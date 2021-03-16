Kingsley-Pierson School Board — March 8, 2021

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

March 8, 2021

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Collins, Pratt and Herbold

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve the amended agenda. Added item #6, 2021-22 Health insurance plans. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was made by Pratt, seconded by Herbold to approve the February minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• There was discussion regarding the Des Moines Public School payment. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $56,368.63 from the general fund, $19,342.55 from the schoolhouse funds, $23,385.16 from lunch fund, $21,428.98 from the Kingsley activity fund and $113,559.20 from Sales Tax Bond fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Discussed year-to-date revenue and expenses. State grants are reimbursed on a quarterly basis, therefore a fluctuation in the revenue. Based on additional Federal funding this year, there will be an amendment to the 20-21 budget. Follow-up discussion on an audit comment regarding segregation of duties and information presented from IASBO to the Board members. Discussion on a Kingsley Activity fund CD for $6,720.42 and the renewal rates. Current rate at .45% and renewal rate at .20%. Current checking account interest rate at .25%. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to let the CD expire and deposit funds into the Kingsley Activity fund checking account. This account will be revisited in the future and determined if funds may be re-invested. All voted aye, motion carried. In April, IPERS is requesting a virtual audit of the 2020 calendar year payroll records. IPERS audits are every three years. Discussion on a 28E Natural Gas agreement and information presented from the State Auditor and participating school districts. In April, the Board will vote on the 28E agreement. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

• Wrestling season concludes Friday, March 12 at Alta/Aurelia. They had another fantastic season. Track season begins on Monday, March 22 @ 3:30 p.m. in Pierson. The first meet will be April 13 in Lawton. April 20 @ 4:00 will be the first home meet and helpers are needed. 3rd quarter ends March 11. Academic/Attendance awards for 6th-8th will be March 24 tentatively. Parent-Teacher conferences will be Tuesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 18 and no school on March 19. MS candy sales end March 8 and delivered the week of March 26. Kindergarten Round-Up will be held April 16 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. No regular kindergarten that day. On March 26 at 8:30 a.m., the 5th grade will have the Puberty Talk. Spring Break will run March 31 at 12:30 p.m. – April 5, 2021.

Supt. Bailey

• This year, the legislators set the Supplemental State Aid at 2.4%. In 38 years, school funding increased by 3% only five times. Last year, the SSA was 2.2%. The legislators are not giving the funds needed in the general fund for schools. Currently the last day of school is May 24 with an 11:00 a.m. dismissal. Congratulations to the large group and individual speech contestants! They will be performing during advisory periods. Congratulations to the State Wrestlers, Kole Reis and Damon Schmid. Congratulations to Rachel Bohle on competing at the All Iowa Dance Competition. Congratulations to the Boys and Girls Basketball teams for a successful season. Currently waiting for the district football schedule to be released from the State. On Wednesday, March 10 there will be interviews for the five candidates for the middle school science position. The play this year will be March 25 and 26. The talent show is set for April 9. Prom will be April 10 with a grand march at 6:30 p.m. The second vaccination will be March 18 at 1:30 p.m. In the first vaccinations, there were 52 vaccinations. One year ago on March 8, Governor Reynolds announced the first cases of the coronavirus. March 13 was when Governor Reynolds announced the closing of schools. Panther Ball will be sponsoring a breakfast Sunday, March 14. Information was shared and discussed regarding the Panther Ball donation. To-date, $21,969.78 out of the $32,705.83 donation has been spent and shared with the Panther Ball committee. In the accounting system, a separate code will track the Panther Ball funds. Mr. Bailey talked about the individual and team sports and how the school supports and shares the success of each sport and does not compare the differences. The Board recommended developing a school procedure to provide a consistency when individuals and team sports attend State competitions. On Thursday, March 11 during staff development, Mr. Bailey will be reviewing the 2021-22 school calendar and addressing any questions regarding the shared Superintendent position with River Valley.

8. OLD BUSINESS

Return to Learn Plan

• Our numbers have stayed consistently low over the last month but it has ticked up again, recently. Nowhere near what it was in the past. We have been as low as 4% but have recently moved back up to 8%. The kids have been great, although tiring of the masks with the temperatures getting warmer. Remember, we shut down on March 13 last year. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold that masks will be mandated in the classrooms where you cannot social distance and masks will be voluntary in the hallways during passing times and while the students are in the commons area effective March 9th. Members voted: Collins, Pratt and Herbold voted aye. Haggin voted nay. Motion carried. This allows for some personal freedom in the hallways and commons but still maintains masks when students are in closed classrooms and in close contact for 15 or more minutes.

