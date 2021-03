Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto — March 8 Special Meeting & Bills

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, March 8, 2021

Time: 8:30 PM or immediately following Regular March Board Meeting

Place: MVAO Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, Streck, and Schram

Absent: None

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 8:35pm

Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to enter closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i). Roll call vote: Ayes: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, Streck, and Schram. Nays: none. The board entered closed session at 8:39 PM. Schram moved and Mead seconded to come out of closed session. Ayes: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, Streck, and Schram. Nays: none. The board came out of closed session at 9:33 PM.

President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 9:33 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS — 3/8/21

GENERAL FUND

AMERICAN LEGION MCNIFF POST #389 FLAGS 49.95

ANTHON MINI MART FUEL 249.03

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIR 290.08

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 485.57

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 198.50

BOGGS, SHELLEY REIMBURSEMENT 22.27

BOLL, KORI REIMBURSEMENT 149.60

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 984.36

BUROW, FRITZ REIMBURSEMENT 414.70

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 1,198.61

CAVENDISH SQUARE SUPPLIES 309.20

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 366.24

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 6,725.37

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 14,283.54

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 475.34

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR.. 167.59

DEMCO LIBRARY SUPPLIES 203.12

DONN, STEPHANIE HOMESCHOOL 559.23

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 273.00

EMMETSBURG VOCAL MUSIC BOOSTERS ENTRY FEE 200.00

FIRST SECURITY BANK CHANGE BAG 150.00

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL 962.50

GOETTSCH, JULIANA REIMBURSEMENT 18.18

GRELL, ANNA REIMBURSEMENT 147.60

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 4,210.50

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 712.50

HEARTLAND TIRE TIRES 1,816.00

HOGSTAD, KRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 102.96

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL SUPPLIES 12,925.03

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SUPPLIES.. 1,899.77

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 225.00

IOWA FCCLA REGISTRATION 169.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC. REGISTRATION 91.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOC. ENTRY FEE 33.00

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE ENTRY FEE 140.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 109.45

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 223.08

KOVARNA, DAVE REIMBURSEMENT 73.85

KRAFT CLOTHING SUPPLIES 40.00

L & G PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLIES 331.60

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 343.98

LEWIS CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 160.00

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 128.70

MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 312.45

MAPLETON BP FUEL 969.02

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 2,571.88

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 243.15

MASTERS, DENISE REIMBURSEMENT 55.00

MASTERS, RACHEL REIMBURSEMENT 138.40

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 1,187.50

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 109.11

MID AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL SUPPLIES 4,395.70

MORGAN, KERA REIMBURSEMENT 9.08

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 315.35

MUXFELDT, LAURA JUDGE 50.00

NEUBAUM, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 111.92

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 1,979.66

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 88.14

PAPER CORPORATION, THE SUPPLIES 782.90

PETERSEN, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 111.15

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 21.51

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY PLTW SUPPLIES 1,004.75

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 184.69

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 1,464.05

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 156.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 24,744.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIR BOOK FAIR 1,272.05

SIOUX CITY CSD TUITION 665.64

SOCIAL THINKING SUPPLIES 64.27

TEACHER INNOVATIONS, INC. SUPPLIES 175.50

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 62,906.35

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA ENTRY FEE 25.00

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 187.65

VERIZON WIRELESS TELEPHONE 1,343.57

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 38,673.90

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 128.01

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 413.47

Fund Total: 200,327.62

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE

INSURANCE 5,465.87

Fund Total: 5,465.87

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 3,383.98

Fund Total: 3,383.98

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD SUPPLIES 119.88

FLOWERS & MORE SUPPLIES 109.00

GIRRES, CHRIS SCHEDULING FEE 125.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 1,775.25

IOWA FCCLA REGISTRATION 95.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOC. WRESTLING TICKETS 50.00

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 1,430.70

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSEMENT 104.06

KRAGER, KURTIS OFFICIAL 200.00

MALLOY, JOHN OFFICIAL 110.00

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 222.97

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION SUPPLIES 229.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 1,975.15

PETERSEN, STEPHANIE REIMBURSEMENT 102.41

RICHARD, MIKE OFFICIAL 200.00

RUDIS SUPPLIES 1,844.80

SADLER, AUSTIN OFFICIAL 100.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 711.83

SCHAFFER, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 2,388.64

SSSF/SCTP HEADQUARTERS MEMBERSHIP 250.00

STEELE, JAMES OFFICIAL 110.00

SWANSON, MICHAEL OFFICIAL 225.00

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE CONFERENCE TICKETS 1,130.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 906.00

Fund Total: 14,514.69

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS MILK 633.30

HAMANN, JULIE REIMBURSEMENT 131.25

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 51.36

MAPLE VALLEY/ANTHON-OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 16,836.01

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 17,931.41

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 201.91

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 190.20

Fund Total: 35,975.44

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 635.50

BONINE GARAGE DOORS DBA MRB REPAIRS 2,370.00

BUBBA’S CONSTRUCTION REPAIRS 476.86

DEMCO FURNITURE 2,989.24

FULL COMPASS SYSTEMS, LTD. BAND EQUIPMENT 8,374.35

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER 1,502.36

METRO ELECTRIC REPAIRS 255.00

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 110.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICE REPAIRS 3,969.99

Fund Total: 20,683.30

