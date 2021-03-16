Moville City Council Minutes — March 3, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, John Parks, Tom Conolly and Joel Robinson are present. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance for February, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed Journal Entries. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed a fence permit from Sean and Kristin Gerber for their property at 415 Terrtam Street. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Dawn Thomas, Blake Stubbs, Jerry Sailer, Scott Gernhart, Clint and Corena Thomsen, Chris Countryman, Diane Drevs, Mike Weaver, Edgar Rodriguez, a representative from VanderWindt and Sons, and a representative of Steinhoff Construction. Chad Thompson joins via phone.

Representatives of the Moville Medical Board, Chris Countryman and Diane Drevs, gave an update on the Medical Board project on Frontage Road during Open Forum. They are currently anticipating the project to cost around 3 million dollars, and are seeking grants and community support. Clint Thomsen asked the council to consider discussing his rental property during Closed Session. Council thanked the speakers for providing the information and for their time.

Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. At around 5:49 pm Malm motions to open Public Hearing regarding the plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimate of costs for the South 6th Street/East Drive Improvements project, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No written or verbal comments were received before or during the meeting regarding this hearing, so at around 5:50 pm Malm motions to close the public hearing, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2021-15 on the plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimate of costs for the South 6th Street/East Drive Improvements project. Malm motions to approve the Resolution, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor Fisher opened the bids for the South 6th Street/ East Drive Improvements project. Gernhart will review the bids and update council.

At around 5:58 p.m., Malm motions to go into Closed Session to discuss real estate purchase pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5.1(j), seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. The gallery was excused and Robinson excused himself due to a conflict of interest. Closed session discussion follows. At around 6:21 p.m. Malm motions to exit Closed Session, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

The gallery was invited back into regular session. Conolly motions to allow Clerk Peterson to negotiate the purchase of property with owner Clint Thomsen for the price range discussed in Closed Session. Malm seconds, Robinson abstains. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the appointment of a council member to replace Mike Ofert. Malm motions to appoint Nate Bauer, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Ordinance 2021-1 setting 2022 wages for Mayor to $6000/year from previous wage of $4800/year. Conolly motions to approve first reading of the Ordinance, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to waive the second and third reading of the Ordinance 2021-1, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to approve final adoption of Ordinance 2021-1, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers first reading of Ordinance 2021-2 setting 2022 wages for Council and Mayor per meeting pay beginning January 1, 2022 to $50 from previous pay of $30/meeting. Malm motions to approve first reading of the Ordinance, seconded by Conolly. Parks motions to waive second and third readings of Ordinance 2021-2, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to approve final adoption of Ordinance 2021-2, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:34 pm, Robinson motions to open Public Hearing on the proposed 2021-22 Budget, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No written or verbal comments were received prior to the meeting or during the meeting, so at around 6:35 pm, Malm motions to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2021-10 to adopt the 2021-22 Budget as proposed. Parks motions to accept this Resolution, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Gernhart completed initial review of the bids and recommends the council accept the bid from Albenesius Construction for $236,914 on contingency that further review does not find any errors in the bid sheet. Malm motions to accept this bid and contingency by Resolution 2021-16, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Chad Thompson disconnected his phone call around 6:40 pm.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed. Clerk Peterson informed the council that first round of 2021 Vacant and Abandoned Registration letters are going out soon.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 6:56 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Thursday, March 18, 2021