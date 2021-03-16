Probate — Marshall Lewis Uhl

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARSHALL LEWIS UHL, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPRO56116

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Marshall Lewis Uhl, Deceased, who died on or about December 8 2020:

You are hereby notified that on February 19, 2021, the Last Will and Testament of Marshall Lewis Uhl, deceased, bearing date of December 15, 2010,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Kimberly J. Pope was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: February 18, 2021

Kimberly J. Pope

2511 Lenox Ave.

Oto, IA 51044

Jay Phipps, ICIS #AT0008864

Attorney for the Executor

240 Main Street

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication:

March 25, 2021

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 18, 2021

and Thursday, March 25, 2021