9. NEW BUSINESS

• 2021-2022 Budget Guarantee Resolution:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the following resolution: FY2022: “Resolved, that the Board of Directors of Kingsley-Pierson Community School District, will levy property tax for fiscal year 2021-2022 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.” All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2021-2022 Budget Review/Set Hearing Date

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to set the budget hearing date for April 13th at 6:00 a.m. and publish the budget of 11.58090. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Resignation

Motion Herbold, second by Pratt to accept Erica Christensen as JH Girls Basketball coach. All voted aye, motion carried. Mr. Bailey thanked Erica for her service to the district as basketball coach.

• Contract with Coke for Scoreboards

The 7 year agreement with Coke will expire in April of 2022. This new agreement would be for 8 years. This contract will include the 1 year we have left on the current contract and an additional 7 years. The total cost of the scoreboards is $27,500 and Coke will donate $20,500. Each year for 8 years, they donate an additional $500 for a total donation of $24,500 over 8 years. The remaining amount to purchase the scoreboards will be paid from PPEL or SAVE funds. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to accept the Coke scoreboards contract for eight years. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser Requests

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve the KPHS Dance Team fundraiser on March 27th. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Health Insurance Plan 2021-2022 (Amended item to the agenda)

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the group health insurance rates for 2021-2022. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. ADJOURNMENT

• At 8:45 p.m., motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Kingsley-Pierson CSD NEWSPAPER REPORT

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 494.00

All Iowa Honor Drill Team Entry Fees 137.50

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 220.00

Bohle Construction LLC Services 4,870.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Payment 2,816.15

Central Lyon Comm School Entry Fee 50.00

Chemsearch Maint. Supplies 57.77

Chesterman Fund Raising Supplies 414.00

Chinn, Jaime Lunch Refund 82.50

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 248.76

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 84.84

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc. Supplies 156.15

Collins, Shawn Official 110.00

Des Moines Public Schools Tuition 3,407.32

Eakes Supply Supplies 30.95

Ehlers, Chris Official 110.00

FEH Associates Inc. Services 6,238.71

First Cooperative Association Fuel, Supplies 4,840.32

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 775.72

Gordon Flesch Company Copier Service, Supplies 1,427.87

Henrich, Colin Official 80.00

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 1,034.37

Holiday Inn Downtown Lodging 8,159.20

Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. Supplies 814.33

Hudl Subscription 2,250.00

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Tournament Admissions 3,810.00

Iowa FFA Association Dues 595.00

Iowa High School Athletic Association Dues/Fees 900.00

Iowa High School Music Association Fees 26.00

Iowa State University Registration 395.00

Iowa Testing Programs Testing Materials 1,252.00

Josten’s Graduation Supplies 958.40

K-P Booster Club Reimbursement 4.00

Kami Subscription 177.53

Kraft Kleaners LLC Services 126.00

L & L Builders Co. Services 113,559.20

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 583.36

Loreth, Heather Reimbursement 105.34

Lubbers, Caleb Official 80.00

Lumber Pros Lumber Supplies 816.41

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 23,140.91

Mathematically Minded LLC Instructional Supply 468.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 157.43

Mauch, Maggie Reimbursement 15.60

McQueen’s Soft Water Corp. Services 86.40

Micro Grow Greenhouse Systems Inc. Equipment 5,795.00

MidAmerican Energy Company Gas/Electric Service 16,023.10

Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine Coach/Student per diems 2,681.00

Moville Record Minutes/Bills 395.00

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 273.28

Northwest AEA Instr. Supplies 75.20

Paper Corporation, The Paper 2,691.60

Peschau, Jonathon Snow Removal 3,040.00

Phonak Hearing Equipment 2,613.09

Ploeger, Lance Official 110.00

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 87.36

Presto X Company Pest Control 116.00

Ray’s Midbell Music Music Equipment/Supplies 1,090.84

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 79.00

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 2,312.09

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 285.88

Sanford, Denny Official 90.00

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 595.90

School Specialty Inc. Instr. Supplies 433.51

Secure Benefits Systems F lex Plan Fees 4,598.72

Sellers, Tom Official 90.00

Sleezer, Angelia Reimbursement 93.21

Sphero, Inc. Supplies 1,098.02

Stewart, Wayne Reimbursement 85.00

Sunnybrook Flowers, Supplies 20.00

Thompson Innovation Services 608.00

Tri-State Sew & Vac Inc. Equipment 126.00

Verizon Wireless Phone service 145.83

Welte, Brad Reimbursement 85.00

Western Iowa Tech Community College Dues/Fees 42.00

Western Valley Conference Conference Gate Receipts 955.00

Wexbank Vehicle Gas Expense 120.44

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement 728.22

William V MacGill & Co. Medical Supplies 65.39

Wurth, Melissa Reimburse 268.80

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 18, 2021