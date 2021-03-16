JoAnn Boggs

JoAnn Collins Boggs, 85, of Kingsley passed away Sunday, March 7 at Correctionville Speciality Care in Correctionville, Iowa.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on March 20, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church with Msgr. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be at Arlington Township Cemetery in Moville, Iowa. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 with family present at this time. Scripture reading will follow the visitation at Rohde Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on funeral home website.

Funeral arrangements are with Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IACondolences to the family may be directed to www.rohde.com.

Jo Ann was born May 9, 1935 to Joe and Elaine (Shrunk) Collins in Danbury, Iowa. She attended her school years in Moville until tenth grade when she transferred to Heelan High School in Sioux City, graduating with the class of 1953.

On February 18, 1953, Jo Ann was united in marriage to Wilbur Boggs of Moville. After their marriage they made Kingsley their home. Jo Ann and Wilbur raised four children: Terri (Mike) Wellenstein, Gary (Kitty) Boggs, Barry (Judy) Boggs and Jerry (Shelley) Boggs.

Jo Ann is survived by her four children, her sister, Karen Lansink Ida Grove, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jo Ann is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wilbur, four siblings, Chuck, Kathy, Joe, and Linda, son-in-law, Mike, grandson-in-law, Juan Zermeno and two great grandsons, Adan, and Shawn Perez-Antonio.