Probate — Faye Ray

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FAYE M. RAY, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPRO19976

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Faye M. Ray, Deceased, who died on or about January 7, 2021:

You are hereby notified that on February 16, 2021, the Last Will and Testament of Faye M. Ray, deceased, bearing date of September 22, 2001,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Thomas M. Ray and Michelle M. Livermore were appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: February 15, 2021

Thomas M. Ray, Executor of the Estate

307 Kurtz Drive

P.O. Box 151

Kingsley, IA 51028

Michelle M. Livermore, Executor of the Estate

1460 Grundy Avenue

P.O. Box 472

Moville, IA 51039

Patrick J. Phipps, ICIS #AT0006243

Attorney for the Executors

240 Main Street

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication:

March 11, 2021

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 4, 2021

and Thursday, March 11, 2021