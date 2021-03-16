Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — February 8, 2021

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, February 8, 2021

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:01

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call — All present

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Amick moved to approve agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

G. Public Hearing for 2021-2022 School Calendar

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

H. Communications

1. Board member updates

Sappingfield discussed opinions that were shared on prom

I. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

COVID numbers are very low right now

Mask policy will not change in the district despite the lifting of restrictions around the state

First round of staff vaccinations were last week Monday. Second will be March 1.

FAST testing has started and early results are looking good in math and science

Chad and Ryan attended a budget workshop last week

2. Secondary Principal’s Report

3. Monthly Financial Report

Anderson presented monthly financial report

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

Reinke asked some questions on board bills

J. Consent agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Amick moved to approve consent agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

K. Personnel

1. Approve resignation of assistant softball coach

Amick moved to approve the resignation of Erika Bates. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve resignation of assistant football coach

Reinke moved to approve the resignation of Ernest Latimer. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve hiring of softball coach

Amick moved to approve Travis Binder. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

L. New Business

1. Approve 2021-2022 school calendar

Sappingfield moved to approve 2021-2022 school calendar. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Sappingfield seconded.

M. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 7:30

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 18, 2021