Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — February 23, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
February 23, 2021
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on February 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. 2021 Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the February 23, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the February 9, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.  There was no meeting on 2/16/21.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll paid on 2/15/2021 and 2/19/2021 and claims paid on 2/16/2021. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve Hidden Acres Golf Course liquor license for a 1-year renewal. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2021 Impoundment Structure property tax exemptions. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the amended rental agreements for waiver homes to be set based on calendar year lease. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve the Courtroom renovation timeline as presented by the architect with the bid letting to begin August 3, 2021. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to open the public hearing for the FY 2021-22 budget max tax levy at 10 a.m. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

No written comments were received. No public was present for comment

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to close the public hearing at 10:01 a.m. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve Resolution #022321-1 for the approval of FY 2021-22 maximum property tax dollars. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the updated Pride Group Lease of the County RCF to commence 4/1/2021 ending 3/31/2023. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve setting the minimum purchase price of $300,000 for the sale of the RCF Residential Care Facility. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve setting on or before 9 a.m. to receive private sealed bids to the Plymouth County Auditor’s office on 3/16/21 with the opening of the sealed bids to begin at 10 a.m. In case of a tie bid, the sale will then go to auction and with all additional sealed bid terms and sale terms and sale process stated in the media publication. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve paying ½ of the lighting repairs on the County EMA building as presented by Duane Walhof, EMA Director. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Resolution #022321-2 for SRTPA applications for project FM-CO75(131). VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve Resolution #022321-3 for the transfer of funds to the Farm to Market Fund. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a gravel contract to Hagedorn Construction. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a 2-year gravel and sand contract to LG Everist. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to MidAmerican Energy for various locations in Fredonia, Meadow and Remsen Townships. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Northwest REC for various locations in Sioux, Perry, Marion, Liberty, Hancock and Fredonia Townships. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to enter Closed Session at 11:40 a.m. under IA Code 21.5 (j) to discuss real estate. All vote aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to end closed session and enter open session at 11:48 a.m. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to enter Closed Session at 11:49 a.m. under IA Code 21.5 (3) to discuss collective bargaining. All vote aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to end closed session and enter open session at 11:59 a.m. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 2-16-21
A & M Laundry  SHOP SUPPLIES    61.00
AgriVision Equipment Group  parts, filters, oil    473.17
Noel Ahmann  mileage    142.80
Allied Oil & Supply  oil    4907.41
American Legion Emblem Sales  P.O.W. flags    68.85
Arnold Motor  PARTS    23.35
Bomgaars  parts    765.34
Brock Auction  auction expense    1526.75
Bugman Pest & Rodent Control  pest control    50.00
Century Link  long distance    36.00
Charm-Tex  jail mattress    973.50
Cornhusker International  FILTERS    6003.23
CWD kitchen  supplies    1296.85
The Dailey Stop  fuel    134.75
Dell Marketing  laptops    2430.60
Des Moines Stamp  office supplies    71.00
Victoria DeVos  misc. reimbursement    94.99
Donovan’s  postage    9.05
Diana Dowhower  postage    4.94
Drivers License Guide  DL guide    54.00
Eakes Inc.  supplies    980.31
Equipment Blades  BLADES    12,000.00
Fareway  food    256.29
Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel    768.12
Sandy Fauth  well closing    500.00
Stacey Feldman  reimbursements    81.65
First Coop Assoc.  fuel    114.04
Floyd Valley Healthcare contract    2238.22
Frontier  phone    524.25
Gordon Flesch Company  copies    19.02
GovConnection  software    249.99
Hardware Hank  supplies    189.89
Jamie Hauser  mileage    125.44
City of Hinton  comm. center tower    486.29
Jenna Hodgson  postage    22.60
Horizon Distribution  car wash card    150.00
Hundertmark  PARTS    118.60
Hy-Vee  safety meeting    52.63
IBTSA  training    50.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy  agency recertifications    125.00
Iowa Secretary of State  notary renewal    30.00
IP Pathways  Veeam installation    7020.00
ISAC  conference fee    300.00
ISSDA  registration    150.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    612.85
Jack’s Uniforms  uniforms    293.45
Jerico Services Inc.  fuel    6355.80
Johnson Controls  fire alarm testing    488.38
J-W Tank Line  fuel    2625.05
Kellen Excavation  GRANULAR 1237.85
KEMPS  kitchen supplies    221.14
Kimball-Midwest Co.  PARTS    944.49
City of Kingsley  UTILITIES    31.62
Klass Law Firm  attorney fees    210.50
KLEM  advertising    150.00
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1720.00
Lampert Lumber  supplies    540.24
Langel’s Plumbing & Heating  softener service    293.22
City of Le Mars  annex water    542.45
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    495.86
L.G. Everist Inc.  MATERIALS    4092.10
Loffler Companies  printer repairs    141.75
Marx Trailer  snow blower parts    223.56
Menards  supplies    3773.40
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    7244.21
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    3705.99
Mr. Muffler  service    158.06
New Day Properties  rent assistance    50.00
Sharon Nieman  mileage    220.80
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    258.43
Northside Glass Service  OUTSIDE SERVICE    541.00
O.C. Sanitation  garbage    91.00
One Office Solutions  offices supplies    318.66
City of Oyens  UTILITIES    57.78
Ping’s Sales & Service  BUILDINGS    3200.00
Ply. Co. Board of Health  healthy aging grant    3917.76
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  hauling    41,374.30
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    2139.33
Premier Communications  911 system phone line    2518.45
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Quality Lube Center  service    57.35
Darin Raymond  fuel 28.62
City of Remsen  UTILITIES 753.07
Remsen Bell Enterprise  publications    186.20
Road Mach. & Supply  PARTS    135.84
Rolling Oil  oil    4333.72
Sapp Bros. Petroleum  fuel    4869.95
Trudy Seng  SUPPLIES    36.36
Sherwin Williams  paint    37.50
Shred-it  shredding    49.18
Sioux City Foundry  REINFORCING STEEL    5587.20
Sioux Sales Company office supplies 67.70
Shelly Sitzmann  postage    62.20
Southern Sioux County RWS  UTILITIES    53.25
Luke Steeg  OFFICE CLEANING    74.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    87.92
Susemihl’s Uptown  tire repair    90.80
TeleCommunications Systems  911 system maintenance    3750.00
The Home Depot Pro  custodial supplies    634.47
Thomson West  court library services    1529.66
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    239.70
Total Motors  repairs    4085.79
Transit Works  EQUIPMENT    543.36
Union County  Electric tower    83.00
UnityPoint Clinic  SAFETY    294.00
USIC Locating Services  locate service    223.08
Van’s Sanitation  garbage  pickup    400.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phone    270.26
Visa  fuel    38.55
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    497.59
Duane Walhof  cell phone allowance    60.00
WesTel Systems  Remsen Trunkline    453.24
Window Fashions  attorney office shades    5361.00
Ziegler Inc.  FILTERS    2582.78

