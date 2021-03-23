Lawton City Council Minutes/Claims — March 10, 2021

Lawton City Council Meeting

March 10, 2021 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30pm on March 10, 2021 at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Jesse Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, and Saunders. Councilman Otto arrived around 5:35pm. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Carly Hummel, Clark Hummel, Sheriff Chad Sheehan, Tom Grafft, and Howard Smith.

Agenda: Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss to approve the agenda as posted. Motion passed, with all voting aye.

Public Forum: No speakers during public forum.

Sheriff’s Report: Sheriff Sheehan gave an update, including responding to 3 calls for service and patrol hours totaling 65 hours and 18 minutes. Deputies spent 4 hours and 45 minutes doing school related activities in the Lawton Bronson School District.

Fire Report: No one was present to give a February report.

Clerk’s Report: Clerk reported discussing with Western Disposal/Gill Hauling about annual spring cleaning, distributing letters for chickens and overdue utility accounts, utility bill bank payment issue has been resolved, upcoming rentals for Friendship Center and Tara Way Park, deposits from ICAP grant and second half fire budget payment from Banner township, 2020 W2 issue has been resolved, and received 3 building permits for approval (Roth- new fence and decking, Peters- replace and extend fence, Sitzmann- replace and extend fence).

Mayor’s Report: Mayor reported meetings regarding a potential new building project, potential street project, and technology services, gave compliments to city crew regarding snow cleanup and street cleaning, discussed idea of bringing a library into Lawton, and discussed spring cleanup.

Public Works Report: Director reported potential alley repair, discussions about bore sampling for potential street project, completion of the work on Cedar St, presented an estimate to repair curb and gutters on Cedar St, and city crew patched a crack on W Birch and prepared equipment for spring.

Attorney’s Report: Attorney Metcalf had nothing new to report.

Minutes: It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto to approve the minutes of the February 10, 2021 Regular Meeting and February 17, 2021 Special Meetings. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda: It was moved by Heiss, second by Otto to approve February disbursements, March claims for payment, and financial reports. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Utility Billing: It was moved by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit reports. Motion carried, with all voting aye.

RESOLUTION 2021-09 APPOINT COUNCIL MEMBER

Mayor Pedersen introduced and recommended John Nelsen to council, on a motion by Heiss, second by Otto, council approved appointing John Nelsen to vacant council seat. After roll call vote, motion carried, with all voting aye. Mayor Pedersen administered the official oath of office to John Nelsen.

Waste water: ISG representative Tom Grafft presented the Council with an update regarding Lawton waste water system.

Liquor License: It was moved by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the renewal of Lawton Pronto (HAKA, LLC.) liquor license for 3/13/2021 to 3/12/2022. Motion carried, with all voting aye.

ICAP Insurance: It was moved by Otto, second by Heiss to approve ICAP insurance renewal. Motion carried, with all voting aye.

Technology Services: Council discussed concerns with cost of current internet/phone/technology services.

Public Hearing: At 6:17pm, Mayor Pedersen opened the Public Hearing on the proposed FY22 Budget for the City of Lawton. With no comments or concerns, written or in person, Mayor Pedersen closed the public hearing at 6:18 p.m.

RESOLUTION 2021-08 APPROVE CITY OF LAWTON ANNUAL BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021-2022

Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve and adopt fiscal year 2021-2022 budget. Motion carried on a roll call vote, with all voting aye.

New building: Discussion on building a new city hall and maintenance building.

Street improvements: Discussion on street improvements on Main St and Cedar St. Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the repair to the curb and gutters on Cedar St. Motion carried, with all voting aye.

With no further business, it was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss to adjourn at 6:30pm. Motion carried, with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

City of Lawton Claims & Revenue Report — February 2021

ACCO UNLIMITED Ball valves/tubing for water $363.40

AIRGAS WELDER $3,959.33

ANALYTICAL & CONSULTING Testing $262.00

ANDERSON HTG Heater maintenance at fire st $975.00

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY Fire vehicle maintenance $19.56

BIERSCH Concrete Breaker Rental $175.00

CITY OF LAWTON Fire Water $40.05

COLLECTION SERVICES CENT-ER CHILD SUPPORT $692.30

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $2,960.71

FIRE SERVICE TRAINING BUR FF1 Training $50.00

GILL HAULING, INC. Dec & Jan Garbage $12,639.97

HAKA Public Works Fuel $638.43

IA RURAL WATER ASSOC. Vision Insurance $22.43

IMFOA IMFOA Conference $175.00

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,920.06

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $1,180.00

LOFFLER COMPANIES, INC. Copier contract $166.45

LP GILL 3rd Qtr. Landfill Fee $4,540.00

MCQUEEN’S SOFT WATER Drinking water $14.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY Keypad for fire station $238.94

METCALF LAW OFFICE Legal Services $150.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY Utilities $3,100.00

NORTH AMER TRUCK & TRAILER Vehicle Operations $220.22

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE F250 Filters & Lights $79.31

SOOLAND BOBCAT Toolcat cylinder $59.52

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT $82.50

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY Office supplies $22.05

TAGGART’S POWERSPORTS INC Fire Vehicle Sparks & Oil $362.38

THE RECORD December Publishing $403.80

TREAS. ST. IA WET January 2021 $684.00

TRIPLE D CONTRACTING Road salt w/ delivery $2,493.70

WELLMARK MEDICAL INS. $3,614.30

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE Telephone & internet $571.69

WIT Fire training BLS provider $36.00

ZIEGLER Payloader ORing Coupling $53.87

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $42,965.97

CLAIMS PAID BY FUND: GENERAL $28,069.81, FIRE $831.94, ROAD USE TAX $4,489.96, WATER $7,568.05, SEWER $2,006.21

REVENUE BY FUND: GENERAL $14,393.50, FIRE $5,466.63, ROAD USE TAX $7,936.22, LOST $7.66, WATER $10,970.28, SEWER $11,116.39

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021