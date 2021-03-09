Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — February 16, 2021 (Drainage District)

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

FEBRUARY 16, 2021

MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

AS TRUSTEES FOR THE DRAINAGE DISTRICT IN WOODBURY COUNTY

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, as Trustees for Drainage District in Woodbury County. Board members present were De Witt, Radig, Wright, Monson, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Mark Nahra, County Engineer’s Office, Dennis Butler, Finance/Operations Controller and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The Chair called to order a Drainage District Trustee meeting.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve contract with ISG for watchman services for county drainage districts. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Drainage District meeting was adjourned.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 11, 2021