLIES 239.93

EGR INSURANCE INC. INSURANCE 250.00

FIRE SERVICE TRAINING BUREAU TRAINING 81.49

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,965.12

GRAHAM TIRE SIOUX CITY TIRE MAINTENANCE 278.00

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 900.00

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO. VEHICLE MAINT. 402.79

IOWA ASSOC. OF MUNICIPAL UTILITIES ANNUAL DUES 721.00

IMFOA ANNUAL FEES 100.00

IOWA PARK AND REC ASSOC. CONTINUING EDUCATION 300.00

IPERS IPERS 8,244.55

IRS FED/FICA TAX 8,724.60

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 559.50

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 528.45

JACKSON HOME BUILDERS LLC SNOW HAULING HELP 400.00

LUMBER PROS LUMBER 196.04

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 6,468.73

MIKE OFERT CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 212.21

MURPHY TRACTOR PARTS 96.56

PAT SMITH CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 300.00

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 240.54

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 951.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 71.85

SCENTSY OFFICE SUPPLIES 65.00

SIMPCO LMI HOUSING PROJECT CONTRACT 2,000.00

SOOLAND BOBCAT PARTS 156.31

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 132.25

STARNET TECHNOLOGIES LIFT STATION MONITORING ANNUAL 240.00

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES 2,037.00

SUBSURFCO, LLC RIDGE II INFRASTRUCTURE 132,636.05

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

TOYNE FD MAINTENANCE 62.74

TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY ENGINEERING 1,000.00

UNITY POINT CLINIC TESTING 67.00

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE DEC. JAN. FEB. 720.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,997.40

WEX BANK FUEL 1,332.94

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 1,248.85

==============

Accounts Payable Total 185,298.87

Invoices: Paid 24,845.18

Invoices: Scheduled 160,453.69

Payroll Checks 28,111.89

==============

Report Total 213,410.76

==============

CLAIM FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks 1/22/2021- 2/25/2021

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 182,856.41

110 ROAD USE TAX 5,005.77

600 WATER 12,689.34

610 SEWER 12,859.24

