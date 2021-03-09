Betty Murray

Betty J. Murray, 92, of Kingsley, was born July 18, 1928 and died March 8, 2021.

The funeral will be held Friday, March 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley. No visitation will be held. Burial will be at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.

Betty June Murray, the daughter of Floyd Arthur and Nettie Bell (Walden) Treptow, was born on July 18th, 1928, in Kingsley, Iowa.

She attended elementary and high schools in Kingsley, Iowa. Betty graduated from Beautician School in Des Moines, Iowa.

She worked part-time at several places: Little Joe’s Café, Bishop’s Cafeteria, and Younkers/TSMartins.

On April 16, 1948 at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church, Betty was united in marriage to Dale Murray. The couple became the proud parents of five children: Daniel, Debra, David, Dawn, and Darci.

Betty was a devoted wife and partner in their trucking business and farming operation. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Betty enjoyed sewing, reading, crocheting, square- dancing and ballroom dancing with Dale, as well as taking care of her family.

She liked to cook and made many family favorites such as peanut cookies, apple dumplings, special birthday cakes, lime pickles, and sugar cookies to name a few.

Betty loved to have family celebrations and decorated for every holiday.

Betty was a member of the Saint Michael’s Catholic Church and was part of the Ladies Guild & Prayer Chain, a leisure women’s bowling league, as well as the women’s American Legion organization. Betty’s legacy, faith in God, and memory will live on in the lives of her family.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Murray; children Dan Murray, Debi (Todd) Becker, David (Donita) Murray, Darci (Lee) Magill, son-in-law Richard Drouillard, brother-in-law Gary Murray, sister-in-law Rachel Treptow. Betty will also be sadly missed by her 9 grandchildren, Scott (Jenny) Murray, Dotteen (Joe) Maio, Dale (Katty) Murray, Ben (Shelby) Harman, Carly (Mike) Moorman, Justin Becker, Lyndsey Becker, Lee (Mandy) Magill, Meghan Magill; 9 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Nettie Treptow; her brothers, Leland and James Treptow; daughter Dawn Drouillard; daughter-in-law Janice Murray; grandson Jayme Dale Becker; great-granddaughter Laekyn Fischer; and nephew Floyd Treptow.