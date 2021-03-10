Page 4 — Columns by Rep. Tom Jeneary, Jim Mitchell, Dee Ashley & Brian Johnson

| | 0

The last two columns from Rep. Tom Jeneary are now online.  On page 4 of this week’s Record is his latest legislative column, along with columns from Jim Mitchell, Dee Ashley and Brian Johnson.

Click here to see all of Rep. Tom Jeneary’s columns.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment