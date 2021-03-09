Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — February 9, 2021

| | 0

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County
Payment Date: 02/09/2021

3-Speed Automotive Parts & Labor #501    3,005.00
Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225 Shredding Service    10.00
Access Systems Lease 105258 Lease    3.07
Advanced Correction 105264 Medical    94,497.51
Ahlers & Cooney PC 101156 Legal Professional Serv.    124.00
Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 Jail Project – Profess    857.93
Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Office supplies    46.48
American Screening 103556 Med/Lab Supplies    596.86
Apt Web Development 500193 Annual web hosting    848.00
Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH029683    400.00
AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 Rugs    183.35
Aventure Staffing 102513 Temp Staff Covid Cares    7,500.09
Axon Enterprise Inc. Ammo    736.70
Baker Group 500426 Jail Project – project    61,000.00
Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services    230.00
Bark, Rashel 500203 MH Consultation    110.00
Bear Creek Archeology Phase I Cultural Resource    6,690.00
Billion GMC Cadillac 103948 Parts & Labor #100    442.98
Black Hawk County 101383 Autopsy Fees    2,508.25
Blatchford***, Sara Mileage    25.88
Bob Barker Co. utensils    326.74
Bomgaars 27646 Parts & Shop Supplies    252.05
Bound Tree Medical 99477 EMS Nebulizers    3,645.00
Bremer**, Virgil H 31202 Clothing Allowance   35.29
Brock***, Tyler S 32170 Loading Ramp    160.49
Burgess Health Center 36131 Service Area 3 Prepare    7,000.00
Calhoun Burns And Assoc. 2020 Bridge Inspection    4,034.84
Cardio Partners AED    1,030.00
CDW Government Inc. 1366 Phone Headset    683.45
Centurylink 103380 Anthon Telephone Expense    355.53
Cherokee County EMS Service Area 3 Prepare    2,299.00
Cherokee Public Health Service Area 3 Prepare    2,246.82
Chesterman CO. Water    248.00
CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage    758.12
Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Custodial Supplies     3,375.16
Colorado Serum Co. 53975 Med/Lab Supply     479.54
Community Action Agency 99895 Miechv    9,877.10
Concordance Healthcare Med/Lab Supplies Covid    941.35
Cooperative Gas & Oil 104384 Fleet Fuel    27.78
Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #501    866.42
Correctionville Bldg. 61849 Shop Supplies    69.01
Correctionville City Water    13.98
Crittenton Center 84100 Miechv    20,864.22
CTS Languagelink 105242 Professional Services    36.94
Culligan Water Condition 98620 Maintenance-Buildings    29.50
Days Door Co. 164644 Buildings – Oto    80.00
Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 1-26-2021-2-1-2021 Den    5,639.82
Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Office Supplies    261.40
Dorsey & Whitney LLC Legal Services – Sgt Bluff    9,556.50
Electronic Engineer 75647 Vehicle Parts    1,092.53
Emergency Medical 76172 Medical Supplies    154.50
Essex Capital LLC 105800 CVN Membership    2,125.00
Fastenal Co 80863 Parts for Sterling    116.39
Fedex 81003 Shipping    39.10
FiberComm Phone    4,390.47
Finish Line Gasoline    1,331.03
Finish Line Fuels LLC 103922 Fuel     369.22
Fisher Healthcare Freezer Covid Cares252     11,978.30
Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare    1,134.54
Gardner Tree Service 217302 Snow Bank Removal    1,000.00
Garvin***, Sheila M. 44160 Mileage    144.33
Goldberg Group Arch 500415 Jail Project – Architect    613,271.88
Goodin Insurance 104055 Policy rewrite and ren.    4,037.00
Goodwin, Keith E 94569 Township/trustee    25.00
Gordon Flesch Company 500181 MV & Tax Maintenance    614.12
Graffix Inc. 105073 Uniforms    24.00
Grainger Inc 241579 Generators Covid Cares    1,752.60
Groves Emergency Lg 500263 Install radio multiple    168.00
Hallett Materials (115887) G-2021 Stock Pile    106,208.43
Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor & Welding    2,252.09
Hisey, Randy S. MHMH029121    340.20
Holland Lawn Care 104811 Snow Removal    1,490.00
Home Depot Pro 105875 Door for new room    497.40
Hoppe, Gary 103912 Township/trustee    50.00
Horn Memorial Hospital Service Area 3 Prepare    1,816.93
Hunt, Randy election    100.00
Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Mileage    10.64
HyVee Drugstore (W 103763) medication    831.16
Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #201    178.94
IAAEYC (Iowa Assoc) TEACH Scholarship NWeb    1,164.28
IACP 1332 Dues Wingert    380.00
Imko & Diversified Temp    751.24
Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #203    5,215.36
Innovational Water Hydronic Mgmt Program    184.73
Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits    5,519.00
Interstate Battery Battery    15.90
ISAA 238143 Association Dues – 2020    755.00
ISSDA 127302 Winter School Hinrichs    150.00
Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #200    16.63
Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms    3,179.25
Jackson***, Lori Mileage    23.58
JEO Consulting Group Proj. #R171160.00/Const    2,277.25
Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp    255.07
Kaminsky, Sullenber 104840 FTO School Edwards    350.00
Kerr, Ron meeting    1,146.40
Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 C/A Matters    2,205.65
Knoepfler Chevrolet 131700 Service on Traversere    780.91
