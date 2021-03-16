Correctionville Fair Housing Policy

CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE

AFFIRMATIVE FAIR HOUSING POLICY

This notice is published pursuant to the requirements of Executive Order 11063 on equal opportunity in housing and nondiscrimination in the sale or rental of housing built with federal assistance, and with Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the provision of housing because of race, color, creed, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or familial status.

The Mayor of the City of Correctionville advises the public that it will administer its assisted programs and activities relating to housing and community development in a manner to affirmatively further fair housing in the sale or rental of housing, the financing of housing and the provision of brokerage services.

The Mayor shall assist individuals who believe they have been subject to discrimination in housing through the resources of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission or the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Mayor has designated the City Clerk as the contract to coordinate efforts to comply with this policy. Inquiries should be directed to:

Name: Carla Mathers

Office: City of Correctionville City Hall

Address: 312 Driftwood Street

City, State Zip: Correctionville, Iowa 51016

Phone: 712-372-4791

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday

This policy is hereby adopted by the City of Correctionville, as of March 8, 2021.

Nathan Heilman, Mayor

Carla Mathers, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 18, 2021