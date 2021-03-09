Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — February 9, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 9, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on February 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. 2021 Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the February 9, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the January 26, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll paid on 1/29/2021 and 2/5/2021 and claims paid on 2/2/2021 except holding the State Auditor invoice. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the IA Secretary of State HAVA Cybersecurity grant agreement for $10,000. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2020 County employees salaries/wages paid as follows: Ken Ahlers $60,531.87, Noel Ahman $11,192.65, Austin Allard $6,756.91, Scott Allen $853.20, Keaton Alons $45,635.05, Craig Anderson $34,522.32, Jessica Anderson $47,811.37, Sandra Anderson $36,377.12, Brenda Arens $47,413.32, Jaclyn Arens $28,782.60, Amy Augustine $30,082.82, Craig Bartolozzi $12,474.26, Nick Beeck $69,010.88, Cole Beitelspacher $51,876.12, Dennis Binneboese $3,245.58, Lonnie Bohlke $58,642.04, Rachelle Bohlke $2,400.00, Larry Bohnenkamp $57,741.77, James Bolton $54,074.41, Keri Borchers $56,731.64, Jacqueline Bossman $2,310.00, Erica Brodersen $3,025.64, Steve Bunkers $300.00, Brandon Cabney $36,340.30, Jeremiah Casson $47,866.34, Derek Christoffel $48,751.88, Jaedyn Dannenberg $4,486.83, Conner Delfs $71,151.89, Victoria DeVos $51,864.80, Dan Dirks $44,819.88, Scott Dorhout $81,254.09, Diana Dowhower $19,970.15, Dave Erdmann $64,924.56, Ken Ernst $53,373.42, Kevin Ernst $57,975.54, Stacey Feldman $72,414.20, Dawn Fifita $47,617.90, Jeff Gengler $61,867.41, Jerry Gloden $57,262.68, Jolynn Goodchild $72,534.20, Michael Groetken $2,575.20, Rick Groetken $19,339.75, Kurt Haage $56,579.97, Kirk Hatting $52,290.52, Jameson Hauser $64,272.84, Brian Heidesch $73,106.73, Patrick Heissel $72,643.70, Adam Heitritter $45,325.80, Jamie Hettwer $788.91, Madalyn Hewitt $2,123.00, Malori Hill $22,718.02, Brent Hobson $52,546.92, Jenna Hodgson $51,051.8, Terry Hodgson $64,520.50, Jan Hoffman $56,611.64, Peter Holtgrew $82,860.87, Zach Holtgrewe $44,352.30, Jill Holzman $48,557.33, Teresa Holzman $16,634.97, Jana Hoppe $7,961.04, Stephanie Hoppe $47,617.48, Gary Horton $34,722.32, Nathan Hoss $71,204.79, Bob Hughes $53,845.89, Bev