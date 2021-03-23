Correctionville City Council Minutes — March 18, 2021

Special Correctionville City Council Meeting –

March 18, 2021

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on March 18, 2021, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Sonya Kostan, Ron Sanderson, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: Bob Beazley.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

NEW BUSINESS:

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty adopting Resolution 2021-16 approving SIMPCO as grant administrator for CDBG grant for housing rehabilitation. Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to close meeting at 6:02 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) Application for housing rehabilitation. Items discussed were:

The need for housing improvements was identified when by the City’s comprehensive planning process and the community and housing needs assessment.

Activities will be funded by a federally funded program called the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The Iowa Economic Development Authority coordinates these funds for the State of Iowa and makes them available to cities through their Exterior Home Improvements Project.

The application will be submitted on or around March 22nd, 2021.

The requested amount of funding is $169,400, which includes $15,400 for administration, plus $154,000 for rehabilitation work and related costs.

All funding received will be used to benefit low- and moderate-income persons.

Homes within the City limits of the City of Correctionville are eligible, except for homes located in the 100-year flood plain.

No persons will be permanently displaced as a result of this program. In the unlikely event that someone is temporarily displaced for their safety, accommodations will be made and funded by the grant program.

The proposed activities will include exterior rehabilitation of owner-occupied homes, with work on items such as roofing, windows, siding, doors, gutters and steps. The work may also include remediation of lead hazards in the home (typically chipping/peeling paint) and radon remediation. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to close the public hearing at 6:13 p.m. Passed 4/0.

Council agreed to acquire dirt and have maintenance personal edge the sidewalks in the project area. There was discussion about pouring new sidewalk on city owned property along 5th Street north of the fire station.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:34 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMEN, Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, CMC,

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021