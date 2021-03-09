Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — February 9, 2021

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
February 9, 2021
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on February 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. 2021 Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the February 9, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the January 26, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll paid on 1/29/2021 and 2/5/2021 and claims paid on 2/2/2021 except holding the State Auditor invoice. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the IA Secretary of State HAVA Cybersecurity grant agreement for $10,000. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2020 County employees salaries/wages paid as follows: Ken Ahlers $60,531.87, Noel Ahman $11,192.65, Austin Allard $6,756.91, Scott Allen $853.20, Keaton Alons $45,635.05, Craig Anderson $34,522.32, Jessica Anderson $47,811.37, Sandra Anderson $36,377.12, Brenda Arens $47,413.32, Jaclyn Arens $28,782.60, Amy Augustine $30,082.82, Craig Bartolozzi $12,474.26, Nick Beeck $69,010.88, Cole Beitelspacher $51,876.12, Dennis Binneboese $3,245.58, Lonnie Bohlke $58,642.04, Rachelle Bohlke $2,400.00, Larry Bohnenkamp $57,741.77, James Bolton $54,074.41, Keri Borchers $56,731.64, Jacqueline Bossman $2,310.00, Erica Brodersen $3,025.64, Steve Bunkers $300.00, Brandon Cabney $36,340.30, Jeremiah Casson $47,866.34, Derek Christoffel $48,751.88, Jaedyn Dannenberg $4,486.83, Conner Delfs $71,151.89, Victoria DeVos $51,864.80, Dan Dirks $44,819.88, Scott Dorhout $81,254.09, Diana Dowhower $19,970.15, Dave Erdmann $64,924.56, Ken Ernst $53,373.42, Kevin Ernst $57,975.54, Stacey Feldman $72,414.20, Dawn Fifita $47,617.90, Jeff Gengler $61,867.41, Jerry Gloden $57,262.68, Jolynn Goodchild $72,534.20, Michael Groetken $2,575.20, Rick Groetken $19,339.75, Kurt Haage $56,579.97, Kirk Hatting $52,290.52, Jameson Hauser $64,272.84, Brian Heidesch $73,106.73, Patrick Heissel $72,643.70, Adam Heitritter $45,325.80, Jamie Hettwer $788.91, Madalyn Hewitt $2,123.00, Malori Hill $22,718.02, Brent Hobson $52,546.92, Jenna Hodgson $51,051.8, Terry Hodgson $64,520.50, Jan Hoffman $56,611.64, Peter Holtgrew $82,860.87, Zach Holtgrewe $44,352.30, Jill Holzman $48,557.33, Teresa Holzman $16,634.97, Jana Hoppe $7,961.04, Stephanie Hoppe $47,617.48, Gary Horton $34,722.32, Nathan Hoss $71,204.79, Bob Hughes $53,845.89, Bev Hultquist $56,681.64, Paul Huth $52,634.98, Greg Jelken $22,989.91, Jim Jones $20,590.85, Tami Jorgensen $52,333.85, Jeff Jurgensmeier $56,722.18, Don Kass $34,522.32, Bobbi Kellen $45,990.56, Robin Klemme $300.00, Noelle Kneip $300.00, Adam Kolker $47,124.19, Paul Kolker $46,531.54, Tiffany Konz $4,778.57, Aurora Kramer $9,287.18, Payton Kuchel $4,752.00, Dan Landsness $46,070.48, Heidi Landsness $46,830.16, Sherwin Lassen $53,718.30, Aaron Leusink $26,136.90, Mark Loutsch $34,522.32, Matt Loutsch $53,853.69, Alan Lucken $8,363.39, Kerri Ludwigs $45,924.77, Jennifer Marienau $1,050.00, Mark Marienau $63,399.02, Nick McKee $53,607.40, Kimberley Means $1,519.14, John Meis $34,622.32, Lesley Meis $4,685.40, Arnie Meister $3,604.32, Apryl Mesler $27,630.66, Rosa Meza $4,459.32, Mark Millard $46,427.36, Loren Mosterd $52,726.25, Jillayne Mousel $13,595.76, Jacob Neubrand $28,175.07, David Nielsen $45,717.32, Sharon Nieman $70,595.40, Cheri Nitzschke $56,611.64, Hanna O’Callaghan $4,296.85, Carolina Ochoa $21,262.59, Amy Oetken $102,111.78, Shawn Olson $75,006.44, Mark Oltmanns $52,630.00, Todd Osterbuhr $56,525.71, Lisa Pageler $300.00, Chad Pecks $47,310.36, Lisa Penning $15,022.00, Erica Pepper $68,443.40, Kerri Petersen $46,964.40, Kyle Petersen $71,114.14, Arlie Pick $52,542.24, Connie Pick $14,216.61, Scott Plueger $3,261.92, Valerie Pratt $44,171.84, Indira Probst $44,451.84, Darin Raymond $121,240.84, Marie Reed $39,430.64, Clayton Reis $5,632.00, Jill Renken $80,652.92, Tina Reuter $1,116.00, Tommy Rice $53,483.11, Tom Rohe $129,748.80, Robert Rohmiller $3,135.80, Stacey Rolfes $45,668.93, Paul Rubis $58,330.96, Steve Schnepf $51,528.68, Kyle Schoen $48,288.46, Jared Schoenrock $46,700.86, Janet Schroeder $300.00, Trudy Seng $55,327.40, Ron Shuff $52,831.94, Elizabeth Singer $24,683.65, Jeremy Singer $1,879.70, Jordan Singer $12,414.15, Rick Singer $85,462.61, Curt Sitzmann $4,257.24, Shelly Sitzmann $72,174.20, Sherri Skou $44,068.45, Jamie Spangler $568.00, Logan Sparr $2,102.00, Gaylen Spink $58,183.15, Matt Struve $76,827.22, Allen Stusse $42,235.66, Nathan Summerside $61,653.08, Jeff TeBrink $92,005.06, Dave Tentinger $53,392.53, Heidi Tritz $58,649.72, Kyle VanDerStoep $5,659.50, Deb VanOtterloo $45,831.48, Mike VanOtterloo $99,879.64, Melissa VanDerSchaaf $26,118.56, Travis Vlcek $40,631.98, Duane Walhof $56,249.40, Gayle Walhof $20,370.46, Kyle Williams $45,730.29, Joshua Wilson $55,733.42, Mark Wilson $36,192.00, Jacob Wingert $77,324.62 and Shonden Wurth $56,611.64. Motion Carried

