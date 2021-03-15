Lowell Washburn

Lowell Wayne Washburn, 88 of Lawton, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at his residence.

Memorial services were held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Lowell Wayne Washburn was born on May 15, 1932 in Hornick, Iowa, the son of Jess and Elsie (McKnight) Washburn. Lowell was united in marriage to Franziska Mueller on May 6, 1950.

They lived in Hospers and during 1965, they moved to Sioux City. Lowell worked at a packing house for several years before starting his own construction company.

Lowell was a past president of the area Eagles Club, and a member of one of the local Masonic Lodges.

Lowell is survived by his sons, Fred (Penny) Washburn of Allen, Nebraska and Mike (Janine) Washburn of Lawton; daughters Kathleen (Mark) Slocum of Sioux City and Barbie Wessendorf (special friend Jim Cowell) of Lawton; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Loraine Washburn of Sioux City; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Franziska, two brothers, four sisters, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.