Public Notice — Serenity M. Fitchett and Justin R. Burns

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE INTEREST OF:

Serenity M Fitchett

Justin R Burns

BORN IN:

2013

2014

CASE NO.:

2021-JC-000075

2021-JC-000076

NOTICE OF PROCEEDINGS

STATE OF KANSAS to: SAMANTHA BURNS, MOTHER; JANICE BURNS, MATERNAL GRANDMOTHER; ANY KNOWN OR UNKNOWN FATHER OF JUSTIN BURNS; ANY KNOWN OR UNKNOWN MATERNAL OR PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS, RELATIVES OR NEXT-OF-KIN OF JUSTIN BURNS; AND ANY OTHER PERSONS WHO ARE OR MAY BE CONCERNED.

A petition has been filed in this court requesting that the court adjudge Serenity M Fitchett and Justin R Burns a child/children in need of care as defined in the Kansas Code for Care of Children K.S.A. 38-2202(d), as amended.

You are required to appear before this court at 08:30 am on Friday, April 23, 2021, in the District Court, Juvenile Department, 1900 East Morris, City of Wichita, Sedgwick County, Kansas, 67211; or prior to said time file your written response to said pleading with the Clerk of this court.

Failure to either appear or respond may result in the court entering judgment granting the requested action.

Each parent, guardian or other legal custodian of the child has the right to hire and be represented by an attorney. The court will appoint an attorney for a parent who is financially unable to hire one.

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

by: Karen Hibbs

PUBLISH: 3/18 and 3/25, 2021.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 18, 2021

and Thursday, March 25, 2021