Hultquist $56,681.64, Paul Huth $52,634.98, Greg Jelken $22,989.91, Jim Jones $20,590.85, Tami Jorgensen $52,333.85, Jeff Jurgensmeier $56,722.18, Don Kass $34,522.32, Bobbi Kellen $45,990.56, Robin Klemme $300.00, Noelle Kneip $300.00, Adam Kolker $47,124.19, Paul Kolker $46,531.54, Tiffany Konz $4,778.57, Aurora Kramer $9,287.18, Payton Kuchel $4,752.00, Dan Landsness $46,070.48, Heidi Landsness $46,830.16, Sherwin Lassen $53,718.30, Aaron Leusink $26,136.90, Mark Loutsch $34,522.32, Matt Loutsch $53,853.69, Alan Lucken $8,363.39, Kerri Ludwigs $45,924.77, Jennifer Marienau $1,050.00, Mark Marienau $63,399.02, Nick McKee $53,607.40, Kimberley Means $1,519.14, John Meis $34,622.32, Lesley Meis $4,685.40, Arnie Meister $3,604.32, Apryl Mesler $27,630.66, Rosa Meza $4,459.32, Mark Millard $46,427.36, Loren Mosterd $52,726.25, Jillayne Mousel $13,595.76, Jacob Neubrand $28,175.07, David Nielsen $45,717.32, Sharon Nieman $70,595.40, Cheri Nitzschke $56,611.64, Hanna O’Callaghan $4,296.85, Carolina Ochoa $21,262.59, Amy Oetken $102,111.78, Shawn Olson $75,006.44, Mark Oltmanns $52,630.00, Todd Osterbuhr $56,525.71, Lisa Pageler $300.00, Chad Pecks $47,310.36, Lisa Penning $15,022.00, Erica Pepper $68,443.40, Kerri Petersen $46,964.40, Kyle Petersen $71,114.14, Arlie Pick $52,542.24, Connie Pick $14,216.61, Scott Plueger $3,261.92, Valerie Pratt $44,171.84, Indira Probst $44,451.84, Darin Raymond $121,240.84, Marie Reed $39,430.64, Clayton Reis $5,632.00, Jill Renken $80,652.92, Tina Reuter $1,116.00, Tommy Rice $53,483.11, Tom Rohe $129,748.80, Robert Rohmiller $3,135.80, Stacey Rolfes $45,668.93, Paul Rubis $58,330.96, Steve Schnepf $51,528.68, Kyle Schoen $48,288.46, Jared Schoenrock $46,700.86, Janet Schroeder $300.00, Trudy Seng $55,327.40, Ron Shuff $52,831.94, Elizabeth Singer $24,683.65, Jeremy Singer $1,879.70, Jordan Singer $12,414.15, Rick Singer $85,462.61, Curt Sitzmann $4,257.24, Shelly Sitzmann $72,174.20, Sherri Skou $44,068.45, Jamie Spangler $568.00, Logan Sparr $2,102.00, Gaylen Spink $58,183.15, Matt Struve $76,827.22, Allen Stusse $42,235.66, Nathan Summerside $61,653.08, Jeff TeBrink $92,005.06, Dave Tentinger $53,392.53, Heidi Tritz $58,649.72, Kyle VanDerStoep $5,659.50, Deb VanOtterloo $45,831.48, Mike VanOtterloo $99,879.64, Melissa VanDerSchaaf $26,118.56, Travis Vlcek $40,631.98, Duane Walhof $56,249.40, Gayle Walhof $20,370.46, Kyle Williams $45,730.29, Joshua Wilson $55,733.42, Mark Wilson $36,192.00, Jacob Wingert $77,324.62 and Shonden Wurth $56,611.64. Motion Carried

