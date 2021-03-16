Correctionville City Council — March 8, 2021

Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting –

March 8, 2021

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on March 8, 2021, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan, Ron Sanderson, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petty, 2nd by Kostan to approve the minutes of the February 8, 2021 regular meeting and February 16, 2021 special meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None

NEW BUSINESS:

Sgt. Rose reviewed the Sheriff’s monthly report with the Council. Discussed scams involving senior citizens, patrol of cemetery.

Maintenance report: None

Fire and rescue report: Kara Pernick, reviewed ambulance report, another member of the squad is now certified EMT, and Jeff Wortman reviewed fire report with Council. Wortman updated Council on status of equipment and repairs. Adam Petty, President of Correctionville Emergency Responders, informed the council that the Emergency Responders would be sponsoring two events previously sponsored by the Chamber, Pancake day and the July 4 Fireworks. Pancake day is scheduled for April 3 with proceeds going toward 2021 fireworks. The cost of the fireworks is approximately $3000 if paid in advance. April Putzier, representing the Chamber, indicated that the Chamber does have some funds raised for the fireworks that will be given to the Emergency Responders.

Sanderson and Volkert met with the sidewalk contractor they discussed cost of concrete, locates and completion date set for July 1, 2021 weather permitting. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Kostan approving the cost of sidewalk replacement from DSM Construction $8.75 per sq. ft.

CEDCORP railroad property. No action.

Sale of city owned property. No Action.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to close meeting at 7:28 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the application for State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan. The environmental information document and the City’s project plan were available at the meeting for review. With no written or oral comments, motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to close the public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to close meeting at 7:32 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the FY Budget for 2021/22. With no written or oral comments, motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to close the public hearing at 7:34 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Volkert to adopt Resolution 2021-12 approving the FY Budget for 2021/22 as it was presented and published as required by law. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2021-13 approving the contract with Iowa Economic Development Authority CDBG Program for the Sewer Force Main Project. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve agreement for Grant Administrative Services with Simmering-Cory for CDBG grant. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley to approve Resolution 2021-14 adopting Procurement Policy. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve Excessive Force Policy. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Fair Housing Policy. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to adopt Residential Anti-displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Sanderson to adopt Resolution 2021-15 setting pool employee wages. Roll call. Ayes; Volkert, Kostan, Beazley and Sanderson. Abstain; Petty. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to go into closed session according to IA Code 21.5(j) at 7:52 p.m. Passed 5/0. April Putzier, city employee was in attendance. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Sanderson to resume regular session at 8:29 p.m. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to move forward with purchase of properties.

OTHER BUSINESS:

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:40 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMEN,

Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, CMC,

City Clerk

February February

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$25,088.19 $16,643.29

Road Use Tax

$6,370.76 $7,175.81

Employee Benefits

$827.92

Emergency

$73.40

LOST

$8,482.67

TIF

$32.27

Welsch

$144.39

Copeland Fund

$2.12

Fire Dept Fund

$200.00

Cemetery Maint.

$5.71

Debt Service

$1,019.63

Sewer Force Main

$4,402.75 $6,941.04

Water Fund

$5,221.05 $8,921.37

Sewer Fund

$8,103.30 $13,430.26

Totals

$49,186.05 $63,899.88

Vendor/ Description Amount

Department of Treasury Federal $2,697.55

Ipers IPERS $1,969.86

FNB Postage $10.75

I & S Group, Inc. Engineering ($2,538.29)

MC Welding Trash bins $539.94

United Healthcare Health Ins. $5,785.02

USPS Postage $140.76

MidAmerican Electric $2,393.24

I & S Group, Inc. Engineering $2,538.29

Banyon Data Systems Inc. Program Support $2,580.00

Builders Supplies $933.12

Ciara Alioth EMT test $196.00

Colonial Research Supplies $170.38

Corner Hardware Supplies $34.37

C’ville Bldg. Center Repairs $4.47

D & H Plumbing Repairs $2,279.50

Electronic Engineering Speaker $62.32

Foundation Analytical Water testing $28.75

Hawkins Inc. Chemicals $1,492.98

Healy Welding Repairs $43.75

IMFOA Conference $125.00

Jaywil Software Web hosting $199.00

JJSS, LLC Maintenance $760.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $166.93

Longlines Phone $230.20

Mathers Construction Snow removal $1,372.50

MC Welding Repairs $150.00

Mercy Medical Services Physicals $440.64

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $2,337.69

North American Truck Pump $1,480.22

Quality Pump & Control Pump repair $1,470.92

Moville Record publishing $311.81

Visa Supplies $1,208.00

AT&T Mobility Phone $44.91

Utility Service Co. Inc. Water tower $3,266.48

Ida County Sheriff Notice served $51.50

Jeff Wortman Tire repair $92.98

$35,071.54

