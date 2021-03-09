Judith Holmberg

Judith E. Holmberg, 70, of Lawton, Iowa, formerly of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Unity Point Health in Sioux City, Iowa.

Mass of Christian Burial took place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler celebrated Mass. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars.

Judith Elizabeth Holmberg was born on June 3, 1950 in Adrian, Minnesota, the daughter of Elmer and Clotilde (Meis) Wolf. She attended Gehlen Catholic Schools and graduated from high school in 1968.

She married Joseph Holmberg on June 7, 1969 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Le Mars. They made their home in Sioux City where they were blessed with a daughter, Shari. They were later divorced.

In the fall of 1992, she met Steve Mrla, with whom she would share the next 29 years of her life.

Judith worked at various businesses in Sioux City throughout the years. She worked for many years at Saunders Oil as a clerk and bookkeeper. She also worked at Eagle Transportation and the Palmer House.

In her spare time, Judith enjoyed dancing, reading and trips to the casino.

Grateful to have shared her life is her daughter, Shari Holmberg of Sioux City, IA; longtime companion, Steve Mrla of Lawton, IA; sisters, Marlene Stoos of Le Mars, IA; Mary Van Cura of Carson City, NV and Margaret “Margie” Shumway of Detroit, MI; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Elmer “Sonny” and Richard “Dick” Wolf.