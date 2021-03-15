Gerald (Gary) Lohse, 79, passed away March 8, 2021. As per his wishes, the body was cremated and services will be held at a later date.

Gary was born October 30, 1941 to Bill and Luella Lohse of Moville. Gary was born and raised in Moville, graduating from Woodbury Central. After graduating he joined the Army, being honorably discharged in 1963. He later attended Western Iowa Tech. He worked for Condon and later Sioux City Truck Sales as a truck mechanic until he got trucking in his blood. He purchased his own truck and was a long haul truck driver until his retirement in 2007.

Gary married Jenneen Gregg in 1966. To that union a son, Darran, was born.

Gary is survived by Jenneen; his son Darran; two brothers, Ronald (Eydie) Lohse of Oregon, Brad Van Norman of Arizona; sisters-in-law Lori Van Norman of Omaha, Betty Hall of Grand Island, Nebraska; grandchildren Angela Kreger, Austin Lohse of San Diego, Alissa Lohse of Ankeny, Iowa; great-grandchildren Coda, Case and Cadin Kreger, Benjamin Lohse; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his mother, Luella Van Norman; his stepfather, Wayne (Red) Van Norman; father, William (Bill) Lohse; brothers Dennis Lohse, Brian Van Norman; and many aunts and uncles.