Probate — Faye Ray
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FAYE M. RAY, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPRO19976
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Faye M. Ray, Deceased, who died on or about January 7, 2021:
You are hereby notified that on February 16, 2021, the Last Will and Testament of Faye M. Ray, deceased, bearing date of September 22, 2001,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Thomas M. Ray and Michelle M. Livermore were appointed executor of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: February 15, 2021
Thomas M. Ray, Executor of the Estate
307 Kurtz Drive
P.O. Box 151
Kingsley, IA 51028
Michelle M. Livermore, Executor of the Estate
1460 Grundy Avenue
P.O. Box 472
Moville, IA 51039
Patrick J. Phipps, ICIS #AT0006243
Attorney for the Executors
240 Main Street
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication:
March 11, 2021
Probate Code Section 304
*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 4, 2021
and Thursday, March 11, 2021