Moville City Council Minutes/Bills/Revenues — March 7, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, and Joel Robinson are present. John Parks and Paul Malm are absent. Conolly motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Robinson motioned to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the February Treasurer’s report, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the fence permit from Tim and Jen Peterson for 745 Glen Dr. Bauer motioned to approve, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Edgar Rodriguez, Blake Stubbs, Donna Chapman, John from the Main Street Variety Store, Dawn Thomas, Chad Thompson, Julie Hamman, Polly Meissner, Dale Petersen, and Dennis Boyle.

During Open Forum, John with the Variety Store on Main Street let the council know they received a Vacant/Abandoned Registration letter for 233 Main and that he and his landlord will be fixing everything up. Dale Petersen, Julie Hamman, Polly Meissner, Donna Chapman and Dennis Boyle with the Woodbury County Library Board presented questions and comments regarding the proposed FY 2022-2023 increase to the annual payment for rent and utilities. They would like further detail and discussion with council on the matter and also on the upcoming lease expiration.

Chief Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Mayor Fisher reviewed the update provided by Public Works. At around 6:01 pm Conolly motioned to open the Public Hearing on the Proposed Amendment #1 to the Frontage Road Urban Renewal Plan in the City of Moville, State of Iowa, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. No one presented verbal or written comments before or during the meeting, so at around 6:02 pm, Robinson motioned to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2021-17 Determining an Area of the City to be an Economic Development Area, and that the Rehabilitation, Conservation, Redevelopment or a Combination Thereof, of such area is Necessary in the Interest of the Public Health, Safety or Welfare of the Residents of the City; Designating Such Area as Appropriate for Urban Renewal Projects, and Adopting the Amendment #1 to the Frontage Road Urban Renewal Plan. Robinson motions to adopt this Resolution, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2021-18 fixing a date for a meeting on a Proposition to Authorize a Loan agreement and the Issuance of Notes not to exceed $300,000 to Evidence the Obligations of the City Thereunder regarding the 6th Street/East Drive project. Robinson motions to set the meeting for April 7, 2021 and adopt the Resolution 2021-18, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the annual rate for rent and utilities for the Woodbury County Library. The current annual rent rate is $9,600 and the proposed rate is $12,000. The current annual utility rate is $6,600 and the proposed rate is $9,200. Council would like to discuss further with the full council and the Library board. Robinson motions to table the issue until a future agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2021-19 setting dates for 2021 Spring Open Burning to April 10th – 25th. Bauer motions to approve these dates and Resolution 2021-19, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed options for Spring Clean-up 2021. Bauer motions to rent dumpsters for residents to use during one week in April, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Public Works will decide the where and when of the dumpsters when Weaver returns to work next week. The dumpster site will include a section for tires, appliances and TV’s that will require a paid tag, and will be monitored by staff during the day and constant camera surveillance to minimize abuse. No household garbage or construction materials will be accepted. Clerks will inform the public via The Record and Facebook when the details are determined. Mayor Fisher asked Council opinion on beginning a Sidewalk Improvement project with the existing committee. Council was agreeable to the committee bringing periodic recommendations to them for review and possible approval as the large project progresses.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn around 6:50 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 110,327.58

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 14,141.86

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 7,990.62

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 5,607.11

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 3,747.80

WATER TOTAL 16,695.92

SEWER TOTAL 19,267.55

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,394.16

TOTAL REVENUE BY

FUND 179,172.60

CLAIMS REPORT — Vendor/Payroll Checks: 2/20/2021-3/20/2021

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 17.16

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 734.00

AMAZON VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 233.96

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 474.00

BATTERIES PLUS COMMUNITY CENTER MAINTENANCE 417.92

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 79.95

MOVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CHAMBER ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP 230.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 10.85

CUMMINS SALES AND SERVICE LIFT STATION MAINTENANCE 1,400.61

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 370.38

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,843.68

GRAFFIX INC CLOTHING 212.50

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS 731.17

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 764.68

HEALY WELDING SNOW PLOW REPAIR 42.50

HSA – MIKE WEAVER 300.00

IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL ANNUAL

CONTRIBUTION 50,139.00

IRS FED/FICA TAX 3,491.44

LINSTAR PD BADGE DESIGN 150.00

LLOYDS ON 2ND CATALYST GRANT REIMBURSEMENT 56,306.63

MATHESON TRI-GAS DBA LINDWELD SUPPLIES 70.45

MENARDS SUPPLIES 1,745.96

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 7,348.00

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC COMM CENTER ALARM..84.75

MIKE OFERT CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 87.79

MOCIC ANNUAL PD MEMBERSHIP 100.00

NOTARY ROTARY NOTARY STAMP MEGAN 23.64

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 226.96

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 138.56

POSTMASTER POSTAGE. 191.32

POWERPLAN PARTS 434.11

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,065.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 569.99

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 43.92

SECRETARY OF STATE NOTARY RENEWAL MEGAN 30.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS PAINT SUPPLIES 46.06

OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE TREASURER STATE OF IOWA ANNUAL REVIEW FILING FEE 175.00

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION REPAIRS 1,054.61

SUBSURFCO, LLC RIDGE PHASE II CONSTRUCTION 75,858.45

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SUBSCRIPTION 36.00

U.S. DOT FMCSA CLEARING-HOUSE INQUIRY OFERT 3.75

U.S. POSTAL SERVICES PRE-STAMPED ENVELOPES 1,314.25

WEX BANK FUEL 1,764.68

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 1,605.17

==============

Accounts Payable Total 217,637.45

Invoices: Paid 62,317.62

Invoices: Scheduled 155,319.83

Payroll Checks 10,265.36

==============

Report Total 227,902.81

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 2/20/2021- 3/20/2021

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 201,795.61

110 ROAD USE TAX 5,464.15

600 WATER 10,300.17

610 SEWER 10,342.88

———————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 227,902.81

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021