Probate — Marshall Lewis Uhl
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARSHALL LEWIS UHL, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPRO56116
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Marshall Lewis Uhl, Deceased, who died on or about December 8 2020:
You are hereby notified that on February 19, 2021, the Last Will and Testament of Marshall Lewis Uhl, deceased, bearing date of December 15, 2010,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Kimberly J. Pope was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: February 18, 2021
Kimberly J. Pope
2511 Lenox Ave.
Oto, IA 51044
Jay Phipps, ICIS #AT0008864
Attorney for the Executor
240 Main Street
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication:
March 25, 2021
Probate Code Section 304
*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 18, 2021
and Thursday, March 25, 2021