Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — February 9, 2021

FEBRUARY 9, 2021

SIXTH MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Board members present were Radig, Ung, Monson, De Witt, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Fill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(k) to review the LEC 90% design development drawings. Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(k). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Kevin Grieme, Siouxland District Health Director, gave the Board an update on COVID-19 vaccination effort in Woodbury County.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the agenda for February 9, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the February 2, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $775,894.52. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Haley Hayworth, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 02-10-21, $17.30/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 12-9-20. Entry Level Salary: $17.30/hour.; the separation of Zachary Jaenisch, Service Officer, Veteran Affairs Dept., effective 02-12-21. Resignation.; the separation of Franzis Rios, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 02-19-21. Resignation.; the reclassification of Constance Alderson, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 2-22-21, $22.19/hour, 11%=$2.14/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 4 to Grade 3/Step 5.; and the reclassification of Randi Uhl, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 02-26-21, $18.10/hour, 5%=$.80/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 1 to Grade 3/Step2. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Finance Clerk II, County Auditor Dept. AFSCME Courthouse: $17.30/hour., P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $19.83/hour., and Service Officer, Veteran Affairs Dept. Wage Plan: $20.96/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Yes Homesales, Vin #246T (1973 Trenton).

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,128

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, YES Homesales is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #246T located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #246T 1973 Trenton

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by YES Homesales.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 9th day of February, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Yes Communities, Vin #28A11680 (1981 Bonnavilla), #2979N (1977 Medallion), #146872881 (1972 Shangrila), and #47A3744 (1974 Bonnavilla).

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,129

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, YES Communities is the titleholder of mobile home VIN #28A11680, VIN #2979N, VIN #146872881, VIN #47A3744 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #28A11680 1981 Bonnavilla

VIN #2979N 1977 Medallion

VIN #146872881 1972 Shangrila

VIN #47A3744 1974 Bonnavilla

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by YES Communities.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 9th day of February, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Lake Forest MHC, Vin #42262, (1978 Marshfield).

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,130

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Lake Forest MHC is the titleholder of mobile home VIN #42262 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #42262 1978 Marshfield

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by Lake Forest MHC.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 9th day of February, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Karla Fergen, parcel #884730301972.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,131

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS Karla Fergen is the titleholder of B/LL parcel #884730301972 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel #884730301972

B/LL Lot 367 LOC on P 641374 Rail Addition Lot S 2 & 3 Estates West MH Park

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has taxes payable including special assessments and the property is owned by Karla Fergen.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 9th day of February, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive the Juvenile Detentionís January population report. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Gary Jensen, parcel #894735116012.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,132

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Gary Jensen, is the titleholder of property located at 3223 Washington Ave., Sioux City, IA, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894735116012

Hedges Table Lot Six (6) & Lot Seven (7) Block Three (3)

WHEREAS, Gary Jensen is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 9th day of February, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspensions for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continues tax suspension. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures a Resolution Proclamation Black History Month. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,133

PROCLAMATION

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

WHEREAS, in 1926, Dr. Carter G. Woodson, a Harvard Scholar, established the observance of African American History, with the desire to reveal the contributions, achievements, and involvement of African American people of our country that for years had been omitted; and

WHEREAS, in 1976, as part of the nation’s bicentennial, Black History Week was expanded and became established as Black History Month, and is now celebrated all over North America; and

WHEREAS, we must acknowledge and pay tribute to the generations of our citizens who struggled with adversity, risked their lives for justice, fought a fight that at times seemed impossible to win, and who continue to fight for equality and the American Dream; and

WHEREAS, the African American Community has persevered through decades of struggle to be recognized as equal among our fellow citizens as we are all entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; and

WHEREAS, the month of February gives us a chance to honor the many heroes who are unknown and unnamed, and who have contributed throughout our nation’s history in the name of equality; and

WHEREAS, Woodbury County urges all citizens to celebrate our diverse heritage and culture and continue the efforts to create a world that is more just, peaceful, and prosperous for all; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors do hereby proclaim February 2021 as Black History Month.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve the Law Enforcement Center 90% design development drawings. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve the certificate of completion for PCC Crushing — 2020 with Schmillen Construction for $177,654.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the certification of completion for the removal of structure L-92-3 with Holly Brown Construction for $8,250.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to approve the certificate of completion of project for Pavement Markings — 2020 with Iowa Plains Signing for $171,960.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve the certification of completion for the removal of structure H-264 with Holly Brown Construction for $9,750.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

Review Courthouse Security Wages.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to reduce the Courthouse Security budget by $78,055.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Monson to approve the County Auditor — Election administration improvement request. Failed 2-3 on a roll call vote; De Witt, Wright and Radig opposed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to reduce the Community Economic Development & Zoning — Vehicle & Parking budget by $650.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Wright to reduce the Board of Supervisors Communication Center budget by $19,459.00. Carried 5-0.

FY 22 Final Review.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until February 16, 2021.Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 11, 2021