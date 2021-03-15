Carmen Hess

Carmen T. Hess, age 74, of Moville, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Holy Spirit Retirement Home of Sioux City.

A funeral Mass was held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with Msgr. R. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Carmen Teresa Hess was born on January 16, 1947 to Earl and Lillian (Schieuer) Rogers in Sioux City, Iowa. She was raised in Moville, Iowa and graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1965.

Carmen married her high school sweetheart, Jon Hess on March 1, 1969 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Moville. To this union two daughters were born, Camie and Wendi. They lived their lifetime in Moville except for a brief move in 1969 to Clovis, New Mexico, where Jon was stationed in the military.

Carmen worked in the office of an auto parts store and then at Hertz Car Rentals before retiring as the City Clerk of Moville after 18 years.

Carmen was president of the Moville Chamber of Commerce for several years. She also belonged to the Moville Garden Club and was a member of the Wink Sparks Legion Auxiliary.

Carmen was a lifetime member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She never missed any of her daughter’s activities.

She is survived by her husband, Jon; her daughters, Camie and husband Jeff Mayer of Golden Valley, MN and Wendi Hess and Donahue Holloway of Lawton, IA; a granddaughter, Isabelle Mayer of Golden Valley, MN; a sister, Virginia Kabisch of Sioux City, IA; brother-in-law, Joe and wife Carolyn Hess of Cedar Falls, IA; a sister-in-law, Vicki Hess and Denny of Rock Island, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

Carmen was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Clifford and Florence Hess; brother, James Rogers; brother-in-law, Charles Hess; and niece, Baylee Hess.