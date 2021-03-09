Cushing City Council — March 2, 2021

Cushing City Council Minutes
March 2, 2021
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler. Absent: Alex Rabbass

Also present: Sgt. Rose

Motion by Tyler, seconded by VanHouten to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2) February 2, 2021 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits
Motion passed 4/0.

Claims
A1 Heating & Plumbing  Library Furnace    82.39
AT&T  Firemen Cell    62.16
BVM EMS Training  3 EMTS    150.00
Dave Carstens  Mileage Nov. 2020-Feb. 2021    432.54
Foundation Analytical Lab  Water testing    13.00
Nicole Huisinga  Mileage    77.76
Iowa Assoc. of Municipal Utilities  Dues    569.00
ISG  Operator Services    450.00
New Lift Station    2360.87
Imminent Water Threat.    1155.00
Joy Auto  Fire Dept.    46.74
MCI  Telephone    26.85
Menards  Fire Station Bathroom    1022.47
Mid-American Electricity    204.80
NW REC  Standpipe Electricity    132.33
Officer of Auditor of State  Periodic Exam Fee    1500.00
O’Halloran International  Ambulance Repair    635.91
One Source Library  Printer Ink    118.48
Our Iowa Magazine  Library Subscription    19.98
Petersen Oil Diesel    303.75
Tammy Porter  Library Treat Bags    105.52
The Record  Publishing    271.78
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    49.75
Staples  Filing Cabinet    208.46
Stevenson Hardware  Fire Station    35.54
Terry Clarkson  Burial    600.00
Triple C Pest Control  Prepay Summer Spraying    1520.00
USPS  Stamps/Postage    112.20
WITCC  Fire School    95.00
William Lawrence Bickford  City Pickup    8900.00

Revenues by Fund:
General    3450.58
Library    0.00
Road Use    1354.60
Water Fund    3443.85
Sewer Fund    2088.00
Solid Waste Fund    1906.50
Fire Fund    0.00
Total Revenue:    12,243.53

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on approving the budget for FY21-22 at 6:50 p.m. No written or verbal comments were made, a motion was made by Tyler to close public hearing. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 4/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 6:51 p.m.

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on the proposal to enter into a sewer revenue loan and disbursement agreement at 6:52 p.m. No written or verbal comments were made, a motion was made by Joy to close public hearing. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion passed 4/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 6:53 p.m.

Sheriff’s Report: Sgt. Rose reported that Cushing had 1 call last month.

Library Report: Report given.

Clerk Report: Report given.

City Maintenance: Council discussed supplies for winter weather next year.

E911/Landfill Board: No report given.

Old 20 CDC: No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by Wittrock to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Joy. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

General Business
• CDBG Requirements. Motion made by Joy to adopt:

• Code of Conduct

• Equal Opportunity Policy

• Excessive Force Policy

• Fair Housing Policy

• Procurement Policy

• Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan
Seconded by Wittrock. Motion passed 4/0.

• Mowing Bids. Council reviewed the bids received. Motion made by VanHouten to accept the bid from Colton Porter for mowing the cemetery. Seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 4/0.

• Spring Cleanup. Clerk instructed to set up for May.

Resolutions
Resolution 2021:08: Motion by VanHouten to approve the Budget for FY21-22. Seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2021:09: Motion by VanHouten to approve the resolution taking additional action on proposal to enter into a Sewer Revenue Loan and Disbursement Agreement. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2021:10: Motion by Joy to adopt code of conduct. Seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2021:11: Motion by VanHouten to adopt the procurement policy. Seconded by Joy. Motion passed 4/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.  With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Joy to adjourn at 7:15 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

