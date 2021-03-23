Leila Reimer passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton, Iowa attaining the age of ninety-one years and twenty-five days.

Visitation (Without Family Present) was from 4:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig, Iowa. Private Family Service was Wednesday, March 24, 2021 also at the church. Interment is in Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Live streaming will be available at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the “Huebner Funeral Home” facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/huebnerfuneralhome. Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Leila Reimer was born February 23, 1930 in Mapleton, Iowa, the daughter of Jake and Katie (Henning) Hesse. She became a baptized child of God on April 2, 1930 at her home in Mapleton and later confirmed her faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak, Iowa on April 18, 1943.

Leila attended St. John’s Parochial School in Charter Oak for eight years and Mapleton High School for four years. After graduation, she attended Cosmetology School in Sioux City for one and a half years.

On September 5, 1948, Leila was united in marriage to Gayland Hamann at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Midway. To this union, five children were born: Sheldon, Kathy, Patty, Lyndon and Clinton. In 1995, Gayland passed away from a lengthy illness.

On March 29, 1997, Leila married Robert Reimer at their home in Denison and his children, Mary Lynne, Judith, Robert Hugh and Amy Jo became part of her family.

Leila enjoyed sewing, baking and teaching Sunday School. She always looked forward to spending summers at Lake Okoboji. In later years, Leila loved traveling, dancing and playing cards with friends.

Leila passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton, Iowa attaining the age of ninety-one years and twenty-five days. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Gayland Hamann and Robert Reimer; sisters, Marge Maxfield and Vera Bennett; brother, Fred Hesse; one step-son, Robert H. Reimer, M.D.

She is survived by her children, Sheldon Hamann and his wife Roxie of Anthon, Iowa; Kathryn and her husband Craig Christiansen of Omaha, Nebraska; Patty and her husband Eddie Fox of Phoenix, Arizona; Lyndon Hamann of Sioux City, Iowa; Clinton Hamann and his husband David Martinez of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig.