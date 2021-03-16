Bronson City Council — March 9, 2021

Bronson City Council Minutes

March 9, 2021

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Brandi Jessen, Dave West, and Doug Williams. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Public Hearing for the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021/2022 was opened to the public.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of January, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 33 hrs. and 49 minutes and responded to 0 calls for service. Additionally, deputies spent 4.75 hours performing school related activities.

Jake Goodin was present for Goodin Insurance. Jake went over the insurance information for the town. There was a vehicle still on the insurance that we had sold so council asked him to remove it and also needed to add the new bridge to be insured. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to pay around $8924.00 for city’s insurance this year. Jake said he would add on the bridge and take off the vehicle and give us the correct amount.

Nick Bergin was present. He said he wanted to take notes and would publish in The Moville Record.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was present for the ambulance report. Dylan reported that they had 1 call this month. Dylan said he will be looking into some grants to purchase Life Packs. He said the ambulance crew will meet every 3rd Tues of the month.

Maintenance: CJ was present. He had a bid on the salt bin for around $12680.00. Council discussed the matter and tabled it till next month’s meeting. CJ said he needs to put up signs at the new solar light crossing that says people in vehicles need to stop at the crosswalk before proceeding.

Council asked that he orders some rock or gravel for the alleys. CJ will get with Richardson Trucking. Council would like CJ to get a bid to put up the second playground equipment.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present. Nick reported that 109 houses have the new meters.

Nick will be doing some prep work at the drain field and will need to be burned off this year again. He will set something up with the fire dept. Nick discussed the matter of Eye on water customer portal. Residents could log on to see if they have a leak. Council asked Nick to bring more information to the next meeting. Matter tabled.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular February 9th meeting and Special meeting on Feb. 10th.

There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to close the Public Hearing since there were no written or oral objections.

There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council voting yes, to pass Resolution #7-2021 for approval of FY 21/22 Budget.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

54.57

General

685.84 4137.11

Garbage

2363.27 1520.42

Road Use Tax

2196.81 1861.25

Ambulance

605.57 1142.98

Water

6790.50 13,804.13

Sewer

1900.41 2432.42

Local Option Sales Tax

0.00 2533.33

Insurance

62.74 0.00

FEB. TOTAL REVENUE

$14,659.71

FEB. DISBURSEMENTS

$27,431.64

There was a motion from Councilman West a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Treasurer Junge discussed the matter that the city will need to do an amendment to the current budget.

There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, that the city give preliminary approval to amend the current budget and direct to have the amended budget to be published and a public hearing held on March 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM at City Hall.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR MARCH 2021 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

WIATEL telephone bill $80.51

Moville Record publication of minutes $265.34

Siouxland Health Dept. bacteriological testings $14.00

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $230.00

Bronson Fire Dept. ½ bills to house ambulance $1812.19

Rodney Propane propane for city hall $121.00

D&H Plumbing water project $2020.00

American Fence baseball fence repairs due to flood $6442.00

Menards supplies for clerk’s meeting $18.95

Menards supplies for city hall $88.60

Menards supplies for maintenance $177.77

Postmaster 6 rolls of stamps $330.00

Iowa Assoc. of Municipal Utilities dues $583.00

Councilwoman Jessen had a question on the Fire Dept. bill so it was discussed.

There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills except the Fire Dept bill.

Business:

1. Shelter House reservations: Lori Hinds had submitted a letter that she no longer wanted to do the reservations for the Shelter House. Kelsey West is interested and would like a list of duties that is expected of her. Mayor Garnand will go over it with her.

2. Spring Clean-Up days: will be May 20th thru May 24th. CHN will provide a dumpster the afternoon of the 20th and pick it back up morning of the 24th. No appliances, metal, tires, or hazardous chemicals will be accepted.

3. Aureon grant: Clerk Jessen announced that she picked up the check for the Aureon grant she applied for from Aureon for $500.00 and also a matching check from Wiatel for $500.00.

4. Nuisance letters: after discussing the matter, council would like to table the matter till the next regular meeting.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilman West: reported that a pipe had burst at the shelter house and is in the process of getting it fixed.

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: Mentioned that there will be Summer Bell this summer. Clerk Jessen had said that they had given a donation to use for last summer, but with COVID there wasn’t summer bell. Clerk Jessen had told Mrs. South to keep the check last year and they could use it for Summer Bell this year.

Anything from Clerk Jessen: will be going to AZ March 31-April 6th. She reported that she will still be able to do her duties from her laptop.

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: read to the council Resolution #8-2021 as follows: Notice of delinquent public utilities was previously established by action of the City Council and certified to the Woodbury County Treasurer for collection pursuant to Iowa code section 384.84. The account has now been paid in full and council does certify to the Woodbury County Treasurer that the lien should be removed. There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams with all council present voting yes, to pass the resolution. Clerk Jessen will forward a copy of the resolution to the Woodbury County Treasurer.

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 8:10 PM.

