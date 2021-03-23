Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — March 2, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

March 2, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on March 2, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. 2021 Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the March 2, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the February 23, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll paid on 2/26/2021 and claims paid on 3/2/2021. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to open the FY 2020-21 budget amendment public hearing at 10:00 a.m. All votes aye. Motion Carried. No public was present for the hearing and no comments were received.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to close the budget amendment public hearing at 10:01 a.m. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to adopt and appropriate the expenses of the Plymouth County FY 2020-21 budget amendment as presented and published. Motion Carried.

Darin Raymond, County Attorney, updated the Board regarding a time line and case load for the new Asst. County Attorney, Jason Bring, other staff members and provide an update regarding delinquent debt collections.

Neal Anthony was present to discuss road options and traffic control at the Anthony Truck Wash at 31877 C38. The Board asked Tom Rohe to order from the IDOT, a speed study and a traffic count study and will further discuss lowering the speed limit after that information is available.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the purchase 4 Dodge pickups from Jensen Motors as presented. Motion Carried.

Motion by Rohe, seconded by Meis, to approve the purchase of a motor grader from Ziegler for $261,120 with a motor grader trade-in to Ziegler. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:10 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 3-2-2021

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 61.00

Access Systems copier contract 428.60

Noel Ahmann CEU classes 300.00

City of Akron UTILITIES 148.19

Akron Hometowner publications 514.19

Arnold Motor Supply FILTERS 99.56

Asphalt Paving Assoc. SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 450.00

Bauer Built TIRES & TUBES 4857.00

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Bomgaars supplies & parts 370.79

Brian’s Plumbing repair 88.11

Robert B. Brock attorney fees 1135.62

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

Burke Engineering Sales PARTS 22.92

Carroll Construction Supply SAFETY 689.55

Casey’s Business fuel 4792.91

Century Link data services 543.63

Commercial Appraisers of Iowa appraisal 6400.00

Cornhusker International PARTS 477.22

Culligan Water water 50.04

Custom Cage of Missouri cage 50.00

Des Moines Stamp supplies 16.00

Dr. Sheila Holcomb medical examiner expenses 25,900.00

Eakes Inc. SUPPLIES 315.90

Fastenal custodial supplies 102.53

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical 388.06

FORCE America PARTS 3420.64

FP Mailing Solutions annual fee 486.00

Frontier phone services 3518.37

GovConnection data server, rails 10,426.76

Jamie Hauser mileage 106.40

Hinton Times ballot publication 77.47

Horizon Distribution car wash card 50.00

Hundertmark PARTS 451.40

IDALS-Pesticide Bureau pesticide applicator 75.00

Iowa DNR EROSION CONTROL 175.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy jail in-service 125.00

I-State Truck Center FILTERS 260.72

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 1020.65

J.B. Propane UTILITIES 513.30

Jerico Services MATERIALS 6718.95

Jim Jones postage, supplies 144.16

KEMPS kitchen supplies 183.86

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 34.77

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1720.00

Lampert Lumber lumber 459.60

City of Le Mars utilities 74.84

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 1271.34

L.G. Everist MATERIALS 3653.71

Marcia Mahon deposition 166.25

Mail Services renewal notices 923.16

City of Merrill UTILITIES 68.61

Metal Culverts CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 46,193.30

MidAmerican Energy utilities 741.11

Midwest Wheel PARTS 142.58

Mullally Properties rent assistance 350.00

National Safety Council SAFETY 425.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 289.03

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 333.00

Northwest Real Estate rent assistance 185.00

Shawn Olson equipment 812.74

One Office Solutions Office Supplies 150.89

Plymouth County Employees health insurance reimb. 33,978.38

Ply. Co. Sheriff criminal/sheriff’s fees 2158.34

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 3002.04

Premier Communications box rental 97.35

Pride Group Inc. Pride I repairs 1299.87

Indira Probst postage 11.40

Quality Lawn Care snow removal 320.00

Darin Raymond supplies/envelopes 115.25

Northwest REC power radio 1288.23

Regency Villa Apartments rent assistance 454.00

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 287.35

Bill Rieken rent assistance 300.00

Sherwin Williams paint 566.48

Sioux Co Sheriff service 43.44

Softree Technical Systems EQUIPMENT 950.00

Solutions Kofax maintenance 980.00

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 182.58

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 1126.57

Streicher’s CERT order 628.34

The Record publications 298.53

Tool Depot PARTS 20.00

Total Motors 2021 Chevy Traverse 25,344.15

Tri-State Overhead Sales roller and hinge 13.50

US POSTAL SERVICE stamps 318.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 65.00

Vanguard Appraisals trial prep 620.00

Verizon Wireless phone 620.00

VISA misc. reimbursement 338.59

Wagner Auto Supply parts 459.84

Wal-Mart supplies 298.91

Wex Bank fuel 4889.34

Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. attorney fees 2636.00

Woodbury Co Sheriff service 50.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 2058.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 544.60

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 18, 2021