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis to approve the NW IA Regional Housing Authority Lease Agreement for client in a duplex unit at 209 5th St. SW, Le Mars. Motion Carried.

Motion Anderson, by seconded by Meis, to approve the FY 2020-21 Budget Amendment and set a public hearing at 10 am on March 2, 2021. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Cronin’s 180th St. Split; a minor subdivision in Section 8 of Marion Township, pending that there is a well agreement regarding the pig houses. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Heien’s, Grant Township, Addition; a minor subdivision in Section 9 of Grant Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the Depository Resolution #020921-1 as presented by Treasurer, Shelly Sitzmann. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the addition of $14,500 of FY 2021-22 budget expense for increased jail expenses and an increase of $5,000 for the Sheriff expenses. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve Resolution #020921-2 for the MPO Block Grant Application for project STBG-SWAP-CO75(C-80). Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a gravel contract with Hallett Materials. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to table the phone use reimbursement for Secondary Road until 2/16/2021. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors recessed at 11:30 am until 1:30 pm. At 1:30 pm the public auction for the Residential Care Facility (RCF) administered by Brock Auction Co. was held.

Don Kass opened the public meeting at 1:30 pm to hold a public auction to sell the Residential Care Facility. Bidding began at 1:30 by Brock Auction Co. The Pride Group made the only bid for $110,000.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to deny the bid of the sale of the RCF building for $110,000. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 1:46 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims Paid on 2-2-2021

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 91.50

Access Systems copier contract 21.48

AgriVision Equipment PARTS 1152.19

City of Akron UTILITIES 134.04

Akron Hometowner publications 414.81

Dan Albert Board of Adj. meetings 184.40

Allied Oil & Supply Company DIESEL FUEL 465.40

Nancy Anderson Board of Adj. meetings 259.20

Bill Anthony Construction rent assistance 300.00

Arnold Motor PARTS 131.88

Amy Augustine mileage 26.45

David Becker well rehab 1000.00

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Bekins Fire & Safety Services SAFETY 202.96

Shirley Benson Board of Adj. meetings 300.60

Bentson Pest Control service 100.00

Bomgaars supplies 282.45

Campbell’s Electric BUILDINGS 660.95

CAP, LLC GRANULAR 4392.12

Casey’s Business fuel 3166.36

Century Link data services 543.63

Christensen Bros. construction project 48,784.62

Cornhusker International PARTS 709.62

Culligan Water water 49.54

James Dennison Board of Adj. meetings 393.75

Donovan’s dive team equipment 989.70

Dr. Donald Odens med. examiner fees 1000.00

Dr. Ellen Aquino med. examiner fees 1000.00

Eakes Inc. SUPPLIES 814.71

Fastenal custodian supplies 144.05

Floyd Valley Hospital 3rd Qtr allocation 34,256.25

Frontier phone services 1263.92

G & R Controls courtroom renovation 2652.00

Get Branded 360 embroidery charges 70.64

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 60.00

Gordon Flesch Company copier maint. agreement 53.15

Government Forms and Supplies date stamps 95.00

Greenway Lawn Care 2021 lawn contract 1907.36

Groves Emergency Lighting vehicle equipment 2033.53

Hardware Hank supplies 258.32

Mayra Huerta rent assistance 300.00

Hy-Vee meeting exp. 52.63

IDNR Licensing Section Salvage permits 30.00

Iowa One Call locate 1.80

I-State Truck Center PARTS 5024.55

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 1068.65

Jebro Inc. FILTERS 375.00

Jerico Services MATERIALS 6718.95

Johnson Controls boiler service 1056.80

Keltek Inc. vehicle equipment 1672.64

KEMPS kitchen supplies 369.91

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1720.00

Lampert Lumber courtroom renovation 361.70

Sherwin Lassen EROSION CONTROL 35.00

City of Le Mars utilities 38.26

Le Mars Agri Center salt 264.60

Le Mars Daily Sentinel subscription, notice 149.10

Le Mars Police Department VanderBerg contract 2000.00

L.G. Everist Inc. MATERIALS 12,983.50

Mail Services MV renewals 790.86

Don Mathews Board of Adj. meetings 322.35

MCI land line transfers 6.57

Menards SHOP SUPPLIES 61.60

MidAmerican Energy utilities 1054.61

Midwest Wheel PARTS 1374.89

Joe Mouser well rehab 2000.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 527.26

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 341.00

Shawn Olson supplies 168.52

One Office Solutions supplies 453.28

Ply. Co. Board of Health vaccine pass thru grant 1671.34

Ply. Co. Employees health insurance reimb. 25,775.62

Ply. Co. Sheriff service 13.80

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency GRANULAR 10,686.61

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 1439.10

Premier Communications box rental 95.70

Indira Probst postage 15.80

Quality Lawn Care services 210.00

Darin Raymond reimbursement 55.99

Northwest REC electric park 1239.50

RICOH USA copier contract 48.38

RMA Armament armor 580.76

Thomas Rohe MISCELLANEOUS 103.75

Sherwin Williams paint 169.82

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 349.20

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 118.00

State Medical Examiners autopsy 4286.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Stockton Towing OUTSIDE SERVICE 3250.00

Stop Stick Ltd. stop sticks 594.00

Taggart’s Power Sports supplies 16.04

The Record publications 154.80

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 490.93

Total Fire Protection annual inspection 200.00

Total Motors repairs 927.56

Heidi Tritz postage 12.70

US POSTAL SERVICE stamped envelopes 333.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 465.00

Vanguard Appraisals contract renewal/software 10,175.00

Verizon Wireless Internet box 998.89

VISA Prime Bank Sheriff’s misc. expenses 918.12

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 562.73

Wal-Mart supplies 898.77

Wex Bank fuel 3995.34

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile services 877.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 1440.08

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 11, 2021