Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — February 23, 2021 (Regular Meeting)

FEBRUARY 23, 2021

EIGHTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Radig, Ung (by phone), Monson (by phone) and De Witt; Wright was absent. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Public Bidder, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Bill Burrows, Sioux City, and Dagna Simmons, Sioux City (Jo Ann Sadler presented on her behalf), addressed the Board by phone in regard to filling the vacancy that will be created as the result of the resignation of the County Treasurer. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for February 23, 2021. Carried 4-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the February 16, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $345,748.16. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Michael Clayton, Treasurer, County Treasurer Dept., effective 04-02-21. Retirement.; and separation of Darrell Oban, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 04-02-21. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Maintenance Technician, Building Services Dept. AFSCME Courthouse: $19.02-$20.61/hour.; for (4) Sheriff Deputies, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $25.14/hour.; for Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept. CWA: $24.31/hour.; for (3) Temporary Engineering Aides, Secondary Roads Dept. Wage Plan: $13.00-$15.00/hour.; and for (5) Temporary Summer Laborers, Secondary Roads Dept. Wage Plan: $11.00-$13.00/hour. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

The Board recessed for a meeting of Drainage District Trustees. The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

Information was presented by Rocky De Witt, Board of Supervisors, and Dennis Butler, Budget Analyst, about approval of Letter of Understanding — Current Law Enforcement Center. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to authorize the Chairperson to sign the letter of understanding. Carried 4-0.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 2, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 18, 2021