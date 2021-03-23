Kingsley City Council Minutes — March 9, 2021

Kingsley City Council

March 9, 2021

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on March 9, 2021. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Jasperson and Mathers. Bohle was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the February 9th and Feb. 15th, 2021 meetings were approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Maintenance report: Sweeping and fixing potholes. Pool renovation company would like to install the pool liner, would need 10-14 days above 40 degrees. Maguire representatives were present to discuss a new contract for maintenance of the water tower going forward. Cleaning and painting would take place this spring, meaning the tower would be off-line for about four (4) weeks. The city would rent a 10,000 gallon pressure tank to accommodate water usage and there would be a water ban in effect for the duration of the work. Maguire will also be painting inside if the tank with an epoxy liner over new primer. The four years of the contract the cost will be $58,352.00 per year. For year five (5) and after the cost will be $18,316.00 per year with a consideration for inflation. The city will be changing the color scheme to black, gold and white. Painting will be extra charge is paint change is dramatic. The city will get a contract letter every December or January. Motion to accept contract by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, all ayes. Motion carried.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Aetna Ins., EAP fees 8.40

Ahlers & Cooney, Urban Revit. Plan 543.00

Amazon.com, supplies/books 286.68

A-Ox, Amb oxygen 59.44

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 577.35

Beelner Service, gr opens, Lib lights, light at well 2,279.25

Bohle Construction, snow removal 10,135.00

Book Systems, Lib. OPAC package 395.00

Clark’s Hardware supplies 183.56

Colonial Research, chemicals 2,636.94

Deb Jantz, ins reimb (192.00 + 201.50) 393.50

Dirt Road website hosting 375.00

Doug Koch, cleaning 162.50

First Net, police phone/tablet 182.42

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 1,263.25

Frontier, phone bill 138.05

GIS Benefits, life/disab. ins. January 15.12

GPM, control panel 1,181.15

Hach, water chemicals & supplies 555.73

Hawkins, water chemicals 1,753.94

Hunzelman, Putzier audit expenses 2,402.71

IAMU, dues 707.00

Iowa One Call, locates 3.70

Ipers, Ipers 3,609.66

IRS, Fed/Fica 5,591.31

Jet-Vac sewer televising 1,180.00

JP Cooke, pet tags 61.50

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 198.95

Kingsley Vol. Amb, Feb. runs 1,660.00

Kingsley Vol. Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising (Feb) 760.00

KPTH, advertising (Feb) 1,700.00

Lewis Drug, Amb supplies 20.64

MidAmerican, utilities Feb 6,404.67

PCC, ambulance billing 1,070.53

Ply. Co. Abstract, PT Lot 19, Blk 8 & PT Lot 18, Blk 8 250.00

Ply. Co. Landfill, Feb. tonnage 5,099.06

Quill, ofc supplies 545.49

Readers Digest, 2 year subscription 15.00

Readers Digest Large Print, 1 year subscription 29.96

Real Simple, 2 year subscription 38.00

Rick Bohle, Feb expenses 100.00

Rolling Oil, supplies/repairs/chains (Feb) 742.05

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 50.00

The Record, publications (Feb) 559.63

Thompson, Comm. Bldg. software contract 375.00

Traditional Home, Lib. subscription 20.00

United Healthcare, health ins premiums 5,098.47

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 185.40

WEX, gas 1,480.74

Wiatel, phone/internet 539.30

Ziegler, loader parts 293.23

TOTAL 65,422.02

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Fire Service Trng Bureau, D Kincaid trng 100.00

Emily Kraft, scholarship 500.00

Shelby Schweitzberger, scholarship 500.00

Bottjen Implement, antifreeze, wash, 4-cycle fuel 358.48

KMK, D Young coat & hat 89.00

Air Med Care, membership 2,478.00

TOTAL 4,025.48

Expenses by Fund: General, 37,182.79; Road Use, 15,768.96; Employee Benefits, 7,593.64; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 8,700.00; Lib Special, 194.72; Fire Dept. Special, 0.00; Amb. Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 6,365.85; Sewer, 17,845.11; Solid Waste, 7,264.33. Total: 100,915.40. Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 46,141.35; Operating Grants, 25,063.99; General, 5,890.47; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 77,095.81.

Budget Hearing was opened at 7:15 p.m. There were no written or oral objections. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson to adopt budget for 2021-2022 fiscal year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police report distributed.. Chief Fay will be leaving his position as Police Chief in two weeks. Ad will be placed in The Record. Department will continue the Step program for this year, then look at it again. Changes to the program will make less revenue for small towns.

Fire report: No fire calls for February. Some of the crew did go look at a similar truck that the department is thinking about purchasing.

Ordinance 255. Third reading of ordinance concerning raising monthly landfill rate to $14.00. Motion to approve third reading by Beelner, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance 255 on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance 256. Third reading of ordinance concerning of ordinance concerning Daycare no parking signs on Burlington St. Motion to approve third reading by Beelner, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance 256 on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Julie Culler presented a comparison of local cities’ paid time off policies and also asked for clarification on funeral leave. Council told her to get with the other employees and present a proposal at the April meeting.

Resolution 2021-6 (allowing bill for a new meter) be assessed to the property tax. Motion by Rolling to approve, Beelner seconded. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Dave Dugan, representing Jim Harvey Agency, presented the property/liability/workers comp insurance quote for the 2021-2022 year. There was an eleven (11) percent increase putting the total at $73,721.00. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson to accept the proposal. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Resolution 2021-7: Hearing was opened for Economic Development Grant Agreement on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. One letter from a citizen was presented outlining their opinion on time frames amount of grant. The contract with Hometown Pantry will three years. City will contribute $50,000.00 the first year; $25,000.00 the second year; and $25,000.00 the third year as long as all the terms of the contract are met. Reports will be filed by Hometown Pantry each year in order to continue the contract. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Mathers to approve Resolution 2021-7 effective immediately. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, to increase cell phone reimbursement from Steve Jantz from $50.00/mo. To $80.00/mo. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling to appoint Justin Baker to the Board of Adjustment, all voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, to re-appoint Chad Kuchel and Ryan Haggin to the Planning & Zoning Board. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mather, to re-appoint Brett Harvey and Rick Rolling to the Board of Adjustment, all voted aye. Motion carried.

Kingsley Volunteers Liquor License was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye. Motion carried.

City-Wide Urban Revitalization Plan is in the planning stages with bond counsel assisting. Notice will be given to every city resident. Public hearing will at the April 5th meeting.

Building permits: Hometown Pantry, sign.

Motion to adjourn by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021