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis to approve the NW IA Regional Housing Authority Lease Agreement for client in a duplex unit at 209 5th St. SW, Le Mars. Motion Carried.

Motion Anderson, by seconded by Meis, to approve the FY 2020-21 Budget Amendment and set a public hearing at 10 am on March 2, 2021. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Cronin’s 180th St. Split; a minor subdivision in Section 8 of Marion Township, pending that there is a well agreement regarding the pig houses. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Heien’s, Grant Township, Addition; a minor subdivision in Section 9 of Grant Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the Depository Resolution #020921-1 as presented by Treasurer, Shelly Sitzmann. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the addition of $14,500 of FY 2021-22 budget expense for increased jail expenses and an increase of $5,000 for the Sheriff expenses. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve Resolution #020921-2 for the MPO Block Grant Application for project STBG-SWAP-CO75(C-80). Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a gravel contract with Hallett Materials. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to table the phone use reimbursement for Secondary Road until 2/16/2021. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors recessed at 11:30 am until 1:30 pm. At 1:30 pm the public auction for the Residential Care Facility (RCF) administered by Brock Auction Co. was held.

Don Kass opened the public meeting at 1:30 pm to hold a public auction to sell the Residential Care Facility. Bidding began at 1:30 by Brock Auction Co. The Pride Group made the only bid for $110,000.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to deny the bid of the sale of the RCF building for $110,000. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 1:46 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims Paid on 2-2-2021
A & M Laundry  SHOP SUPPLIES    91.50
Access Systems  copier contract    21.48
AgriVision Equipment  PARTS    1152.19
City of Akron UTILITIES    134.04
Akron Hometowner  publications    414.81
Dan Albert  Board of Adj. meetings    184.40
Allied Oil & Supply Company  DIESEL FUEL    465.40
Nancy Anderson  Board of Adj. meetings    259.20
Bill Anthony Construction  rent assistance    300.00
Arnold Motor  PARTS    131.88
Amy Augustine  mileage    26.45
David Becker  well rehab    1000.00
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bekins Fire & Safety Services  SAFETY    202.96
Shirley Benson  Board of Adj. meetings    300.60
Bentson Pest Control  service    100.00
Bomgaars  supplies    282.45
Campbell’s Electric  BUILDINGS 660.95
CAP, LLC  GRANULAR    4392.12
Casey’s Business  fuel    3166.36
Century Link  data services     543.63
Christensen Bros.  construction project     48,784.62
Cornhusker International  PARTS    709.62
Culligan Water  water    49.54
James Dennison  Board of Adj. meetings    393.75
Donovan’s  dive team equipment    989.70
Dr. Donald Odens  med. examiner fees    1000.00
Dr. Ellen Aquino  med. examiner fees    1000.00
Eakes Inc.  SUPPLIES    814.71
Fastenal custodian  supplies    144.05
Floyd Valley Hospital  3rd Qtr allocation    34,256.25
Frontier  phone services    1263.92
G & R Controls  courtroom renovation    2652.00
Get Branded 360  embroidery charges    70.64
Jolynn Goodchild  cell phone allowance    60.00
Gordon Flesch Company  copier maint. agreement    53.15
Government Forms and Supplies  date stamps    95.00
Greenway Lawn Care  2021 lawn contract    1907.36
Groves Emergency Lighting  vehicle equipment    2033.53
Hardware Hank  supplies    258.32
Mayra Huerta  rent assistance    300.00
Hy-Vee  meeting exp.    52.63
IDNR Licensing Section  Salvage permits    30.00
Iowa One Call  locate    1.80
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    5024.55
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    1068.65
Jebro Inc.  FILTERS    375.00
Jerico Services  MATERIALS    6718.95
Johnson Controls  boiler service    1056.80
Keltek Inc.  vehicle equipment    1672.64
KEMPS  kitchen supplies    369.91
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1720.00
Lampert Lumber  courtroom renovation    361.70
Sherwin Lassen EROSION CONTROL    35.00
City of Le Mars  utilities    38.26
Le Mars Agri Center  salt    264.60
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  subscription, notice    149.10
Le Mars Police Department  VanderBerg contract     2000.00
L.G. Everist Inc.  MATERIALS    12,983.50
Mail Services  MV renewals    790.86
Don Mathews  Board of Adj. meetings    322.35
MCI  land line transfers    6.57
Menards  SHOP SUPPLIES    61.60
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    1054.61
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    1374.89
Joe Mouser  well rehab    2000.00
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    527.26
Northside Glass Service  OUTSIDE SERVICE    341.00
Shawn Olson  supplies    168.52
One Office Solutions  supplies    453.28
Ply. Co. Board of Health  vaccine pass thru grant    1671.34
Ply. Co. Employees  health insurance reimb.    25,775.62
Ply. Co. Sheriff  service    13.80
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  GRANULAR    10,686.61
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    1439.10
Premier Communications  box rental    95.70
Indira Probst  postage    15.80
Quality Lawn Care  services    210.00
Darin Raymond  reimbursement    55.99
Northwest REC  electric park    1239.50
RICOH USA  copier contract    48.38
RMA Armament  armor    580.76
Thomas Rohe  MISCELLANEOUS    103.75
Sherwin Williams  paint    169.82
Siouxland Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    349.20
Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview  water    118.00
State Medical Examiners  autopsy    4286.00
Luke Steeg  OFFICE CLEANING    74.00
Stockton Towing  OUTSIDE SERVICE    3250.00
Stop Stick Ltd.  stop sticks    594.00
Taggart’s Power Sports  supplies    16.04
The Record  publications    154.80
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    490.93
Total Fire Protection  annual inspection    200.00
Total Motors  repairs    927.56
Heidi Tritz  postage    12.70
US POSTAL SERVICE  stamped envelopes    333.00
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    465.00
Vanguard Appraisals  contract renewal/software    10,175.00
Verizon Wireless  Internet box    998.89
VISA Prime Bank Sheriff’s  misc. expenses    918.12
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    562.73
Wal-Mart  supplies    898.77
Wex Bank  fuel    3995.34
Northwest Iowa YES Center  Juvenile services    877.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    1440.08

Published in The Record
Thursday, March 11, 2021

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment