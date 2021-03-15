Suzanne Shattuck

Suzanne S. Shattuck, age 80, of Sioux City, Iowa, (formerly of Mapleton, Iowa), passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones in Smithland, Iowa.

A Memorial Service was held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 12, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton, Iowa. Father Richard D. Ball officiated.

Suzanne S. Shattuck, the daughter of Archie and Delores (LaCroix) Worrell, was born on June 10, 1940, on a farm near Salix, Iowa. The family relocated to Oto, Iowa, during Suzanne’s youth and she received her education in the Oto and Smithland school districts. She graduated from Smithland High School with the class of 1958.

On May 5, 1962, Suzanne married Wesley “Wag” A. Shattuck in Sioux City, Iowa. The couple welcomed four children: Scott, Kevin, Missy, and Stacey. Suzanne and Wesley raised their family on various Air Force bases throughout the world, and during this time, Suzanne sold Avon.

After retiring in 2005 the couple settled in Mapleton, Iowa. Suzanne had a love for shopping. In life, family was the most important thing to Suzanne. She treasured every moment with her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Scott (Nancee) Shattuck of Las Vegas, NV; Kevin (Mary Kay) Shattuck of Smithland, IA; Missy (Kurt) Freeman of Tacoma, WA; and Stacey (Frank) Grimes of Omaha, NE; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers: Tim (Renae) Worrell of Kingsley, IA; Gary Worrell of Smithland, IA; and Russ (Judy) Worrell of Smithland, IA; sisters Jean (John “Skip”) Shattuck of Smithland, IA and Janie (Cliff) Steinhoff of Hornick, IA; sisters-in-law Pam Worrell and Linda Worrell; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents Archie and Delores Worrell; husband Wesley Shattuck; brothers Dick and Arch Worrell; sister Jessie (Jack) Loring; and great-grandchild Randan Steklasa.