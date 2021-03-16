Anthon City Council Minutes — March 8, 2021

Anthon City Council

MARCH 8, 2021

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on March 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barb Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman, Lisa Petersen, and Allan Pithan. Also present: Amy Buck, Allyson Dirksen, Sgt. Brad Rose, Craig Handke, Tony McFarland, Pat McGuire, Butch & Judy Fleck, Dusty Rardin and Polly Pithan.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Hamman, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT: Sgt. Brad Rose was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 80 hours and 29 minute and responded to 2 calls for service and spent 5.5 hours at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from February 8, 2021 meeting, financial reports as filed. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

BUDGET HEARING – 2021-2022 BUDGET: Motioned by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to open public hearing at 5:39 pm to approve a “Resolution Adopting the Annual Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022”. Carried 5-0. No oral or written comments were received on said adoption of annual budget. Motioned by Petersen, seconded by Pithan to close public hearing at 5:41 pm. Carried 5-0. Motioned by Petersen, seconded by Pithan to adopt Resolution #2021-03-504 entitled “Resolution Adopting the Annual Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

ORDINANCE #215: Benson introduced Ordinance #215 entitled “AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO COLLECTION FEES FOR SOLID WASTE”. Pithan moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #215. Motion was seconded by Petersen and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Boggs, seconded by Hamman, to pass and adopt Ordinance #215. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY (NOT REAL PROPERTY) AT 502 E Bridge St., Anthon, IA: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, opened three sealed bids received for the east garage and west garage. No bids were received for the house at this time. Council then opened public bidding to the three bidders. Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen to approve the successful bidder of the east garage to Dusty Rardin for $630.00. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson to approve the successful bidder of the west garage to Judy Fleck for $600.00. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Both successful bidders are required to enter a purchase agreement with the City.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Boggs reported the annual Kids Day celebration will take place on May 28th and 29th. Handke reported the water plant project is nearing completion. Handke also reported the WIMECA annual meeting is tentatively set for April 7, 2021. City Clerk reported City Audit was received and distributed to Council and also reported the Legion’s Flag Burning Ceremony will take place August at the Shelter House.

February Receipts: General-$10200.88; RUT-$4938.29; Debt Service-$139.84; Water-$13211.42; Water Capital Project-$36193.49; Sewer-$7854.86; Electric-$66217.64. Total: $138756.42. Expenses: General-$12100.75; RUT-$5790.47; Water-$12314.03; Water Capital Project-$35965.49; Sewer-$5007.14; Electric-$56016.61. Total: $127194.49.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:24 p.m.

______________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

_______________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

MARCH 2021 BILLS

ANTHON MINI MART GAS $591.93

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. MINOR EQUIP AND SUPPLIES $1,329.42

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIRS $8.95

CENTURY LINK PHONE $70.15

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CHEMICALS $618.88

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA CONFERENCE $303.21

IAMU EL MBR DUES $2,684.00

IOWA CODIFICATION INC. SUPPLEMENT $185.00

LONG LINES PHONE $422.12

RICK’S COMPUTERS INC. MINOR EQUIP WEBCAM $95.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,753.90

WIMECA ENERGY $57,672.51

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $890.00

SALES TAX SALES TAX $2,032.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $5.40

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $2,589.18

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAX $648.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,045.83

IPERS WH IPERS $2,633.69

WOODBURY COUNTY REC REPAIRS $920.20

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER PROPERTY TAXES $1,502.00

CLOUD, MARK SNOW REMOVAL $705.00

WESCO SUPPLIES $140.98

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IOWA INSURANCE $5,393.31

MILLS PHARMACY SUPPLIES $18.00

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $488.05

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO. AUDIT $1,254.86

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $133.62

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $401.66

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $225.67

BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. LIBRARY LABELS $48.00

BUCK, AMY MILEAGE $38.08

CURTIN, MATTHEW CONTRACT $226.00

HEATH, ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $146.25

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $1,662.50

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $13.00

S&S EQUIPMENT INC. VEHICLE REPAIRS $312.19

SCOTT FUNDERMANN REBATES $850.00

SCOTT YOCKEY REBATE $25.00

EVERLY PUBLIC LIBRARY DVD CASE $5.00

FELD EQUIPMENT CO. FIRE EXT. TESTING $906.00

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING & EQUIPMENT SUPPLIES $1,038.66

HORSEPOWER HILL RESTORATIONS VEHICLE REPAIRS $6,074.87

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $12,648.16

CLAIMS TOTAL $115,756.23

