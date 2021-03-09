Cushing City Council — March 2, 2021

Cushing City Council Minutes

March 2, 2021

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler. Absent: Alex Rabbass

Also present: Sgt. Rose

Motion by Tyler, seconded by VanHouten to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) February 2, 2021 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 4/0.

Claims

A1 Heating & Plumbing Library Furnace 82.39

AT&T Firemen Cell 62.16

BVM EMS Training 3 EMTS 150.00

Dave Carstens Mileage Nov. 2020-Feb. 2021 432.54

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 13.00

Nicole Huisinga Mileage 77.76

Iowa Assoc. of Municipal Utilities Dues 569.00

ISG Operator Services 450.00

New Lift Station 2360.87

Imminent Water Threat. 1155.00

Joy Auto Fire Dept. 46.74

MCI Telephone 26.85

Menards Fire Station Bathroom 1022.47

Mid-American Electricity 204.80

NW REC Standpipe Electricity 132.33

Officer of Auditor of State Periodic Exam Fee 1500.00

O’Halloran International Ambulance Repair 635.91

One Source Library Printer Ink 118.48

Our Iowa Magazine Library Subscription 19.98

Petersen Oil Diesel 303.75

Tammy Porter Library Treat Bags 105.52

The Record Publishing 271.78

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 49.75

Staples Filing Cabinet 208.46

Stevenson Hardware Fire Station 35.54

Terry Clarkson Burial 600.00

Triple C Pest Control Prepay Summer Spraying 1520.00

USPS Stamps/Postage 112.20

WITCC Fire School 95.00

William Lawrence Bickford City Pickup 8900.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 3450.58

Library 0.00

Road Use 1354.60

Water Fund 3443.85

Sewer Fund 2088.00

Solid Waste Fund 1906.50

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 12,243.53

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on approving the budget for FY21-22 at 6:50 p.m. No written or verbal comments were made, a motion was made by Tyler to close public hearing. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 4/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 6:51 p.m.

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on the proposal to enter into a sewer revenue loan and disbursement agreement at 6:52 p.m. No written or verbal comments were made, a motion was made by Joy to close public hearing. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion passed 4/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 6:53 p.m.

Sheriff’s Report: Sgt. Rose reported that Cushing had 1 call last month.

Library Report: Report given.

Clerk Report: Report given.

City Maintenance: Council discussed supplies for winter weather next year.

E911/Landfill Board: No report given.

Old 20 CDC: No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by Wittrock to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Joy. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

General Business

• CDBG Requirements. Motion made by Joy to adopt:

• Code of Conduct

• Equal Opportunity Policy

• Excessive Force Policy

• Fair Housing Policy

• Procurement Policy

• Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan

Seconded by Wittrock. Motion passed 4/0.

• Mowing Bids. Council reviewed the bids received. Motion made by VanHouten to accept the bid from Colton Porter for mowing the cemetery. Seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 4/0.

• Spring Cleanup. Clerk instructed to set up for May.

Resolutions

Resolution 2021:08: Motion by VanHouten to approve the Budget for FY21-22. Seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2021:09: Motion by VanHouten to approve the resolution taking additional action on proposal to enter into a Sewer Revenue Loan and Disbursement Agreement. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2021:10: Motion by Joy to adopt code of conduct. Seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2021:11: Motion by VanHouten to adopt the procurement policy. Seconded by Joy. Motion passed 4/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Joy to adjourn at 7:15 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 11, 2021