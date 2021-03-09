Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — February 9, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 02/09/2021

3-Speed Automotive Parts & Labor #501 3,005.00

Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225 Shredding Service 10.00

Access Systems Lease 105258 Lease 3.07

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 94,497.51

Ahlers & Cooney PC 101156 Legal Professional Serv. 124.00

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 Jail Project – Profess 857.93

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Office supplies 46.48

American Screening 103556 Med/Lab Supplies 596.86

Apt Web Development 500193 Annual web hosting 848.00

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH029683 400.00

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 Rugs 183.35

Aventure Staffing 102513 Temp Staff Covid Cares 7,500.09

Axon Enterprise Inc. Ammo 736.70

Baker Group 500426 Jail Project – project 61,000.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 230.00

Bark, Rashel 500203 MH Consultation 110.00

Bear Creek Archeology Phase I Cultural Resource 6,690.00

Billion GMC Cadillac 103948 Parts & Labor #100 442.98

Black Hawk County 101383 Autopsy Fees 2,508.25

Blatchford***, Sara Mileage 25.88

Bob Barker Co. utensils 326.74

Bomgaars 27646 Parts & Shop Supplies 252.05

Bound Tree Medical 99477 EMS Nebulizers 3,645.00

Bremer**, Virgil H 31202 Clothing Allowance 35.29

Brock***, Tyler S 32170 Loading Ramp 160.49

Burgess Health Center 36131 Service Area 3 Prepare 7,000.00

Calhoun Burns And Assoc. 2020 Bridge Inspection 4,034.84

Cardio Partners AED 1,030.00

CDW Government Inc. 1366 Phone Headset 683.45

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Telephone Expense 355.53

Cherokee County EMS Service Area 3 Prepare 2,299.00

Cherokee Public Health Service Area 3 Prepare 2,246.82

Chesterman CO. Water 248.00

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage 758.12

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Custodial Supplies 3,375.16

Colorado Serum Co. 53975 Med/Lab Supply 479.54

Community Action Agency 99895 Miechv 9,877.10

Concordance Healthcare Med/Lab Supplies Covid 941.35

Cooperative Gas & Oil 104384 Fleet Fuel 27.78

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #501 866.42

Correctionville Bldg. 61849 Shop Supplies 69.01

Correctionville City Water 13.98

Crittenton Center 84100 Miechv 20,864.22

CTS Languagelink 105242 Professional Services 36.94

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Maintenance-Buildings 29.50

Days Door Co. 164644 Buildings – Oto 80.00

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 1-26-2021-2-1-2021 Den 5,639.82

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Office Supplies 261.40

Dorsey & Whitney LLC Legal Services – Sgt Bluff 9,556.50

Electronic Engineer 75647 Vehicle Parts 1,092.53

Emergency Medical 76172 Medical Supplies 154.50

Essex Capital LLC 105800 CVN Membership 2,125.00

Fastenal Co 80863 Parts for Sterling 116.39

Fedex 81003 Shipping 39.10

FiberComm Phone 4,390.47

Finish Line Gasoline 1,331.03

Finish Line Fuels LLC 103922 Fuel 369.22

Fisher Healthcare Freezer Covid Cares252 11,978.30

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 1,134.54

Gardner Tree Service 217302 Snow Bank Removal 1,000.00

Garvin***, Sheila M. 44160 Mileage 144.33

Goldberg Group Arch 500415 Jail Project – Architect 613,271.88

Goodin Insurance 104055 Policy rewrite and ren. 4,037.00

Goodwin, Keith E 94569 Township/trustee 25.00

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 MV & Tax Maintenance 614.12

Graffix Inc. 105073 Uniforms 24.00

Grainger Inc 241579 Generators Covid Cares 1,752.60

Groves Emergency Lg 500263 Install radio multiple 168.00

Hallett Materials (115887) G-2021 Stock Pile 106,208.43

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor & Welding 2,252.09

Hisey, Randy S. MHMH029121 340.20

Holland Lawn Care 104811 Snow Removal 1,490.00

Home Depot Pro 105875 Door for new room 497.40

Hoppe, Gary 103912 Township/trustee 50.00

Horn Memorial Hospital Service Area 3 Prepare 1,816.93

Hunt, Randy election 100.00

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Mileage 10.64

HyVee Drugstore (W 103763) medication 831.16

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #201 178.94

IAAEYC (Iowa Assoc) TEACH Scholarship NWeb 1,164.28

IACP 1332 Dues Wingert 380.00

Imko & Diversified Temp 751.24

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #203 5,215.36

Innovational Water Hydronic Mgmt Program 184.73

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 5,519.00

Interstate Battery Battery 15.90

ISAA 238143 Association Dues – 2020 755.00

ISSDA 127302 Winter School Hinrichs 150.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #200 16.63

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 3,179.25

Jackson***, Lori Mileage 23.58

JEO Consulting Group Proj. #R171160.00/Const 2,277.25

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Kaminsky, Sullenber 104840 FTO School Edwards 350.00

Kerr, Ron meeting 1,146.40

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 C/A Matters 2,205.65

Knoepfler Chevrolet 131700 Service on Traversere 780.91

Kollman Appliance 135477 Install Washer Drain 164.00

LA Carlson Contract 267488 M-(K264)–73-97 7,928.45

Language Line Service 1369 Interpreter Service 2,522.75

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 29.50

Lindblom Services 143600 Portable toilets – TH 350.00

Linn, Andrew J 100611 Bookkeeping 108.00

Linn, Roy D 144189 Township/trustee 50.00

Loffler Companies 500177 HR Printer Contract 550.05

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816 911 Circuits 400.66

Lyon County EMS 500433 Service Area 3 Prepare 3,030.00

Mail House Mail Service 3,557.91

Malloy Electric Mot 148917 Motors for heating 985.38

Menards 199721 Shop Supplies – Hornick 93.09

Mercy Health Service 500120 DJA Work Comp 375.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric/natural gas 35,355.49

Midwest Wheel Parts 172.59

Mike’s Repair 161687 Tire Repair #55 22.00

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 MHMH027798 96.00

Moville, City of Water 18.50

Moville Record 167400 Briese Farm Legal Notice 63.00

Munger Reinschmidt 98836 general counsel 2,996.40

Munn, Cynthia SO Liability 638.01

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts #316 1,035.81

National Toxicology 103416 Lab Testing 45.00

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 315.14

Northside Glass Service 485 Parts #414 245.00

O’brien County Public Service Area 3 Prepare 5,271.38

Oetken***, Lori A. Mileage 24.73

Office Elements Chair 425.50

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 303.03

On-Target Solutions 500525 IA & Professional Stan 275.00

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Filters #207 229.92

Osceola Community 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare 558.84

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 1,725.00

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service 100.00

Polk County Treasurer 101742 Autopsy Fees 184.77

Port Neal Welding Co. 386 Grill guard-McCormick 30.00

Prahm Construction 500510 L-B(C274)–73-97 30,016.32

Presto-X Inc. Pest Control 119.00

Rand, Todd time sheet 5,037.56

Record Printing & Copy Printing Covid Cares 25 5,424.03

Resource Consulting Chiller Project – MEP 4,000.00

Rolling Hills Community Water/sewer, electric 1,587.24

Sam’s Club (A-GA) Food 61.70

Sargisson, Payne 205853 election 100.00

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 226,273.00

Secretary of State 208687 Notary Renewal for Bri 30.00

Security National Bank Credit card 1803 JN21 2,033.44

Seps Inc. 101909 WIT Tower UPS Annual 5,775.25

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Floor Stickers Covid 398.00

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 Truck (3) wash – JN21 29.97

Sioux Center Health 500546 Service Area 3 Prepare 4,582.40

Sioux City Journal 102790 Assistant County Attorney 507.00

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Comm Center 70,512.69

Sioux Laundry Inc 214615 Laundry 2,350.70

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expense 302.80

Siouxland Community 101572 Immunization Services 2,113.15

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Well Testing 838.68

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Lever lock for exterior 120.00

Siouxland Taxi 102147 Taxi CAH TXIX 54.35

Skaare***, Olivia Mileage 79.35

Stalcup Agricultural County Farm Appraisal 1,800.00

Standard Insurance 500112 Life, AD&D, & LTD 2,740.59

Staples (Box 900103) Maintenance-Buildings 721.35

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 232.68

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 143.70

Star Tribune Media 500542 Civil Service Publication 630.00

State Hygienic Lab 115680 Arsenic Testing 305.00

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts #34 147.30

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 11,713.84

Sundquist Engineering 226817 FEMA repair 4,035.00

Sunset Law Enforcement 103409 Ammo 5,189.00

Teletask Inc. 500201 Health Messenger 10,000.00

TentCraft, Inc 500545 Monarch Tent Covid Car 22,046.94

Thompson Electric Co. 231500 Semi-annual fire alarm 680.00

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Parts & Labor #221 669.68

Tyler Technologies 100663 Incode 10 personnel 300.00

Ultra No Touch Car 19 Fleet Car Wash 28.80

Unity Point St. Luke 104203 Service Area 3 Prepare 4,974.00

US Bank (STL-MO) 101339 January 2021 statement 1,638.21

VSP Vision Service 104078 February Vision Insurance 1,162.27

Wall of Fame uniform 30.36

Walters, Gary 101945 time sheet 2,193.80

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Wellmark Claims 59,665.38

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #306 83.26

Western Iowa Tech 248200 Med manager E.S. 85.00

Western Iowa Telecom 104522 Telephone 469.05

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Phone & internet service 89.06

Widman, Charles F. 250139 meeting 1,146.16

Williams & Company 1766 Fiscal Audit 8,700.00

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 375.00

Woodbury County Treas. 104770 Paper 930.00

Woodbury County Debt 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Woodbury County Emergency 104689 Tax Allocation 11,670.87

Ziegler Inc. Parts #217 1,275.08

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly 101368 Mileage 66.70

Grand Total: 1,632,150.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 11, 2021