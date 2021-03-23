Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto — March 10 Meeting with Charter Oak-Ute

MAPLE VALLEY – ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY AND

CHARTER OAK – UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

SPECIAL JOINT MEETING

3/10/21 — 6:30 PM

MVAO/COU High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa

Present — MVAO Board: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, Streck, and Schram. COU Board: Weed, Schultz, Goslar, Klinker, and McAndrews

Others: Superintendents Thelander and Eggeling; Principals Hamers, Maynard, Dougherty, and Blake; Business Managers Klingensmith and Carstens; MVAOCOU student council executive counsel representatives and sponsors

Presidents Wimmer and Weed called the meeting to order at 6:54 PM. A delicious meal was prepared for the boards by the high school foods class.

The board discussed the positives of the whole grade sharing agreement. We are in our 4th year of this arrangement and the freshman class that began when this agreement started will graduate this year. The executive council of the Student council presented ideas for the future to the boards. The boards discussed these ideas and praised the students for their wonderful presentation. Both boards are excited about the past and future of our whole grade sharing agreement and look forward to seeing where the future takes us.

Presidents Wimmer and Weed adjourned the meeting at 8:26 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021