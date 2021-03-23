Kenny Conner

Kenny G. Conner, 77, of Moville, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at a local hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, followed by lunch and fellowship at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. A private family committal service took place at Fairfield Rock Branch Cemetery in rural Correctionville. Online condolences can be sent to rohdefh.com.

Kenny was born Dec. 5, 1943, in Moville, the son of Warren and Evelyn (Petersen) Conner. Kenny grew up in Moville and lived and worked in the Moville area.

Kenny loved his family and enjoyed camping with family and friends.

During Kenny’s lifetime he drove trucks, was a bus driver for a local nursing home, and drove school bus.

He is survived by his significant other who was the love of his life, Connie Bradley; his daughters, Kerri Jepsen, and Amy Boos; and his grandsons, Casey Jepsen, and Kurt Bahrke.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents.