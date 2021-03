Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — March 2021

Lawton-Bronson Community School

MARCH 2021 BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

ACTIVITY, LAWTON-BRONSON Strawberries for culinary lab 18.00

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 437.00

BARNES & NOBLE BOOKSELLER BOOKS FOR BOOK BASH 146.25

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY BULK SOFTENER SALT 225.28

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 6,356.65

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. Copier Maintenance 1,237.57

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 345.26

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 1,138.02

CONTINENTAL QUARTERLY FIRE SYSTEM INSPECTION 190.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. cap for antifreeze overflow tank 9.43

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC MILK 30.09

FELD FIRE FIRE ALARM MONITORING 108.75

HAKA GAS 832.25

HOGLUND BUS CO., INC. SEAL ASSEMBLY AND TEMPERED GLASS 355.82

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER rear door buzzer 60.89

IOWA DEPT AG & LAND STEWARDSHIP PESTICIDE BUREAU PESTICIDE LICENSE 15.00

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 6,279.96

IOWA TESTING PROGRAM IOWA ASSESSMENT 1,824.00

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

JOSTEN’S, INC. HONOR ROLL MEDALS 447.27

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET BLOWN FUSE 49.32

LEUER’S LAMINATION LAMINATION FILM 240.00

METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE YEAR 13 TUITION 780.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 12,338.02

MIDWEST MOBILE GLASS BUS WINDOW 305.00

MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS ROOFING NAILER 335.00

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 196.39

MTC MECHANICAL, INC.

bad blower 1,755.00

Motor dampener replacement

HVAC repair and plumbing

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 162.40

NASCO SCIENCE CHILD DEVELOPMENT ITEMS 62.45

NATIONAL FINANCIAL EDUCATORS MASTERY OF MONEY 182.00

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 CPI Training 220.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS pulley and rear tail light 30.01

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 40.50

PAPER CORPORATION, THE PAPER ORDER 5,039.70

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 162.33

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 234.28

REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLC CLASS SUPPLIES 27.28

ROWE, JANA YEAR 13TH HY-VEE 30.50

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 201.02

SCHOOL BUS SALES back door alarm 118.71

BUS PART, MOTOR REPAIR

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. ART SUPPLIES 116.97

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE & MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 110.90

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE & MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 161.94

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SPECIAL ED BILLING 22,587.34

STAPLES BUSINESS ADVANTAGE PAPER ROLLS 224.60

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT, INC. Cutting edge and bolt kit 159.70

SUTTON, PATRICK MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 1,857.98

TIME USA Subscription 63.80

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES

oil filters 744.22

FIBERGLASS

Oil Dipsticks, one is warranty

US BANK POSTAGE 9,254.15

ARCHERY EXPENSES

Cleaning supply

Ind. Tech Consumable Supplies

Materials for yard shed

Stamp Assessment

Class activities

VER STEEG, KRISTI MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 93.96

VERIZON HotSpots 240.06

WASTE MANAGEMENT TRASH DISPOSAL 530.15

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 471.38

WIDMAN, ASHLEY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

Fund Total: 79,886.55

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC MILK 2,628.86

HAIRNET COMPANY SERVING GLOVES 420.00

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA PIZZA 1,681.00

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 10,795.27

U.S. BANK REPAIRS, MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL, PCARD STATEMENT 307.90

Fund Total: 15,833.03

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 80.00

AMERICAN POPCORN COMPANY CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES 120.50

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 110.00

BOBIER PORTRAIT STUDIO SPEECH PICTURES 45.00

FIVE STAR AWARDS GIRLS BASKETBALL AWARDS 106.80

IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION GATE GIRLS REGIONAL HOST GAME 750.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOCIATION ALL STATE BANNER, REGISTRATIONS 368.00

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL 80.00

JOSTEN’S, INC. CAPS AND GOWNS 1,377.70

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA CONCESSIONS PIZZA 77.70

MEYER, KATI ACCOMPANIST FEE 360.00

NASP ARCHERY ENTRY AND SCORING FEES 837.00

PICK, STEVE OFFICIAL 110.00

RSCHOOL TODAY (DWC) ACTIVITY CALENDAR PROGRAM RENEWAL 338.75

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON COMM SCHOOL ARCHERY ENTRY FEES 126.00

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL ARCHERY ENTRY FEE 20.00

STOWERS, RON OFFICIAL 110.00

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA JAZZ FESTIVAL REGISTRATION 25.00

U.S. BANK SPEECH SUPPLIES, ARCHERY SUPPLIES, DANCE REGISTRATIONS & TRAVEL, FFA FOOD AT CONFERENCE, CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES, SPEECH COSTUMES, WREST-LING SCALE 3,771.72

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N CABLE/INTERNET FITNESS CENTER 250.00

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL ARCHERY ENTRY FEE 62.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL INDIVIDUAL SPEECH JUDGE FEE 80.00

Fund Total: 9,206.17

MANAGEMENT FUND

SFM WORK COMP PREMIUM 4,452.00

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK FIX PREMIUM 23,581.50

Fund Total: 28,033.50

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

S & S EQUIPMENT, INC. full service on tractor 735.12

Fund Total: 735.12

DEBT FUND

KUBOTA SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

Fund Total: 661.73

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 18, 2021