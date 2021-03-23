Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — March 19, 2021

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A SPECIAL MEETING OF

THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

March 19, 2021

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:15 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt, Herbold and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. EXEMPT SESSION

• Pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.9 to discuss strategy in matters relating to employment conditions of employees not covered by a collective bargaining agreement. There were no objections. Board went into exempt session at 6:16 a.m. and out at 6:58 a.m.

5.CONTRACT RECOMMENDATIONS

• Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve Madison Glade as the MS Science Teacher. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve Morgan Cronin as the HS Assistant Softball coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Kasaundra Compton as the HS Assistant Volleyball Coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. ADJOURNMENT

• At 7:04 a.m., motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021