Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — February 16, 2021 (Regular Meeting)

FEBRUARY 16, 2021

SEVENTH MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Radig, Ung, Monson, De Witt, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Fill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve the agenda for February 16, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Wright to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the February 9, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $457,152.28. Copy filed.

To approve Chairperson’s 2021 Liaison and Committee assignments. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date for parcel #884801246010 & #884801246011, 1911 S. Alice St. & 1913 S. Alice St.

RESOLUTION #13,134

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

The East one-half (E Ω) of Lot Three (3) in Block Seventy-Eight (78) of the West Morningside Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (1911 S. Alice Street)

The East One Hundred and Eleven feet (E 111í) of Lot Four (4) in Block Seventy-Eight (78) of the West Morningside Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (1913 S. Alice Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 2nd Day of March, 2021 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 2nd Day of March, 2021, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $870.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 16th Day of February, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive the SIMPCO’s second quarter progress report. Copy filed.

To set the date and time for the three public hearings for the proposed Zoning District Map Amendment for parcel #894634100004 for March 2 at 4:45 p.m., March 9 at 4:45 p.m., and March 16 at 4:45 p.m. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Molli Scott, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 03-01-21, $17.30/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 1-13-21. Entry Level Salary: $17.30/hour. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894729406010, 421 W. 1st St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894729406010, 421 W. 1st St., to Brittini Mary Alvarez, 108 Sioux St., Sioux City, for $621.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,135

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Brittini Mary Alvarez in the sum of Six Hundred Twenty-One Dollars & 00/100 ($621.00) ——- dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894729406010

The South one-half (S Ω) of Lots Eight (8) and Nine (9), in Block Nineteen (19), Sioux City Addition, City of Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury County and State of Iowa (421 W. 1st Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 16th Day of February, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed

Information was presented by Kenney Schmitz, Building Services, & Kevin Grieme, Siouxland District Health, about Siouxland District Health building. Copy filed.

The Board recessed for a meeting of Drainage District Trustees. The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the contract for Bridge Embankment repair with L A Carlson Contracting for $72,891.15. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the contract and bond with Dixon Construction for the replacement of three bridges for $2,049,249.70 to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution to designate and authorize the County Engineer to electronically sign the contract and bond. Carried 5-0.

DESIGNATION AND AUTHORIZATION FOR ELECTRONIC SIGNATURE

RESOLUTION #13,136

WHEREAS: The Board of Supervisors has approved the herein referenced contracts and bonds and is directing the County Engineer to electronically sign the contracts and bonds for the following projects:

BRS-CHBP-C097(139)óGB-97, BROSCHBP-CO97(141)óGA-97, and BROSCHBPóC060(124)óNC-97 Bundled Bridge Replacement Projects

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors have approved contracts and bonds and that the County Engineer is directed to electronically sign the contracts and bonds for the above captioned project.

Passed and approved this 16th day of February, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to approve the contract with Calhoun Burns and Associates for bridge inspection for calendar year 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve a motion by majority vote as to whether to proceed with the sale of any county land and/or property and by what means it will seek to achieve the sale. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to consider sale of county land and/or property located within the Prairie Hills Area. Carried 4-1; De Witt opposed. Copy filed,

Information was presented by Chad Sheehan, County Sheriff, about how Woodbury County Sheriff’s office is paying for new ceramic inserts for the SWAT team. Copy filed.

Information was presented by Rocky De Witt, Board of Supervisors, about future action making Woodbury County a Second Amendment sanctuary county. Copy filed.

Jack Stellish and Chief Judge Duane Hoffmeyer expressed concerns about the impact of the proposed resolution.

Information was presented by Rocky De Witt, Board of Supervisors, about Letter of Understanding regarding the current LEC and future use of property. Copy filed.

Information was presented by Rocky De Witt, Board of Supervisors, about the upcoming retirement and replacement of Woodbury County Treasurer, Michael Clayton. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

FY 22 Final Review.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the final FY22 budget and to publish the budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the notice of public hearing and proposed tax levy to be held on March 9, 2021, at 4:45 p.m. Carried 5-0.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until February 23, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 11, 2021