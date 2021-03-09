Gerald Lohse By Editor | March 9, 2021 | 0 Gerald Lohse, 79, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at Kingsley Specialty Care of Kingsley, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at this time with Rohde Funeral Home. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Glenn Jones March 9, 2021 | No Comments » Betty Murray March 9, 2021 | No Comments » Jarold Sorgdrager March 9, 2021 | No Comments » Judith Holmberg March 9, 2021 | No Comments » Jo Ann Boggs March 9, 2021 | No Comments »