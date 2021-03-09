Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — February 23, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 23, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on February 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. 2021 Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the February 23, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the February 9, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on 2/16/21.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll paid on 2/15/2021 and 2/19/2021 and claims paid on 2/16/2021. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve Hidden Acres Golf Course liquor license for a 1-year renewal. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2021 Impoundment Structure property tax exemptions. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the amended rental agreements for waiver homes to be set based on calendar year lease. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve the Courtroom renovation timeline as presented by the architect with the bid letting to begin August 3, 2021. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to open the public hearing for the FY 2021-22 budget max tax levy at 10 a.m. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

No written comments were received. No public was present for comment

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to close the public hearing at 10:01 a.m. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve Resolution #022321-1 for the approval of FY 2021-22 maximum property tax dollars. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the updated Pride Group Lease of the County RCF to commence 4/1/2021 ending 3/31/2023. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve setting the minimum purchase price of $300,000 for the sale of the RCF Residential Care Facility. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve setting on or before 9 a.m. to receive private sealed bids to the Plymouth County Auditor’s office on 3/16/21 with the opening of the sealed bids to begin at 10 a.m. In case of a tie bid, the sale will then go to auction and with all additional sealed bid terms and sale terms and sale process stated in the media publication. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve paying ½ of the lighting repairs on the County EMA building as presented by Duane Walhof, EMA Director. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Resolution #022321-2 for SRTPA applications for project FM-CO75(131). VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve Resolution #022321-3 for the transfer of funds to the Farm to Market Fund. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a gravel contract to Hagedorn Construction. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a 2-year gravel and sand contract to LG Everist. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to MidAmerican Energy for various locations in Fredonia, Meadow and Remsen Townships. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Northwest REC for various locations in Sioux, Perry, Marion, Liberty, Hancock and Fredonia Townships. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to enter Closed Session at 11:40 a.m. under IA Code 21.5 (j) to discuss real estate. All vote aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to end closed session and enter open session at 11:48 a.m. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to enter Closed Session at 11:49 a.m. under IA Code 21.5 (3) to discuss collective bargaining. All vote aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to end closed session and enter open session at 11:59 a.m. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 2-16-21

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 61.00

AgriVision Equipment Group parts, filters, oil 473.17

Noel Ahmann mileage 142.80

Allied Oil & Supply oil 4907.41

American Legion Emblem Sales P.O.W. flags 68.85

Arnold Motor PARTS 23.35

Bomgaars parts 765.34

Brock Auction auction expense 1526.75

Bugman Pest & Rodent Control pest control 50.00

Century Link long distance 36.00

Charm-Tex jail mattress 973.50

Cornhusker International FILTERS 6003.23

CWD kitchen supplies 1296.85

The Dailey Stop fuel 134.75

Dell Marketing laptops 2430.60

Des Moines Stamp office supplies 71.00

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursement 94.99

Donovan’s postage 9.05

Diana Dowhower postage 4.94

Drivers License Guide DL guide 54.00

Eakes Inc. supplies 980.31

Equipment Blades BLADES 12,000.00

Fareway food 256.29

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 768.12

Sandy Fauth well closing 500.00

Stacey Feldman reimbursements 81.65

First Coop Assoc. fuel 114.04

Floyd Valley Healthcare contract 2238.22

Frontier phone 524.25

Gordon Flesch Company copies 19.02

GovConnection software 249.99

Hardware Hank supplies 189.89

Jamie Hauser mileage 125.44

City of Hinton comm. center tower 486.29

Jenna Hodgson postage 22.60

Horizon Distribution car wash card 150.00

Hundertmark PARTS 118.60

Hy-Vee safety meeting 52.63

IBTSA training 50.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy agency recertifications 125.00

Iowa Secretary of State notary renewal 30.00

IP Pathways Veeam installation 7020.00

ISAC conference fee 300.00

ISSDA registration 150.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 612.85

Jack’s Uniforms uniforms 293.45

Jerico Services Inc. fuel 6355.80

Johnson Controls fire alarm testing 488.38

J-W Tank Line fuel 2625.05

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 1237.85

KEMPS kitchen supplies 221.14

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 944.49

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 31.62

Klass Law Firm attorney fees 210.50

KLEM advertising 150.00

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1720.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 540.24

Langel’s Plumbing & Heating softener service 293.22

City of Le Mars annex water 542.45

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 495.86

L.G. Everist Inc. MATERIALS 4092.10

Loffler Companies printer repairs 141.75

Marx Trailer snow blower parts 223.56

Menards supplies 3773.40

MidAmerican Energy utilities 7244.21

Mike’s Inc. fuel 3705.99

Mr. Muffler service 158.06

New Day Properties rent assistance 50.00

Sharon Nieman mileage 220.80

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 258.43

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 541.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage 91.00

One Office Solutions offices supplies 318.66

City of Oyens UTILITIES 57.78

Ping’s Sales & Service BUILDINGS 3200.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health healthy aging grant 3917.76

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency hauling 41,374.30

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 2139.33

Premier Communications 911 system phone line 2518.45

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Lube Center service 57.35

Darin Raymond fuel 28.62

City of Remsen UTILITIES 753.07

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 186.20

Road Mach. & Supply PARTS 135.84

Rolling Oil oil 4333.72

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 4869.95

Trudy Seng SUPPLIES 36.36

Sherwin Williams paint 37.50

Shred-it shredding 49.18

Sioux City Foundry REINFORCING STEEL 5587.20

Sioux Sales Company office supplies 67.70

Shelly Sitzmann postage 62.20

Southern Sioux County RWS UTILITIES 53.25

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 87.92

Susemihl’s Uptown tire repair 90.80

TeleCommunications Systems 911 system maintenance 3750.00

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 634.47

Thomson West court library services 1529.66

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 239.70

Total Motors repairs 4085.79

Transit Works EQUIPMENT 543.36

Union County Electric tower 83.00

UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY 294.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 223.08

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 400.00

Verizon Wireless cell phone 270.26

Visa fuel 38.55

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 497.59

Duane Walhof cell phone allowance 60.00

WesTel Systems Remsen Trunkline 453.24

Window Fashions attorney office shades 5361.00

Ziegler Inc. FILTERS 2582.78

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 11, 2021