Kollman Appliance 135477 Install Washer Drain    164.00
LA Carlson Contract 267488 M-(K264)–73-97    7,928.45
Language Line Service 1369 Interpreter Service    2,522.75
Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp    29.50
Lindblom Services 143600 Portable toilets – TH    350.00
Linn, Andrew J 100611 Bookkeeping    108.00
Linn, Roy D 144189 Township/trustee    50.00
Loffler Companies 500177 HR Printer Contract    550.05
Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816 911 Circuits    400.66
Lyon County EMS 500433 Service Area 3 Prepare    3,030.00
Mail House Mail Service    3,557.91
Malloy Electric Mot 148917 Motors for heating    985.38
Menards 199721 Shop Supplies – Hornick    93.09
Mercy Health Service 500120 DJA Work Comp    375.00
Mid American Energy 159813 Electric/natural gas    35,355.49
Midwest Wheel Parts    172.59
Mike’s Repair 161687 Tire Repair #55    22.00
Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 MHMH027798    96.00
Moville, City of Water    18.50
Moville Record 167400 Briese Farm Legal Notice    63.00
Munger Reinschmidt 98836 general counsel    2,996.40
Munn, Cynthia SO Liability    638.01
Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts #316    1,035.81
National Toxicology 103416 Lab Testing    45.00
New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane    315.14
Northside Glass Service 485 Parts #414    245.00
O’brien County Public Service Area 3 Prepare    5,271.38
Oetken***, Lori A. Mileage    24.73
Office Elements Chair    425.50
One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies    303.03
On-Target Solutions 500525 IA & Professional Stan    275.00
O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Filters #207    229.92
Osceola Community 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare    558.84
Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees    1,725.00
Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service    100.00
Polk County Treasurer 101742 Autopsy Fees    184.77
Port Neal Welding Co. 386 Grill guard-McCormick    30.00
Prahm Construction 500510 L-B(C274)–73-97    30,016.32
Presto-X Inc. Pest Control    119.00
Rand, Todd time sheet    5,037.56
Record Printing & Copy Printing Covid Cares    25 5,424.03
Resource Consulting Chiller Project – MEP    4,000.00
Rolling Hills Community Water/sewer, electric    1,587.24
Sam’s Club (A-GA) Food    61.70
Sargisson, Payne 205853 election    100.00
SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation    226,273.00
Secretary of State 208687 Notary Renewal for Bri    30.00
Security National Bank Credit card 1803 JN21    2,033.44
Seps Inc. 101909 WIT Tower UPS Annual    5,775.25
Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Floor Stickers Covid    398.00
Silverstar Car Wash 500401 Truck (3) wash – JN21    29.97
Sioux Center Health 500546 Service Area 3 Prepare    4,582.40
Sioux City Journal 102790 Assistant County Attorney    507.00
Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Comm Center    70,512.69
Sioux Laundry Inc 214615 Laundry    2,350.70
Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expense    302.80
Siouxland Community 101572 Immunization Services    2,113.15
Siouxland District 218021 GTC Well Testing    838.68
Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Lever lock for exterior    120.00
Siouxland Taxi 102147 Taxi CAH TXIX    54.35
Skaare***, Olivia Mileage    79.35
Stalcup Agricultural County Farm Appraisal    1,800.00
Standard Insurance 500112 Life, AD&D, & LTD    2,740.59
Staples (Box 900103) Maintenance-Buildings    721.35
Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies    232.68
Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies    143.70
Star Tribune Media 500542 Civil Service Publication    630.00
State Hygienic Lab 115680 Arsenic Testing    305.00
Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts #34    147.30
Summit Food Service 500010 Food    11,713.84
Sundquist Engineering 226817 FEMA repair    4,035.00
Sunset Law Enforcement 103409 Ammo    5,189.00
Teletask Inc. 500201 Health Messenger    10,000.00
TentCraft, Inc 500545 Monarch Tent Covid Car    22,046.94
Thompson Electric Co. 231500 Semi-annual fire alarm    680.00
Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Parts & Labor #221    669.68
Tyler Technologies 100663 Incode 10 personnel    300.00
Ultra No Touch Car 19 Fleet Car Wash    28.80
Unity Point St. Luke 104203 Service Area 3 Prepare    4,974.00
US Bank (STL-MO) 101339 January 2021 statement    1,638.21
VSP Vision Service 104078 February Vision Insurance    1,162.27
Wall of Fame uniform    30.36
Walters, Gary 101945 time sheet    2,193.80
Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Wellmark Claims    59,665.38
Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #306    83.26
Western Iowa Tech 248200 Med manager E.S.    85.00
Western Iowa Telecom 104522 Telephone    469.05
Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Phone & internet service    89.06
Widman, Charles F. 250139 meeting    1,146.16
Williams & Company 1766 Fiscal Audit    8,700.00
Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission    375.00
Woodbury County Treas. 104770 Paper    930.00
Woodbury County Debt 99643 Rent    6,667.00
Woodbury County Emergency 104689 Tax Allocation    11,670.87
Ziegler Inc. Parts #217    1,275.08
Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly 101368 Mileage    66.70
Grand Total:    1,632,150.00

Published in The Record
Thursday, March 11, 2021

Posted in Public Notices

