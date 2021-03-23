Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto — March 8 Regular Meeting

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, March 8, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, Streck, and Schram

Absent: None

Others: Three guests

I. Opening of Meeting – President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00pm.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – a few of our recent student accomplishments include Camric Hamann received a National Merit Recognition, Tune Squad received 2nd place at Jazz Choir competition, and Kolby Scott placed at State Wrestling. We are very proud of all of our students and this is just a small sample of their accomplishments.

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

Mead moved and Streck seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

Bills: General $200,327.62; Management $5,465.87; PPEL $3,383.98; Activity $14,514.69; Hot Lunch $35,975.44; Infrastructure $20,683.30; Extra & Hourly Pay $104,272.82.

IV. Action Items

A. Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignation of Marissa Promes (MS Math). 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Klingensmith presented the budget. Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to set the budget hearing for Monday, April 12 in Anthon at 7:00 PM. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Mead moved and Streck seconded to approve the budget guarantee resolution. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of Maple Valley-Anthon Oto community school district, will levy property taxes for fiscal year 2021-2022 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.

D. Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the high school handbook. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Weight room and gymnasiums will be opening to the public soon – more details to follow.

B. Hours and Days considerations for snow make-up days

C. Facilities planning

D. Potential staffing needs for 2021-2022

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports

B. Parent Teacher Conference Report

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Budget Hearing and Adoption of Proposed Budget for next fiscal year

B. Approval Master Certified Contract

C. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts

D. Faculty, Support Staff, Bus Driver, Athletic and Student Handbook Changes

E. Approval of Summer Coaching Contracts for 2021

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, April 12, 2021– 7:00 PM – in Anthon

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:27 PM.

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021