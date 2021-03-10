Page 4 — Columns by Rep. Tom Jeneary, Jim Mitchell, Dee Ashley & Brian Johnson By Editor | March 10, 2021 | 0 The last two columns from Rep. Tom Jeneary are now online. On page 4 of this week’s Record is his latest legislative column, along with columns from Jim Mitchell, Dee Ashley and Brian Johnson. Click here to see all of Rep. Tom Jeneary’s columns. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 3 — This Week’s Local Obituaries March 10, 2021 | No Comments » Pages 11 & 12 — School News from Woodbury Central and Lawton-Bronson March 10, 2021 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Oatmeal Raisin Muffins March 10, 2020 | No Comments »